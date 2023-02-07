ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snyder County, PA

Suspect steals power tools from truck parked at hotel

By NCPA Staff
 5 days ago

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Someone stole $500 of power tools from a truck parked at a Snyder County hotel, police say.

State police at Selinsgrove say the theft occurred shortly after midnight on Jan. 30 at the Quality Inn on North Susquehanna Trail near Selinsgrove.

A white Mercedes-Benz SUV was seen coming into the parking lot and parking next to the truck. The suspect was then seen getting out of the vehicle and walking over to the bed of the truck. The suspect reached into the bed of the truck and took several power tools from a toolbox, police say. The suspect then got back into their vehicle and drove out of the hotel parking lot.

Police say the suspect got away with Milwaukee brand tools including a hammer drill in a red case, impact drill, and skill saw.

PSP Selinsgrove are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-374-8145.

