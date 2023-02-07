Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
I Think A&W Is The Best Fast Food Restaurant In Canada & You Can't Change My Mind
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Get ready for some serious A&W appreciation, Canada. As someone who's grown up in Canada and spent his whole life enjoying the fast food chains that come with it, I've always had the opinion that A&W is the best in the country.
Narcity
This BC City Is The 'Brunch Capital Of Canada' & These 7 Restaurants Show Why (PHOTOS)
Brunch isn't just a meal somewhere between breakfast and lunch, it's a lifestyle — and you can get some of the best brunch ever in Victoria, B.C. This coastal city — which has 4.6 restaurants peer 1,000 residents according to Statistics Canada data — takes breakfast food very seriously, right down to the locally sourced ingredients and kitschy decor.
Narcity
People Are Obsessed With This Small-Town Alberta Restaurant That Went Viral On TikTok (VIDEO)
A café in Alberta is going viral on TikTok through adorable videos of its staff and customers, and people on TikTok are obsessed. The Chuckwagon Café might be in the small Alberta town of Turner Valley, but its TikTok videos showing the day-to-day lives of its staff and regulars are blowing up.
Comments / 0