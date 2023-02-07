ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn County, IN

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

Ohio Governor Seeking to Extend Passenger Rail Service

COLUMBUS – Governor Mike DeWine is taking steps to expand passenger rail service in Ohio. This week, DeWine directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for the first phase of funding to study expanding passenger rail service. The Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program would assist...
OHIO STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Temporary Restrictions on U.S. 50 in Aurora Next Week

A one-day project has been scheduled for Monday. (Aurora, Ind.) - Restrictions will be in place on U.S. 50 in Aurora next week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Michiana and Duke Energy will be working together to repair a failed meter box at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Sycamore Estate Drive on Monday, February 13.
AURORA, IN
wvxu.org

New gun laws now in effect in Cincinnati

Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to require safe storage of guns around children and allow for local enforcement of the federal ban on people with a domestic violence conviction possessing a firearm. "The data has shown time and time again that the causes of this violence are poverty [and]...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Missing NKY man found dead

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
BELLEVUE, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Family awarded $2.5 million from malpractice suit against a Hamilton Co. doctor

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Injury law firm Elk & Elk announced a $2.5 million settlement in a medical malpractice case against a Hamilton County doctor. According to the firm, On March 8, 2018, at age 77, Mr. Wayne Furr Sr. had an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) with a biopsy performed by Dr. Hess of Cincinnati. Furr was reportedly under conscious sedation without intubation and aspirated during the procedure. As a result, Mr. Furr’s oxygen saturation dropped, and he developed shortness of breath and a cough. EMS then transported him to Mercy Hospital in respiratory distress. There, he was diagnosed with acute respiratory failure and hypoxia as a result of multi-focal pneumonia related to the aspiration that occurred during the EGD.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why

Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WISH-TV

Richmond police make arrest in December murder

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman in December. The Richmond Police Department took 41-year-old Damien Rowe into custody on Tuesday, shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Rowe faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm...
RICHMOND, IN
k105.com

Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12

A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
OWEN COUNTY, KY
1017thepoint.com

CORONER: MORE HUMAN REMAINS WILL LIKELY BE UNCOVERED AT

(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County officials on Monday discussed in more detail the human remains that were recently discovered when a gas crew dug to move a line at the north end of the U.S. 27 overpass of the Depot District in Richmond. The grassy area on both side of the road was once a cemetery. Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche said that many marked graves were moved back in the 1950’s, but that there are also numerous unmarked graves in the location. There is a high probability that more remains will be discovered as work progresses to replace the overpass. A state team will take control of any remains that are found. They will eventually wind up in another Richmond cemetery. Fouche added that the discovery of remains will not delay the overpass project.
RICHMOND, IN
FOX59

Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN

