PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Sunday won’t be the first time Arizona hosts a Super Bowl! It’ll actually be the fourth time we’ve watched a game here in state 48!. Arizona first hosted a Super Bowl game in 1996, when the Pittsburgh Steelers went up against the Dallas Cowboys at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe. That was for Super Bowl 30, and the Cowboys took the win after Diana Ross dazzled during the halftime show. She left the stadium in style — in a helicopter that landed on stage in the middle of the stadium!

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO