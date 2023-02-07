ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Umbrella Academy's final season is now in production

By Emily Garbutt
 2 days ago

Production is now underway on The Umbrella Academy season 4 , the final installment of the hit Netflix series.

"It’s all been leading to this," the show's Twitter account posted, along with a photo of the cast at a table read. "The final season of The Umbrella Academy is now in production!" The picture shows the actors who play the Hargreeves siblings – Elliot Page (Viktor), Tom Hopper (Luther), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Aidan Gallagher (Five), Justin H. Min (Ben), David Castañeda (Diego), and Robert Sheehan (Klaus) – along with Lila actor Ritu Arya and showrunner Steve Blackman.

Netflix confirmed last year that this will be the show's final season, and we also know that the next installment will only have six episodes instead of the usual 10. However, based on Netflix's track record of canceling series before their time – including 1899, Warrior Nun, and The Midnight Club – fans will be pleased it's getting a proper send-off.

The Umbrella Academy follows a group of dysfunctional superpowered siblings who tend to find themselves responsible for (and then having to prevent) apocalyptic events. Season 3 took things one step further and saw the siblings reset the universe entirely – if you need a recap before season 4 hits Netflix, you can refresh your memory with our guide to The Umbrella Academy season 3 ending explained , as well as our breakdown of the timeline and post-credits scene .

While we wait for The Umbrella Academy season 4 to arrive on the streamer, check out our picks of the other best Netflix shows that you can watch right now.

