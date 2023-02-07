OM System (Olympus) is announcing something tomorrow: what we expect

OM Digital Solutions (formerly Olympus) has had a quiet year so far compared to other camera manufacturers, but that could soon change. The company has posted a teaser on its YouTube channel (below) counting down to an "exciting announcement" taking place on February 8, 2023, at 6 am UTC/1 am ET.

Nothing official has been revealed, but here's what we think we might see – going off of camera rumors and the company's pattern of releasing products.

Where to watch

What we expect

The teaser page doesn’t mention what’s being announced, so we don't know if it's an Olympus camera or one of the best Olympus lenses . The best guess we've got is the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS Pro lens, which OM Digital Solutions added to its OM System lens roadmap last year.

The image below appeared on a post from the company on September 8, 2022, along with a statement:

"Development announcement of the M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO (35mm Equivalent: 180mm), the first high-performance telemacro lens in the M.Zuiko PRO series which also conforms to the Micro Four Thirds System standard. This lens features amazing close-up shooting capabilities with 4x* maximum image magnification, making it the perfect for macro nature photography."

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

As DP review has already pointed out, this new lens is also already partially listed on B&H Photo’s website .

The details are listed both on the OM Digital Solutions website and at B&H Photo. M.Zuiko Digital ED 90mm F3.5 Macro IS PRO lens features:

We'll have to wait until tomorrow to find out what's coming for sure, but all the clues point toward a 90mm F3.5 Macro lens. Stay tuned as we bring you the full specs and features upon release – followed by a full review.

You might also like our best micro four thirds camera guide, and the best macro lenses .