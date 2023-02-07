ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Vitamin D Could Be Weapon Against Type 2 Diabetes

By Amy Norton
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T4A2v_0kfBvXq900

TUESDAY, Feb. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D supplements are typically used to guard against bone loss and fractures, but new research offers up another possibility: For folks with pre-diabetes, they may help lower the chances of a full diabetes diagnosis.

Across three clinical trials, investigators found that vitamin D supplements were modestly effective in curbing the risk of pre-diabetes progressing to type 2 diabetes. Over three years, just under 23% of study patients using vitamin D developed diabetes, versus 25% of those given placebo pills.

On average, the study found, supplements lowered the risk of progressing to type 2 diabetes by 15%.

"It's pretty clear vitamin D has a moderate effect on reducing the risk of type 2 diabetes, if you're at high risk," said lead researcher Dr. Anastassios Pittas , of Tufts Medical Center, in Boston.

The findings do not apply to people at average risk of the disease, he stressed, and it's still unclear what the optimal dose of vitamin D is for people with pre-diabetes.

Plus, Pittas said, no supplement would be a replacement for lifestyle changes, including a healthy diet and regular exercise.

"We don't want the message to be, take a pill and you won't need to do the hard work of changing your diet and exercising," Pittas said.

Type 2 diabetes arises when the body's cells no longer properly respond to the hormone insulin, which helps shuttle sugars from food into cells to be used as energy. As a result, blood sugar levels remain chronically high, which over time can damage the blood vessels and lead to heart, kidney and eye disease, among other complications.

Pre-diabetes is a state where blood sugar is abnormally high, but not yet high enough to diagnose type 2 diabetes. In the United States alone, about 96 million adults have pre-diabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vitamin D study started with the observation that diabetes prevalence is typically greater in places farther from the equator. That, Pittas said, hinted that sunlight exposure — which spurs the body to naturally produce vitamin D — might play a role in diabetes risk.

Subsequent studies found a link between people's blood levels of vitamin D and their risk of type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, lab research pointed to some potential reasons: vitamin D can, for instance, restore normal insulin production in animals.

So far, there have been three clinical trials that directly tested whether vitamin D supplements can lower the odds of pre-diabetes progressing to type 2. Each found that participants given vitamin D did have a somewhat lower risk, versus those given a placebo. But the difference was not significant in statistical terms, meaning the supplement could not be declared effective.

So Pittas and his colleagues conducted a "meta-analysis" that pulled together the data from all three trials. The idea is that, with a larger number of patients, it will be easier to detect a moderate effect of vitamin D.

The analysis, published online Feb. 6 in the Annals of Internal Medicine , included just over 4,000 adults with pre-diabetes. Half were randomly assigned to take vitamin D. In two trials, participants took vitamin D3, at a dose of either 4,000 IU a day, or 20,000 IU per week. The third trial used eldecalcitol, a vitamin D "analogue" prescribed for osteoporosis.

Over three years, just under 23% of supplement users developed type 2 diabetes, versus 25% of placebo users.

That's a modest difference, but the researchers pointed to the bigger picture: There are 374 million people worldwide with pre-diabetes, and these findings suggest that vitamin D can at least delay diabetes in 10 million of them.

"I'd say that's pretty significant," said Dr. Isaac Dapkins , chief medical officer of NYU Langone's Family Health Centers, in New York City.

Dapkins, who was not involved in the study, said it gives him incentive to measure blood vitamin D levels in his patients with pre-diabetes. There were indications that supplements were more effective for participants who started off with vitamin D deficiency (below 12 ng/mL).

Like Pittas, Dapkins stressed the importance of overall lifestyle in halting the progression of pre-diabetes.

"If you were to start an exercise program, it would be more effective [than vitamin D]," he pointed out.

But, Dapkins said, adding a vitamin D supplement could be an easy, low-cost way to get further protection. His advice was for people with pre-diabetes to talk to their doctor, and get a blood vitamin D measurement if they haven't already.

Pittas said more work is needed to figure out the optimal dose of vitamin D for people with pre-diabetes.

In general, 4,000 IU per day — the dose used in one trial — is considered the upper limit for vitamin D intake. Vitamin D is stored in body fat, Dapkins noted, and there is the potential for very high levels to cause problems, such as kidney stones.

Across the three trials, just over 1% of participants developed kidney stones, and supplement users were not at greater risk.

More information

The U.S. National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements has more on vitamin D .

SOURCES: Anastassios Pittas, MD, MS, chief, division of endocrinology, diabetes & metabolism, Tufts Medical Center, Boston; Isaac Dapkins, MD, chief medical officer, Family Health Centers, NYU Langone, New York City; Annals of Internal Medicine, Feb. 6, 2023, online

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency

Sunny days are in short supply with winter here, and that means many people aren’t getting enough Vitamin D. Warning signs of Vitamin D deficiency include mood changes, muscle weakness, fatigue and bones becoming thin or brittle. Research is also being conducted on the role Vitamin D plays in...
Harvard Health

Vitamin D benefits linked to body weight

New research finds vitamin D may metabolize differently in those considered overweight, resulting in diminished health benefits. The study, which appears in JAMA Network Open, is a new analysis of data from the VITAL trial, a large nationwide clinical trial led by Brigham and Women’s Hospital researchers that investigated whether taking vitamin D or marine omega-3 supplements could reduce the risk of developing cancer, heart disease, or stroke.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Health

Can You Reverse Type 2 Diabetes?

Type 2 diabetes is a disease that can lead to high blood sugar. Over time, high blood sugar can cause numerous health issues including heart disease, vision loss, and kidney disease.To keep blood sugar levels in check and prevent health complications, you can manage your disease with diet and exercise and, if necessary, weight loss and medication.It is believed that through such lifestyle changes, some people might actually even be able to reverse their type 2 diabetes.Reversal vs. Remission vs. CureType 2 diabetes had long been believed to be irreversible. But more recently, research shows that the condition may be...
legalexaminer.com

Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk

Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
MARYLAND STATE
diabetesdaily.com

Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes

Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
EatingWell

What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Bananas Every Day

Bananas are a popular go-to snack. They're delicious, convenient and accessible but have also been the subject of controversy from time to time. Are they worthy of praise for being a good source of potassium or deserving of criticism for having too much sugar? Is it healthy to eat them daily? If so, how many?
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
New York Post

These popular drinks ‘increase your risk of heart attack and stroke’

Sweetheart — these drinks might kill you. Sugary drinks — such as soda and fruit juice — can cause a spike in blood sugar levels and lead to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and stroke, according to a new study. The study, published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that the most popular beverages are often the ones causing the most damage, due to their high levels of fructose. Scientists from Harvard surveyed over 40,000 people, who had no history of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and cancer and tracked how sugar affected their health. Scientists found excess fructose intake leads...
scitechdaily.com

High Blood Pressure Medication Shown To Slow Aging and Extend Lifespan

Researchers have discovered that the hypertension drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow aging. New research findings, published on January 20 in the journal Aging Cell, show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure), at young and older ages increase lifespan and improve health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. Rilmenidine, which is a prescription medication, is marketed under the brand names Albarel, Hyperium, Iterium, and Tenaxum.
shefinds

This Is the Healthiest Kind Of Bread You Can Actually Lose Weight Eating

When it comes to the best foods to eat for weight loss, bread likely isn’t one of the first things that pops into your mind. In fact, you’ve probably heard time and time again that bread is one of the worst culprits that can lead to weight gain. And while that’s true for highly processed varieties (hi, white bread!), we’re happy to share that it’s not always the case. In fact, there’s one type of tasty, fiber-filled bread that experts say you can actually eat regularly and still lose weight: sprouted bread.
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy