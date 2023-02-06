Read full article on original website
Randolph Girls Basketball Wins again on Night Honoring “Women in Sports”
RANDOLPH, NJ- The Randolph Lady Rams basketball team kept their magical 2022-23 season going strong when they defeated Mendham 56-28 on Tuesday Feb. 7, moving their record to 19-1. The girls hope the win helps keep their momentum positive as they gear up for a County Tournament Semifinals matchup ( Friday Feb 10 ) with powerhouse Morris Catholic, a team who is ranked among the top in the country. ( game and ceremony photos in link at bottom of page )
HS Basketball: Paramus Falls to Hackensack in Final Seconds
PARAMUS, NJ — The Spartans (10-11) were defeated by the Hackensack Comets (10-13) 53-51 on Tuesday, February 7. Junior Mateen Aminyar led the way with 21 points in the loss. Senior Firaol Tulu added 13 points as the Spartans’ second-leading scorer. Sign Up for FREE Paramus Newsletter. Get...
Ice Hockey: Clifton United (Cedar Grove) Routs Millburn, 11-4
WEST ORANGE, NJ -- Zack Guiffrida scored four goals and passed for two assists to lead the Clifton United ice hockey team to an 11-4 victory over Millburn on Wednesday. Ryan Montana had two goals and two assists and Trevor Rascher scored two goals for Clifton United (10-8-2), which included players on its roster from Cedar Grove.
Spend an Incredible Summer at YMCA’s Camp Michikamau
HARRIMAN, NY — Get back to the basics this summer with the Greater Bergen County YMCA’s full outdoor sleepaway camping experience with plenty of swimming. At Camp Michikamau, offered at Harriman State Park, kids get to be kids while making childhood memories that last a lifetime. “Camp Michikamau...
HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg vs Hunterdon Central Recap
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Andrew Martin led the way with 17 points and Matthew Scerbo Jr. had a good overall game with 12 points and 11 assists as Phillipsburg High School ran past Hunterdon Central, 71-46, in a Skyland Conference cross division game on Tuesday night at Central’s Field House.
Gov. Livingston Wrestling Wins First Sectional Title Since 1981
CALDWELL, NJ - In 1981, the last time the Governor Livingston Highlander Wrestling team won the State Sectionals, current GL coach Rick Ortega was 6 years old. None of his assistant coaches had even been born. The #1 song on the Billboard Charts in February of 1981 was “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang. 42 years later, that would have been an appropriate anthem for the bus ride home as the Highlanders knocked off top seeded Caldwell 42-30 to win the North 2 Sectional Championship.
Wrestling: Hunterdon Central Edged Out in Sectional Final, 34-33
FLEMINGTON, NJ -- Howell barely got past the Hunterdon Central wrestling team to win the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 5 tournament, 34-33, Wednesday night. Howell is 22-6. Hunterdon Central is 17-4. 190 DJ Henry (H) — Pin 3:04 Patrick Kaczmarek (HC) 215 Bennett Cayero (HC) — Sudden Victory 6-4...
Fight at Columbia High School Gym Parking Lot
MAPLEWOOD, NJ - Tuesday evening the Columbia High School (CHS) Boys Basketball team played Irvington High School at CHS. After the game ended, with Irvington edging CHS 47 to 44, a crowd of over 100 were leaving the gym and the Police Officer assigned to the game, noticed multiple squabbles and fights starting within the crowd.
Spring into Fitness and Fun at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA
The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA is the place to be this spring! The Y is offering programs for youth, teens and adults, including a number of new classes and returning favorites. The Y is currently undergoing an exciting building expansion project and programs and services will continue throughout construction. The Y’s...
JCC of Central NJ to Host Free Special Needs Resource Fair Featuring Over 50 Vendors
In honor of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month (JDAIM), the JCC of Central NJ in Scotch Plains is hosting a Special Needs Resource Fair on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The JCC is located at 1391 Martine Avenue in Scotch Plains. This JCC’s...
Over Ten Cranford Restaurants Expected to Compete for This Year's 'King of Wing'
CRANFORD, NJ - Time to warm up with wings during the winter weather cool down because Downtown Cranford's popular Fire & Ice festival returns for the third year. The annual winter event features a "King of Wing" competition with a variety of flavorful wings from downtown restaurants, fire breathers and live ice carving demonstrations.
Rock Wall Ruined at Park Restored by Roxbury Rotary
ROXBURY, NJ – A stone wall built last year at Conkling Park in Ledgewood by volunteers from the Roxbury Rotary Club was destroyed this week by vandals who tossed the wall's rocks onto ice-covered Mooney Pond. The destruction angered and saddened Rotarian Don Schuld, the man who spearheaded the...
Grief Workshop Coming to The Curious Heart in Westfield
Are you feeling stuck or frozen in your grief? Are you having a hard time finding the joy in life due to unrelenting grief?. If so, please consider attending a free upcoming workshop at The Curious Heart Apothecary & Spiritual Center. Sheri Burkat, LCSW, will be presenting her upcoming 4-week...
Bloomfield Township Seeks Nominations for 2023 Women to Watch Recognition Awards
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield Women’s History Month Committee is seeking nominations for the 2023 Bloomfield Women to Watch recognition awards. This annual event recognizes and celebrates women who have made significant contributions to the community and have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and impact in their personal and professional lives.
Fair Lawn’s 13th Annual Taste of Our Town to be held on February 27th
FAIR LAWN, NJ - The Fair Lawn Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce that it is hosting its 13th annual Taste of Our Town event which will take place on Monday, February 27th from 6:00PM to 8:00PM, at the Fair Lawn Community Center located at 10-10 20th Street. The...
Essex County Exec DiVincenzo Responds to Attempt to Ban Books in Glen Ridge
GLEN RIDGE, NJ - A group calling themselves “Citizens Defending Education” are attempting to remove six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library. The Glen Ridge Library Director has made the decision to keep the books on the shelves. Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo issued a statement...
Destination Asbury Boutique to host Galentine's Day Boutique Crawl on Cookman Avenue on Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.
ASBURY PARK, NJ — A Galentine’s Day Boutique Crawl is coming to Cookman Avenue on Saturday, February 11 from 5 to 9 p.m. with over 15 stores participating in the event. Many of the participating stores will be having special sales as well as offering drinks and refreshments for shoppers to enjoy.
Newark Schools Show Four Straight Months of Rising Absenteeism
Newark’s school attendance figures showed staggeringly high rates of absenteeism at all grade levels for the four consecutive months starting the 2022-23 school year, with no signs of abating. The rates are drawing concern from education experts and rebuke from the Newark Teachers Union for the administration’s lack of...
Bayonne Juniors and Seniors Invited to Participate in Statewide Scholarship Competition
BAYONNE, NJ - High school seniors and juniors who live in Bayonne and plan to continue their education after high school have until Friday, March 10 to apply for the Louis Bay Future Municipal Leaders Scholarship Competition. This scholarship is sponsored statewide by the New Jersey State League of Municipalities,...
Downtown Bordentown Assoc.'s Valentine's Chocolate Walk Set for Friday Night
BORDENTOWN CITY, NJ — The Downtown Bordentown Association (DBA) is making Valentine's Day a little sweeter this year with its Chocolate Walk. The DBA's 2023 Valentine's Chocolate Walk will be taking place on Friday, February 10 from 5:30PM to 8PM. Attendees can purchase a passport in advance for $8...
