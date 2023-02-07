Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Marylanders Take Advantage Of Shop Maryland Energy Weekend, Feb. 18-20
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – If you are looking to replace an old appliance, Comptroller Brooke Lierman reminds Marylanders that there’s no better time than Shop Maryland Energy Weekend – February 18 through 20 ̶ to take advantage of great deals, including exemption of the state’s sales tax on qualifying ENERGY STAR appliances.
tourcounsel.com
Owings Mills Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland
Owings Mills Mall was a shopping mall in Owings Mills, Maryland, United States that hosted 155 stores and eateries, in the Baltimore County, Maryland, community of Owings Mills. It was owned and managed by General Growth Properties (now Brookfield Properties). While its main entrance was off Red Run Boulevard between Painters Mill Road and Owings Mills Boulevard, the mall was also accessible from the exit ramps of I-795. It was originally known as Owings Mills Town Center.
House Republican Caucus introduces legislative package to reduce crime, improve education and restore the state’s economy
Maryland has started a new chapter with a new Administration. However, many of the challenges our citizens face remain the same. The House Republican Caucus has introduced a legislative package of reasonable, common-sense solutions to help address these challenges. Our legislative package focuses on topics that matter most to Marylanders: reducing crime, improving education, and restoring our economy.
realtormarney.com
State of Maryland Housing 2023 from National Association of REALTORS
The State of Maryland Housing 2023 report is from a survey run by the National Association of REALTORS(R) and the local Maryland REALTORS(R) branch. The interviews were run from January 3-9, 2023. Key findings from the report:. 3 out of 4 of those surveyed feel that the cost to buy...
Virginia, Maryland will have one last shot to pitch why the new FBI headquarters should go in their state, sources tell WUSA9
WASHINGTON — The governors of Maryland and Virginia were informed by the federal government Friday that it's go time – last chance. One of WUSA9's sources on the Hill shared a letter from the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to the key politicians in Maryland and Virginia that they'll get one more chance to make their case why they deserve the new FBI headquarters.
tourcounsel.com
Arundel Mills | Shopping mall in Hanover, Maryland
Arundel Mills is a shopping mall located in unincorporated Anne Arundel County, Maryland (with a Hanover mailing address). It is 59.3% owned by Simon Property Group, who manages the mall. With its 1,930,820 sq ft (179,379 m2) GLA, it is the largest mall in the state of Maryland. Developed by The Mills Corporation, the mall is located at the intersection of Maryland Route 100 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway (Maryland Route 295) in northwestern Anne Arundel County (hence the name "Arundel" Mills).
Maryland adding new tax form to help with health insurance
Maryland is adding a little something to your tax forms this year. They're adding boxes to be checked to see if you need help with your health insurance.
sunshinewhispers.com
8+ Gorgeous Waterfalls In Maryland
For a small state, Maryland is home to some truly breathtaking waterfalls! And the best part is all of them are fairly accessible with scenic views, natural rock formations, and other fun things to do in the immediate area for each of the falls. Use this guide to plan a fun day trip to one of these waterfalls in Maryland!
Marylanders can sign up for health insurance on tax returns
Maryland officials and advocates are highlighting a state program that enables residents to begin signing up for health insurance by checking a box on their state tax return.
Ocean City Today
How gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Maryland since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Bay Net
DNR Secretary’s Message – February 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – I am honored to serve as Acting Secretary of Natural Resources for the Moore-Miller administration. This is an exciting time for Maryland, and it is a privilege to be a part of a passionate, dedicated and knowledgeable team that is working to provide a healthier, sustainable environment.
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a Month
Baltimore, MD. - While Baltimore certainly isn't the most expensive city to live in the United States, the cost of renting an apartment has risen in recent years, just like in many other parts of the country.
88-page bill details legalization of recreational marijuana in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — On July 1, 2023, recreational marijuana will be legal in the state of Maryland. In November, more than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis...
Gov. Wes Moore supports legislation protecting reproductive rights
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and top state lawmakers announced support Thursday for a package of measures protecting abortion rights, including a state constitutional amendment. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson, who are both Democrats, joined the governor at a news conference to back...
Opinion: Maryland Legislators can take bold action to protect our transgender community
By Margo Quinlan The writer is a mom, an organizer, a trans woman, and the director of Youth & Older Adult Policy at the... The post Opinion: Maryland Legislators can take bold action to protect our transgender community appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Yes, IRS says wait to file taxes in some states, including Virginia
WASHINGTON — Some people who received tax rebates or other relief payments from their state in 2022 are experiencing confusion while trying to file their income tax returns. “So I tried to sit down this morning for a fun game of Do Your Taxes, but turns out the IRS hasn’t decided if California’s Middle Class Tax Relief payments are taxable or not,” one person wrote in a tweet on Feb. 5.
WTKR
Why housing voucher programs mean so much more than just a home
Byron Rice-McCready grew up in public housing in southeast Baltimore, where all those in his situation were grouped together. Today, he represents where public housing might be headed— stability, supported by vouchers. Baltimore was one of the first cities to build a robust program around vouchers. That was twenty...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Republicans introduce package of crime bills to address repeat violent offenders
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Republican state lawmakers in Maryland are pushing a package of crime-fighting bills that they hope will pass, unlike in previous years. The Senate Republican Caucus said its crime package is designed to address violent crime and hold repeat violent offenders accountable. "It's repeat offender, repeat offender,...
oceancity.com
Rina Thaler Is First Eastern Shore Recipient Of The “Sue Hess Legacy Arts Advocate Of The Year” For Maryland
OCEAN CITY, MD — Feb. 10, 2023 — The Maryland Citizens for the Arts has presented Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City, with the “Sue Hess Legacy Arts Advocate of the Year Award” for 2023. The annual award recognizes an individual whose advocacy efforts have significantly increased support for and public recognition of the arts in Maryland. Thaler is the first recipient from the Eastern Shore to receive the honor.
tourcounsel.com
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre | Shopping center in Maryland
The Boulevard at the Capital Centre was an open-air shopping center in Lake Arbor, Prince George's County, Maryland; it had a Largo postal address. It was located on the former site of the Capital Centre, previously the home of the Washington Bullets and Washington Capitals. Opened in 2003, the Boulevard...
