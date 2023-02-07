ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Is Yellowstone ending? New report suggests not, but the main cast might get a new addition

By Amy West
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GKrXN_0kfBvjTz00

Yellowstone isn't ending, Paramount has confirmed (via Entertainment Weekly ), despite reports online suggesting that creator Taylor Sheridan already has a conclusion mapped out.

Just a few days ago, Deadline published an article that suggested lead actor Kevin Costner was looking to reduce his involvement in the series, due to scheduling conflicts. That has since been debunked.

"We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come," a Paramount Network spokesperson said in a statement, before going on to suggest that the broadcaster is eyeing up another major Hollywood name to add to the cast.

"Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built," the spokesperson added. "Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone centers on John Dutton (Costner, who recently won a Golden Globe for his work on the show), a cattleman who owns one of the largest ranches in the US. His family's livelihood, however, is constantly threatened by those their land shares a border with: developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park. Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, and Kelly Reilly also star.

Last month, Hauser claimed that Sheridan and Linson have at least two more seasons planned . "I can tell you there will be [season] 6 and [there] will be a 7th, that's all I can say," the actor told ET .

Yellowstone airs on Paramount Plus in both the US and UK. Over the years, the show has spawned several spin-offs including prequels 1883, 1923 , and the yet-to-be-released 6666. If westerns aren't really your thing, then check out our guide to the most exciting new TV shows heading our way throughout 2023 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

What Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Thought When She Saw The Younger Versions Of Beth And Rip

"Yellowstone" has attracted a loyal following because of its commitment to showing a way of life that is rarely seen on TV these days: the life of the cowboy. Creator Taylor Sheridan remarked to The New York Times that he does not care if "Yellowstone" is a hit with critics because he is making the show for the people who appreciate Westerns. "I'm not making it for [the critics]; I'm making it for people who live that life. The audience has expanded beyond that because, you know, a lot of people love westerns," he said.
wegotthiscovered.com

If those Matthew McConaughey ‘Yellowstone’ rumors are true, here’s how he could fit into Taylor Sheridan’s universe

Yellowstone fans know that Taylor Sheridan’s Dutton universe is ever-evolving and always growing to include new talent and intricately interwoven storylines, linking scenes and pieces of dialogue through years of family lineage and various relationships. The latest rumor in the Yellowverse regarding the talented Matthew McConaughey has us excited about the possibility of a new power player in the Dutton storyline, and it’s alright alright alright.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Kevin Costner lists 160-acre Aspen ranch for rent as fate on ‘Yellowstone’ looms

Kevin Costner may not be willing to give up his “Yellowstone” ranch in Montana, but he is saying welcome to his real-life ranch in Colorado. The recent Golden Globe winner is renting his 160-acre Aspen estate for a colossal $36,000 per night, The Post has learned. The property went up for rent last week. Comprising 12 bedrooms and eight bathrooms, the spread occupies nearly 6,000 square feet. Known as the Dunbar Ranch, it has been pegged as “the ultimate luxury retreat,” and is located just minutes from downtown Aspen. Features of the property include 24/7 caretakers on site, a baseball...
ASPEN, CO
ComicBook

Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death

Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
MONTANA STATE
FanSided

6 Chicago Fire characters who definitely won’t be back in season 11

Many actors have come and gone over the years across Chicago Fire‘s eleven seasons. Some have departed in ways that allowed them to come and go over the years via guest appearances while others’ exits have been a bit more finite. Because of this, there is always a lot of speculation among audiences regarding who could return in a given season.
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
Looper

CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Cole Hauser Says Rip Kissing Beth Dutton Makes One Family Member ‘Really Uncomfortable’

Since makings its debut in 2018, Yellowstone fans have fallen deeper and deeper in love with the series’ leading couple, Rip Wheeler and Beth Dutton. However, while the two actors that play the couple on screen, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly, both have their own partners at home, the former, following the midseason finale of Yellowstone season five, revealed that his character’s intimate scenes with Reilly’s Beth Dutton make one of his young family members extremely “uncomfortable.”
AOL Corp

This Dutton Family Tree Shows How Seven Generations of 'Yellowstone' Characters Are Related

The Yellowstone universe is constantly evolving. And with the ever-expanding cast of characters, it can be hard to keep up with how each one is related. Taylor Sheridan's creation has expanded to include the Dutton family origin story with 1883 and 1923, and with new installments (1883: The Bass Reeves Story and 6666) on the horizon, we don't expect the world to be simplified any time soon.
MONTANA STATE
Looper

Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court

"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
Decider.com

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Airing A New Episode Tonight? ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5, Episode 9 Streaming Info

What should you stream while you wait for Yellowstone to return? Great question. If you have yet to watch Graham Yost’s sensational neo-Western Justified, well partner, you’re in for a treat. Available on Hulu, this critically acclaimed crime drama about a charismatic U.S. Marshal (the great Timothy Olyphant) who’s reassigned to his childhood home in rural Kentucky is as refreshing as a glass of top-shelf bourbon.
KENTUCKY STATE
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

34K+
Followers
39K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy