John Krasinski marks the start of filming for A Quiet Place: Day One

John Krasinski has marked the start of filming on A Quiet: Place: Day One. The spin-off film has a story from Krasinski but is directed by Pig helmer Michael Sarnoski.

"Requisite photo of slate on day 1… this time with a twist!" Krasinski shared on Twitter, along with pictures from the set. "So honored to be there day 1 of @AQuietPlace DAY ONE with the maestro @MichaelSarnoski and legendary @Lupita_Nyongo Cannot wait to see what magic they conjure in this one!"

Along with Nyong'o, Stranger Things ' Joseph Quinn and Hereditary 's Alex Wolff star in the film, which has a script from Sarnoski and Jeff Nichols. The film is set in the same universe as the main Quiet Place movies and is separate from the upcoming A Quiet Place 3.

The series sees aliens hypersensitive to sound invade Earth, mercilessly killing anyone they find. Judging by the title, we can assume that the spin-off will cover the first day of the invasion, which was glimpsed briefly in A Quiet Place 2 . Plot specifics are still under wraps, however.

This isn't the only franchise on Krasinski's plate. The actor also had a cameo as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness , though it's unclear if he'll return for the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

"There aren't any discussions at all, the only discussion I had was actually in the second-to-last week of Jack Ryan," Krasinski has said of his Marvel future . "Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to L.A. and play in our sandbox for a day? I was honored to do it. I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the Doctor Strange set. I'm a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill."

A Quiet Place: Day One arrives in theaters on March 8, 2024. While you wait, check out our roundup of all of 2023's most exciting major movie release dates for everything else the year has in store.