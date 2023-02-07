ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.9 KISS FM

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’

A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
justpene50

Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Abby Joseph

Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter

Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
justpene50

A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
OK! Magazine

Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
96.9 KISS FM

Drake Finally Reveals How Much He Paid for His Chain Made of 42 Engagement Ring Diamonds – Watch

Last year, Drake raised eyebrows over his iced-out chain of 42 diamond engagement rings. Now we know how much he paid for the expensive necklace. On Saturday (Feb. 11), Instagram influencer Chris Smoove—known as @chris_too_smoove on Instagram—shared a video of himself interviewing Drake and asking him to break down his drip from head to toe. While detailing the price tag of every piece of clothing he was wearing, Drizzy revealed the price tag of his necklace made of 42 engagement ring diamonds.
NEW YORK STATE
96.9 KISS FM

Fivio Foreign Wears Viral MSCHF Big Red Boot, People Have Harsh Reactions

Fivio Foreign is causing a commotion on social media by wearing the viral MSCHF Big Red Boot in a new TikTok video. On Wednesday night (Feb. 8), Fivio Foreign shared a video on TikTok of him and some friends jamming out to YN Jay's "Perc and Sex." In the video, the former XXL Freshman is wearing a black leather jacket, black pants and MSCHF's Big Red Boot that have been seen all over the internet. Reactions to Fivi rocking the eye-popping footwear have been harsh.
96.9 KISS FM

96.9 KISS FM

Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy