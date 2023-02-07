Read full article on original website
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
This Minnesota Airbnb Is One of the Most Haunted in America
Sometimes when you looking for your next rental property experience, just spending the night somewhere isn't enough. If you're the kind of person who likes a side of spooks with your next overnight stay, you won't have to travel very far. On Timeout's list of the 14 Most Haunted Airbnbs...
How Do Pizza Prices in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Compare to the Rest of U.S?
As the calendar lands on another National Pizza Day (February 9), it's time to celebrate all of the good things that come from those delicious creations of cheese, sauce, and dough. It is perhaps the ultimate comfort food, with so many different possibilities. And as much as the toppings we...
Where Are the Most Filmed Locations in Iowa and Minnesota?
A lot of times when you go to the movies, where they say the film takes place and where it was actually shot are two completely different locations. And while the majority of filming still takes place on a Hollywood soundstage, there are times when film crews venture into our neck of the woods.
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
Most-Searched Super Bowl Party Dips In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
Google Trends has released the most popular dips for your Super Bowl party in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. I've never even heard of the one for South Dakota. If you are going to be at a Super Bowl party in Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota there is a good chance your host will be serving one of these popular midwestern dips.
This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota
We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
Minnesota House Passes Free Meals For All Students
School lunch is critical to a student's health, well-being, and ability to learn. Now the Minnesota House has voted to make meals available to all students at no cost. On Thursday the Minnesota House voted 70-58 along party lines to spend around $200 million a year to make school breakfasts and lunches available to all students at no charge.
South Dakota Camping Reservations Open for Mother’s Day Weekend
Take your mind off the snowbanks and shoveling and think about that spring day when you will be relaxing by the fire holding a beer in one hand and a S'more in the other. Yep, it's time to begin planning the camping season. Good news! The day has come for South Dakota campers who will be heading to State Parks this year to make early reservations.
How South Dakota’s Black Hills Got Its Name
A few days ago, a coworker asked, "Why are they called the Black Hills?" and it made me realize I didn't know the answer either. So, I set out to find out. The Black Hills of South Dakota were first formed in the era of the dinosaurs. Around 65-70 million years ago, during the Cretaceous period. The human history of the Black Hills isn't as long as you might think. Early signs of people in the area go back to around 1743 when French explorers claimed the region for the country of France. Later the Sioux Indian tribes moved into the hills from Wisconsin and built a lasting culture there.
Patrick Mahomes Wins 2nd Career NFL MVP Award, Vikings Justin Jefferson Offensive POY
Patrick Mahomes has picked up the first of what he hopes are two victories this week in Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was the clear winner of the Associated Press' Most Valuable Player award, announced Thursday evening at the NFL Honors program. Mahomes got 48 of 50 first-place votes;...
