Sacramento County, CA

FOX40

Cat rescued from Citrus Heights house fire

(KTXL) — A cat was rescued from a house fire in Citrus Heights on Saturday evening, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. Fire officials said when they arrived at the scene in the 7600 block of Auburn Boulevard they found a downstairs apartment on fire. — Video Above: Crowds return to Old Sacramento According […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
ABC10

Sacramento sideshow, fight caught on camera

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento sideshow turned into a physical fight was caught on camera and posted to social media Saturday. The Sacramento Police Department responded to the scene just after 12:15 a.m. after getting multiple calls of a sideshow on Amherst Street and Ferran Avenue near Meadowview, according to officials.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

3 people escape North Sacramento house fire

SACRAMENTO – Three people are safe after a fire broke out in their North Sacramento home Friday morning.It was reported at 9 a.m. on Redondo Avenue and Lindley Drive.Firefighters who responded to the scene found heavy flames inside the home. Everyone was about to get out safely, firefighters say.The cause is under investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Pedestrian dead after collision with vehicle in Sacramento, police say

The Sacramento Police Department said that officers responded to a collision on Norwood Avenue and Berthoud Street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian early Saturday morning. Sacramento police said that the pedestrian was a male adult that was transported to the hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department for his injuries and he died there.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed after being hit by car in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The crash happened around 5:52 a.m. Saturday near Norwood Avenue and Berthoud Street. The person who was hit, described as an adult man, sustained major injuries, police say.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Stretch of central Sacramento freeway has several official names

(KTXL) — Is it Capitol City Freeway or is it Highway 50? Maybe it’s Business 80? Or perhaps Highway 99 or Interstate 305? The answer is yes to all of the above, but there are several reasons why. Spanning 5.3 miles from the western edge of West Sacramento straight east across the Sacramento River and […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dog dies in fire at North Highlands mobile home park; 4 people displaced

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A dog died after a raging fire at a North Highlands-area mobile home late Friday morning. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along the 5000 block of Jackson Street just before noon and found flames shooting from the home. Firefighters went to work quickly to protect the other homes in the area. Two adults and two children were displaced in the fire, crews say, and one dog perished. The Red Cross is now helping the family.Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Family identifies fifth victim in Highway 160 crash as Aahliya Garcia, 17

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members identified Aahliya Mariah Garcia Saturday as the fifth person killed in Thursday's fatal crash on Highway 160. “Aahliya was a beautiful soul. Beautiful inside and out,” said Dorothy Garcia, Aahilya’s mother. “She will definitely be missed.”. According to the California Highway...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Fatal pedestrian collision in North Sacramento

(KTXL) — A collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Saturday morning has killed one man in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Police Department. According to police, the collision occurred around 5:52 a.m. near the intersection of Norwood Aveneue and Berthoud Street. – Video body: Police body cam footage of Elk Grove shooting […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA

