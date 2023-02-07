ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Bay Net

Marylanders Take Advantage Of Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, Feb. 18-20

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – If you are looking to replace an old appliance, Comptroller Brooke Lierman reminds Marylanders that there’s no better time than Shop Maryland Energy Weekend – February 18 through 20 ̶ to take advantage of great deals, including exemption of the state’s sales tax on qualifying ENERGY STAR appliances.
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

Owings Mills Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland

Owings Mills Mall was a shopping mall in Owings Mills, Maryland, United States that hosted 155 stores and eateries, in the Baltimore County, Maryland, community of Owings Mills. It was owned and managed by General Growth Properties (now Brookfield Properties). While its main entrance was off Red Run Boulevard between Painters Mill Road and Owings Mills Boulevard, the mall was also accessible from the exit ramps of I-795. It was originally known as Owings Mills Town Center.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Maryland Reporter

House Republican Caucus introduces legislative package to reduce crime, improve education and restore the state’s economy

Maryland has started a new chapter with a new Administration. However, many of the challenges our citizens face remain the same. The House Republican Caucus has introduced a legislative package of reasonable, common-sense solutions to help address these challenges. Our legislative package focuses on topics that matter most to Marylanders: reducing crime, improving education, and restoring our economy.
MARYLAND STATE
realtormarney.com

State of Maryland Housing 2023 from National Association of REALTORS

The State of Maryland Housing 2023 report is from a survey run by the National Association of REALTORS(R) and the local Maryland REALTORS(R) branch. The interviews were run from January 3-9, 2023. Key findings from the report:. 3 out of 4 of those surveyed feel that the cost to buy...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9

WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
MARYLAND STATE
tourcounsel.com

Arundel Mills | Shopping mall in Hanover, Maryland

Arundel Mills is a shopping mall located in unincorporated Anne Arundel County, Maryland (with a Hanover mailing address). It is 59.3% owned by Simon Property Group, who manages the mall. With its 1,930,820 sq ft (179,379 m2) GLA, it is the largest mall in the state of Maryland. Developed by The Mills Corporation, the mall is located at the intersection of Maryland Route 100 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (Maryland Route 295) in northwestern Anne Arundel County (hence the name "Arundel" Mills).
HANOVER, MD
sunshinewhispers.com

8+ Gorgeous Waterfalls In Maryland

For a small state, Maryland is home to some truly breathtaking waterfalls! And the best part is all of them are fairly accessible with scenic views, natural rock formations, and other fun things to do in the immediate area for each of the falls. Use this guide to plan a fun day trip to one of these waterfalls in Maryland!
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

How gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

DNR Secretary’s Message – February 2023

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I am honored to serve as Acting Secretary of Natural Resources for the Moore-Miller administration. This is an exciting time for Maryland, and it is a privilege to be a part of a passionate, dedicated and knowledgeable team that is working to provide a healthier, sustainable environment.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Gov. Wes Moore supports legislation protecting reproductive rights

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and top state lawmakers announced support Thursday for a package of measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson, who are both Democrats, joined the governor at a news conference to back...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Yes, IRS says wait to file taxes in some states, including Virginia

WASHINGTON — Some people who received tax rebates or other relief payments from their state in 2022 are experiencing confusion while trying to file their income tax returns. “So I tried to sit down this morning for a fun game of Do Your Taxes, but turns out the IRS hasn’t decided if California’s Middle Class Tax Relief payments are taxable or not,” one person wrote in a tweet on Feb. 5.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

Why housing voucher programs mean so much more than just a home

Byron Rice-McCready grew up in public housing in southeast Baltimore, where all those in his situation were grouped together. Today, he represents where public housing might be headed— stability, supported by vouchers. Baltimore was one of the first cities to build a robust program around vouchers. That was twenty...
BALTIMORE, MD
oceancity.com

Rina Thaler Is First Eastern Shore Recipient Of The “Sue Hess Legacy Arts Advocate Of The Year” For Maryland

OCEAN CITY, MD — Feb. 10, 2023 — The Maryland Citizens for the Arts has presented Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City, with the “Sue Hess Legacy Arts Advocate of the Year Award” for 2023. The annual award recognizes an individual whose advocacy efforts have significantly increased support for and public recognition of the arts in Maryland. Thaler is the first recipient from the Eastern Shore to receive the honor.
OCEAN CITY, MD
tourcounsel.com

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland

The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
LARGO, MD
