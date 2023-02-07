ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Legacies are on the line in Super Bowl LVII

Chiefs fans get amped for big game via rally in Power & Light District. The Red Kingdom Rally was held in the Power & Light District on Friday. Chiefs fans are feeling confident in MVP Patrick Mahomes and the entire Chiefs roster. They are also ready to get loud on Sunday!
KANSAS CITY, MO
Edwards-Helaire inactive for Super Bowl

PHOENIX (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will not have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire in their active lineup for Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City released its list of inactives just over an hour before kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles. Along with Edwards-Helaire, Blake Bell and Austin Reiter are inactive. Both...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Reflecting back on 3 previous Super Bowl games in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sunday won’t be the first time Arizona hosts a Super Bowl! It’ll actually be the fourth time we’ve watched a game here in state 48!. Arizona first hosted a Super Bowl game in 1996, when the Pittsburgh Steelers went up against the Dallas Cowboys at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. That was for Super Bowl 30, and the Cowboys took the win after Diana Ross dazzled during the halftime show. She left the stadium in style — in a helicopter that landed on stage in the middle of the stadium!
PHOENIX, AZ
Chiefs fan drives from Arizona to KC for Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A lot of Kansas Citians have traveled from KC to Arizona for the Super Bowl, but at least one fan traveled in the other direction. Karen West lives in the Phoenix suburb of Apache Junction, which is about 30 miles east of the city. She decided to get in her van and drive 1,300 miles over three days to watch the Super Bowl in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Out-of-state Super Bowl fans flock to the WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tons of Eagles and Chiefs fans were in the crowd at the WM Phoenix Open on Friday. Many are in good spirits, thinking their team is the one to beat. Arizona’s Family spoke to some Eagles and Chiefs fans who say they’re here in town to watch the game, not even realizing they could hit the Open while they’re here.
PHOENIX, AZ
TikTok gets in on the Super Bowl fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - TikTok has spoken and it looks like they have chosen the Kansas City Chiefs for the win. At least in popularity that is. A study shows that the Chiefs are the clear winners among TikTok fans, with nearly 110 million views more than the Philadelphia Eagles, according to data released by Betway. Hashtags like #chiefs, #kansascitychiefs and #chiefsnation make up almost half of Kansas City’s 204 million views.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL stars, media and celebrities share Super Bowl predictions

KANSAS CITY, MO
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

PHOENIX (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom welcomed two new members to the group early on Super Bowl Sunday. Chiefs offensive linemen Nick Allegretti’s wife, Christina, gave birth to twin girls in Chicago, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. According to the report, Allegretti and his parents...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas takes in Super Bowl

Kansas City, MO

