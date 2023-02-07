Read full article on original website
Frustrated Woman Wants Single Mom Neighbor to Stop Using Her Wi-Fi for Free
A woman on Reddit has grown frustrated with a neighbor who has been taking advantage of her generosity by using her Wi-Fi for free for months. It all started a few months ago when her neighbor, Anna, asked to use her Wi-Fi temporarily while she waited for an "engineer" to install hers.
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."Photo byMetro. A mother start screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
84-Year-Old Walmart Greeter Reportedly “Abruptly” Fired While Wife is in the Midst of Cancer Treatments
The beloved Thane Telford’s plight has inspired a GoFundMe campaign. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KUTV.com, Walmart.com, and GoFundMe.com.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
In 2010, a 19-Year-Old Man Consumed a Slug As a Dare. He Was Never the Same Since
In 2010, a group of young friends were enjoying a night outdoors in Australia, laughing and drinking red wine. One of the friends, Sam Ballard, was dared to consume a snail that was creeping on the ground. Despite initial skepticism, Sam took the dare and ate the snail.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter
Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband
A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Woman with eating disorder horrified when her husband tells her she broke his Harley-Davidson by lying about her weight
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband told me I broke his motorcycle by lying about my weight. I didn't realize until today that might be a lie.
‘Loser’ Refuses to Attend Sister-in-Law’s Booze-Free Wedding Despite Groom’s Sobriety
A woman shared that her husband is refusing to attend her sister's alcohol-free wedding, despite the groom's sobriety. Sharing her situation on Reddit, the woman explained that her husband "hates going to loud events with no alcohol," and therefore an alcohol-free wedding is just not for him. However, when she...
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
‘Homophobic’ Family Scolds Gay Woman for ‘Making a Scene’ by Catching Bouquet at Wedding
A woman shared that her family scolded her for drawing "unneeded" attention to her and her girlfriend by catching the bouquet at a family friend's wedding. Sharing her story on Reddit, the woman explained that everyone invited to the wedding was allowed a plus-one, so she brought her girlfriend, despite her family not being too comfortable with her sexuality.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Attempted Britney Spears Intervention Deemed ‘Unnecessary’: REPORT
An alleged intervention for Britney Spears has been deemed "unnecessary," according to reports. A source told Page Six that a previously planned intervention for the singer was scrapped after it was deemed unneeded. "Unfortunately, there is a lot of hysteria in the media right now, but Britney is fine, and...
Disney World Guest Reportedly Suing for ‘Pain and Suffering’ After Slipping at Theme Park
A Disney World guest is taking the Most Magical Place on Earth to court after she allegedly slipped and fell on an unmarked wet floor in one of its Orlando, Fla., theme parks. The woman, identified only as Ms. Reitz, is reportedly suing Disney Parks & Resorts for allegedly "altering her quality of life" due to the fall.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
