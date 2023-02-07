Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
Aurora Elementary Student Diagnosed with Cancer, Students to Show Support on V-Day
"Hats off to Cyndi" will revolve around special education on medical conditions that cause hair loss. (Aurora, Ind.) - The family of an Aurora Elementary School student battling cancer is extremely grateful for the support they have received. First grader Cyndi Strzynski was recently diagnosed with Wilms Tumor, which is...
eaglecountryonline.com
Ohio Governor Seeking to Extend Passenger Rail Service
COLUMBUS – Governor Mike DeWine is taking steps to expand passenger rail service in Ohio. This week, DeWine directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for the first phase of funding to study expanding passenger rail service. The Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor Identification and Development program would assist...
eaglecountryonline.com
Temporary Restrictions on U.S. 50 in Aurora Next Week
A one-day project has been scheduled for Monday. (Aurora, Ind.) - Restrictions will be in place on U.S. 50 in Aurora next week. According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, Michiana and Duke Energy will be working together to repair a failed meter box at the intersection of U.S. 50 and Sycamore Estate Drive on Monday, February 13.
New policies coming to Dollar General as part of agreement with Ohio AG’s office over pricing issues
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Dollar General have come to an agreement to avoid a temporary restraining order over multiple allegations of deceptive pricing.
WLWT 5
Smoking ban passed unanimously by Northern Kentucky city, goes into effect in May
BELLEVUE, Ky. — Bellevue, Kentucky has unanimously passed a citywide ordinance prohibiting smoking on city property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces. The Bellevue City Council voted on its passage during Wednesday's meeting. "I am proud of the council's commitment to our community health," said Charlie...
Ohio city ranked second safest small city or town in U.S.
A new survey attempted to see if small cities and towns are truly safer than larger cities.
Man charged for serial rape cases in Hamilton County pleaded guilty
William Blankenship was arrested in February 2020 after investigators found him when DNA from an ancestry site matched DNA collected in rape kits when the crimes occurred.
wvxu.org
New gun laws now in effect in Cincinnati
Cincinnati City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to require safe storage of guns around children and allow for local enforcement of the federal ban on people with a domestic violence conviction possessing a firearm. "The data has shown time and time again that the causes of this violence are poverty [and]...
Fox 19
Missing NKY man found dead
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The search for a missing man has ended in heartbreak for a Northern Kentucky family. Danny Holaday, 64, was found dead inside his home on Wednesday, according to Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain. The chief said Holaday is thought to have been for two to three...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Family awarded $2.5 million from malpractice suit against a Hamilton Co. doctor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Injury law firm Elk & Elk announced a $2.5 million settlement in a medical malpractice case against a Hamilton County doctor. According to the firm, On March 8, 2018, at age 77, Mr. Wayne Furr Sr. had an esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) with a biopsy performed by Dr. Hess of Cincinnati. Furr was reportedly under conscious sedation without intubation and aspirated during the procedure. As a result, Mr. Furr’s oxygen saturation dropped, and he developed shortness of breath and a cough. EMS then transported him to Mercy Hospital in respiratory distress. There, he was diagnosed with acute respiratory failure and hypoxia as a result of multi-focal pneumonia related to the aspiration that occurred during the EGD.
WLWT 5
Noticing more coyotes in the Greater Cincinnati area? Here's why
Coyote sightings (or hearings) are on the rise across Ohio, including in the Greater Cincinnati area. There are not more of them, they're just more active this time of year, according to officials with the Ohio Division of Wildlife. It's coyote mating season across Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Video above:...
Fox 19
Middletown police name second victim in deadly double-shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the second victim in last Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown as 25-year-old Marvin Davis. The Butler County Coroner previously 25-year-old Daniel Fitzgerald as the other victim. Fitzgerald was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m.
WISH-TV
Richmond police make arrest in December murder
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond police have arrested a man for shooting and killing a woman in December. The Richmond Police Department took 41-year-old Damien Rowe into custody on Tuesday, shortly after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Rowe faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm...
Investigation underway after video of student being tossed circulates on social media
The video, which is about 5 seconds long, shows an adult confronting a minor outside of the school.
k105.com
Northern Ky. man jailed after allegedly molesting 2 children under 12
A northern Kentucky man has been accused of molesting two children younger than 12, according to Kentucky State Police. The investigation began in late January when state police received an allegation of juveniles being sexually abused in Owen County. The initial allegation, police said, involved two children, ages five and 13.
1017thepoint.com
CORONER: MORE HUMAN REMAINS WILL LIKELY BE UNCOVERED AT
(Richmond, IN)--Wayne County officials on Monday discussed in more detail the human remains that were recently discovered when a gas crew dug to move a line at the north end of the U.S. 27 overpass of the Depot District in Richmond. The grassy area on both side of the road was once a cemetery. Wayne County Coroner Kevin Fouche said that many marked graves were moved back in the 1950’s, but that there are also numerous unmarked graves in the location. There is a high probability that more remains will be discovered as work progresses to replace the overpass. A state team will take control of any remains that are found. They will eventually wind up in another Richmond cemetery. Fouche added that the discovery of remains will not delay the overpass project.
WLWT 5
ODOT: Multiple roads blocked in Clermont County due to fallen trees
NEVILLE, Ohio — Multiple roads are blocked in Clermont County after high winds cause trees to fall in the roadway. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that Old U.S. 52 is blocked between Neville and...
‘Supposed to protect us;’ Video shows adult slamming student to ground at Dayton middle school
A new video circulating social media shows an adult slamming a student to the ground at a Dayton middle school as dozens of other students watch.
Johnson County woman arrested for road rage, drug possession
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. – A Johnson County woman has been arrested for possession of drugs and other charges following a road rage incident. Indiana State Police were notified around 11 am. on Feb. 3 that a woman had been driving recklessly on I-74 in Ripley and Dearborn counties. 50-year-old Lisa Marie Hancock was driving a […]
‘The final straw;’ Mikesell’s employee says company gave workers 10-day warning of closure
Just under a week after learning a historic Dayton company Mikesell’s would be closing its doors, a now-former employee opens up about the upcoming closure.
