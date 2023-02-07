Read full article on original website
The Old West Town Hidden in the Wilderness: Coopersville, Michigan
The Michigan ”town” of Coopersville in Montmorency County is not to be confused with the other Coopersville in Ottawa County. No, sir. This Coopersville is not an incorporated town or village, but is more like an amusement park...but with no rides. It's an old-time western town, smack in the Michigan wilderness for all to come visit. There's not another town around; its address is listed as Lewiston, but it's actually 16 miles south of that town hidden down a dirt road. This little-known tourist attraction survived the shutdowns of the past few years and still welcomes visitors.
Have You Seen The Michigan Version Of The Statue Of Liberty?
I wasn't even aware these existed until my Aunt reached out to me, who knows I love a good Northern Michigan adventure, sent this to me. Let's be honest too, who wouldn't love a new destination to check out the next time you head up north?. We aren't just talking...
An Abandoned Stone Resort Hidden in the Forest: Otsego County, Michigan
So, you’re out for a walk down a woodsy trail when all of a sudden, an old deserted stone building peeks at you from around the bushes and trees. You get a little closer until the whole structure comes into view…it’s an abandoned motel, stuck out here alone in the forest, The stone steps are covered in moss and leaves, and covered with a mossy roof that looks like it came out of Middle Earth. It’s the empty Echo Valley Resort, tucked in the woods of the Louis M. Groen Nature Center, about a stone’s throw south of Johannesburg Lake.
Ice climber missing after fall at Pictured Rocks identified as Northern Michigan man
MUNISING, MI -- The National Park Service has identified an ice climber who went missing Tuesday night as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. According to WJMN-3, the NPS provided the update Wednesday afternoon as rescue crews continue to search for the missing Bake. In the update, NPS reported that...
gripped.com
Ice Climber Dies After Falling into Lake Superior
The National Park Service (NPS) has identified an ice climber who went missing as 32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, Mich. The NPS reported that Bake was climbing at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves caused him to fall into Lake Superior. Bake was reported missing around 5:15 p.m on Tuesday.
traverseticker.com
Tree Removal To Start In Slabtown Ahead Of Madison/Jefferson Reconstruction
Crews from Elmer’s Crane and Dozer Inc. will begin a tree removal project next week in Slabtown Neighborhood in preparation for a city project this spring to reconstruct Madison Street and Jefferson Avenue. Tree removal will start Tuesday along Madison and Jefferson, with work expected to be completed by...
