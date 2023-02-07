ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Camera World

OM System (Olympus) is announcing something tomorrow: what we expect

By Lauren Scott
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xiued_0kfBvTJF00

OM Digital Solutions (formerly Olympus) has had a quiet year so far compared to other camera manufacturers, but that could soon change. The company has posted a teaser on its YouTube channel (below) counting down to an "exciting announcement" taking place on February 8, 2023, at 6 am UTC/1 am ET.

Nothing official has been revealed, but here's what we think we might see – going off of camera rumors and the company's pattern of releasing products.

Where to watch

What we expect

The teaser page doesn’t mention what’s being announced, so we don't know if it's an Olympus camera or one of the best Olympus lenses . The best guess we've got is the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS Pro lens, which OM Digital Solutions added to its OM System lens roadmap last year.

The image below appeared on a post from the company on September 8, 2022, along with a statement:

"Development announcement of the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO (35mm Equivalent: 180mm), the first high-performance telemacro lens in the M.Zuiko PRO series which also conforms to the Micro Four Thirds System standard. This lens features amazing close-up shooting capabilities with 4x* maximum image magnification, making it the perfect for macro nature photography."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14BQ4D_0kfBvTJF00

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

As DP review has already pointed out, this new lens is also already partially listed on B&H Photo’s website .

The details are listed both on the OM Digital Solutions website and at B&H Photo. M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO lens features:

We'll have to wait until tomorrow to find out what's coming for sure, but all the clues point toward a 90mm F3.5 Macro lens. Stay tuned as we bring you the full specs and features upon release – followed by a full review.

You might also like our best micro four thirds camera guide, and the best macro lenses .

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an S Pen?

Quick Answer: The S Pen is exclusive to the Galaxy S23 Ultra in the S23 line. Regrettably, the S23 and S23 Plus do not have S Pen compatibility. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series came out in February 2023, and S Pen power users are wondering if the latest iteration boasts an S Pen, the coveted stylus feature.
Android Authority

OnePlus Pad leak reveals keyboard, stylus, and other details ahead of launch

The OnePlus Pad could have a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chip. An official-looking promo video for the OnePlus Pad was found on Weibo. The video reveals a stylus and folio-style keyboard. Another leak suggests the tablet could have a Dimensity 9000 chipset. A day before OnePlus launches its first Android tablet,...
CBS News

Best OLED TVs in 2023

OLED TVs are popular due to their high level of contrast and color accuracy. If you're looking to upgrade your TV in time for the big game, an OLED is an excellent choice. There are tons of top-rated OLED smart TVs available from popular brands, like LG, Sony and Samsung.Plus, some of the best OLED TVs are on sale now. Keep reading to explore the best OLED TVs of 2023Top products in this article 65" LG G2 series OLED evo Gallery Edition smart TV, $1,997 (regularly $3,000)65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $1,698 (reduced...
petapixel.com

Leica’s New L-Mount 35mm f/2 and 50mm f/2 are Surprisingly Affordable

Leica is expanding the native lens support for its L-mount SL-System cameras, the SL2 and the SL2-S, with the addition of the Summicron-SL 35mm f/2 ASPH and the Summicron-SL 50mm f/2 ASPH. The German camera company says that both lenses are designed to be particularly compact and lightweight but still...
Engadget

Canon's $680 EOS R50 is its most affordable RF camera yet

Canon is adding a new, more affordable entry point into its RF mirrorless camera ecosystem. Alongside the full-frame EOS R8, the company unveiled today the EOS R50, an APS-C RF mount camera that will start at $680 when it goes on sale later this year. Based on the price and spec sheet, the R50 could quickly become a go-to for many beginners.
9to5Mac

Halide adds ’Neural Telephoto’ to give enhanced zoom for non-Pro iPhone users

The popular camera app Halide introduced support for the new virtual 2x zoom for the iPhone 14 Pro last year. Now with its first update of 2023, Halide is rolling out a new feature called “Neural Telephoto,” which enhances zoomed photos for non-Pro iPhone users. Halide’s Neural Telephoto...
Digital Camera World

Digital Camera World

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
925K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you’re an advanced DSLR user, a mirrorless camera enthusiast or a photo-editing beginner, Digital Camera World teaches readers tips and tricks to improve photography and reveal the best gear to buy for their needs.

 https://www.digitalcameraworld.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy