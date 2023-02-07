Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Flexport offers simplified ocean logistics for Shopify merchants
Flexport, a freight forwarder that says its homegrown technology to automate supply chain processes and enhance customer experience provides an advantage over traditional rivals, on Thursday announced the launch of a tool on Shopify aimed at helping smaller companies navigate international ocean trade. The app is the first large product...
Jones Logistics Expands With Nationwide Express
Jones Logistics has acquired Nationwide Express. They have expanded their geographic footprint and their service line offerings with this acquisition. Their service line will now offer warehousing, intermodal, and transportation solution management. This expansion also allows Jones Logisitics to expand nationwide and reach customers they could not reach before. Having Nationwide Express means that both companies will be able to expand and grow with time.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Calls on India for Help to Save His Empire
Adani and his companies are facing accusations of fraud from a New York short-seller, threatening the group's shares and his fortune.
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
King of Prussia’s Qlik Details Data Trends to Help Businesses Thrive in 2023
Whether inflation, global conflict or supply chain disruption, 2022 was full of significant events that have fundamentally impacted the business landscape. The undercurrent is an accelerating de-globalization process. But this isn’t just geo-political in nature; the re-distribution of power and fragmentation of data are inextricably linked.
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
ship-technology.com
Mammoet partners with P&O Maritime Logistics to transport luxury villas
P&O Maritime Logistics, a leading provider of critical logistics and marine solutions, will use its versatile Multi Carrying Vessel (MCV) fleet to transport off-site manufactured pre-finished volumetric hotel villas to the Sheybarah Island Resort on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Coast. P&O Maritime Logistics has signed a new contract with...
Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges
Looking ahead this year, experts in the packaging industry are on common ground when it comes to naming the most-notable trends, the common challenges, and the best solutions for managing the landscape. Demand for sustainable packaging, for instance, will continue driving the industry, as companies work to produce and use recyclable materials, as well as […] The post Packaging industry outlook highlights sustainability trend, supply chain challenges appeared first on Transportation Today.
aircargonews.net
Qatar Airways Cargo partners with FLYR Labs for automation and AI-based revenue management
Qatar Airways Cargo has partnered with FLYR Labs to utilise the latter’s cloud-native decision intelligence platform that is designed to leverages deep learning technology to provide automated, AI-based revenue optimisation and management capabilities. The Revenue Operating System “harnesses and understands the complex context behind airline data, helping commercial organizations...
aircargonews.net
CargoAi highlights benefits of strategic investors over venture capital
Strategic investors allow companies to adopt a more long-term outlook than venture capital (VC) which can encourage short-term thinking, according to online booking portal CargoAi. The portal last year secured investment from CargoTech, an investment company backed by the ECS Group that also includes cargo optimisation firm Wiremind Cargo, ECS’s...
aircargonews.net
Amazon and DHL scale back ATSG freighter operations
Amazon and DHL are expected to scale back US freighter operations with lessor Air Transport Services Group (ATSG). In a fleet outlook on February 6, ATSG said it expects to: “Operate 767 freighters dedicated to principal customers DHL and Amazon for reduced schedules and fewer block hours per aircraft across the US in the first half of 2023 versus 2022.”
aircargonews.net
Awery adds advisory expertise
Awery Aviation Software has appointed Arnaud Lambert, Ariaen Zimmerman, and Pascal Morvan to its advisory board. Lambert has 25 years of air cargo and IT experience in senior management roles with Cargolux Airlines and, most recently, CHAMP Cargosystems, where he was chief executive. Morvan has 31 years’ experience in the...
constructiontechnology.media
European Rental Convention theme confirmed
The theme of the European Rental Convention 2023 will be ‘Investing in People,’ event organiser ERA has confirmed. The European Rental Association (ERA), said the convention’s program would address “challenges encountered by the equipment rental industry in attracting people and will develop the topics of retention, development, training, diversity and inclusion.”
salestechstar.com
ThroughPut Inc. Appoints Award-winning Supply Chain and Operations Expert Steve Robinson to Advisory Board
Stalwart with two decades of experience spearheading multi-billion dollar supply chain transformations at leading global companies joins ThroughPut Advisory Board. ThroughPut Inc., the Industrial AI Supply Chain pioneer, announced the addition of Steve Robinson to its Board of Advisors. Steve is an award-winning supply chain and operations expert with over 20 years of experience heading multi-billion dollar global strategy, operations, and supply chain transformations for some of the world’s largest, most complex organizations.
EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement
Designer of futuristic-looking EVs it's testing for Walmart, others seeks additional resources.
Zoho Unveils Unified Communications Platform, Launches New Collaboration Tech
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 8, 2023-- Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, today unveiled its unified communications platform, Trident, as well as strengthened collaboration technologies to offer businesses easier ways to communicate across channels, reduce tool-ambiguity, and improve an organization’s overall digital adoption. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005114/en/ A look at all the main updates for Zoho Workplace. (Graphic: Business Wire)
thecoinrise.com
Saudi Arabia Inks MoU With The Sandbox For Metaverse Advancement
The Sandbox, a metaverse gaming platform has inked a partnership deal with Saudi Arabia to promote metaverse-related projects. According to the announcement made during the Leap Tech Conference which was held in Riyadh Saudi Arabia, the Middle East nation’s Digital Government Authority signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) whose details were not disclosed.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Cost of Shipping is No. 1 Challenge for E-Commerce Merchants Today
This year's market concerns have shifted from supply chain disruptions and delivery delays to changing consumer spending habits thanks to rising inflation and a looming recession. But while 2023 might not be another year of e-commerce growth, it will provide merchants the chance to build more resilient businesses, find creative ways to acquire more customers and turn first-time buyers into lifelong brand advocates, according to a new Shippo report.
aircargonews.net
Lufthansa Cargo offers temperature tracking for perishables
Lufthansa Cargo has launched a new service that provides real-time tracking of the location and temperature of perishable products. The new service is launched in cooperation with Sensitech and Lobster Logistics Cloud and utilises sensors and GPS technology to monitor the location and ambient temperature of fresh produce during air and land transport.
