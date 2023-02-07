ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Five former Louisiana high school players in Super Bowl LVII

By Bjorn Morfin
 5 days ago
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – Five players who played at Louisiana high schools could win a super bowl ring in this year’s Big Game.

According to a Facebook post by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), L’Jarius Sneed, Justin Reid, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Boston Scott, and DeVonta Smith will all be playing for the Lombardi Trophy this year.

“Congratulations to the LHSAA Alumni who will play Super Bowl LVII!” the post said.

Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed attended Minden High School in Minden, La. according to LHSAA. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Also on the Chiefs, safety Justin Reid played for Dutchtown High School in Geismar, according to LHSAA. He was selected by the Houston Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft where he played before signing with the Cheifs in 2022.

Originally entering the NFL as a first-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2020 NFL Draft, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went to Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, according to LHSAA.

Eagles running back Boston Scott attended Zachary High School in Zachary, according to LHSAA. According to the Eagles website, Scott entered the NFL in the 2018 Draft.

Also on the Eagles is wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who made his way to the NFL after being drafted by Philadelphia in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. According to LHSAA, Smith played for Amite High School.

Super Bowl LVII takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

You can watch the big game on Fox or stream it on fuboTV.

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. (CST).

MyArkLaMiss

LSU star gifts Coach bags to teammates

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team is 23-0 and is led by 6’3 forward, Angel Reese. Reese is dominating on the court with almost 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. Reese’s accomplishments on the court are not the only thing everyone is talking about on Monday. Something […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

17-year-old charged with triple homicide in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of three people in St. Francis, Arkansas. According to a report from the St. Francis County Sheriff, a family member requested a welfare check on Nov. 28 after being told that a shooting had happened at a home on Gore Street in […]
SAINT FRANCIS, AR
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
WKRG News 5

Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
GENEVA, AL
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Senator Katrina Jackson sued by Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic for allegedly blocking critic on Twitter

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic has announced they are suing Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, over her decision to block Maya Detiege from her public Twitter account due to Detiege’s viewpoint and critical tweets. According to Clinic Director Katie Schwartzmann, Jackson’s actions are viewed as violating Detiege’s right to free […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Second suspect arrested in West Monroe convenience store theft investigation

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UPDATE (02/11/2023): The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested another suspect in the convenience store theft that took place in West Monroe, La. on February 8, 2023. According to deputies, 47-year-old Brandon C. Flintroy was allegedly seen on security footage, along with three other suspects, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lady Techsters defeat FIU Panthers 76-65

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana Tech Women’s basketball team returned back to action Thursday when they faced off against the Florida International University Panthers. La Tech ran the scoreboard up in the first half leading 37-19 before halftime, inside the Thomas Assembly Center. La Tech would continue to hold the lead and defeat FIU 76-65 […]
MIAMI, FL
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

