Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
WHAS 11
Super Bowl LVII everything you need to know: Watch, stream, preview, predictions for Eagles vs. Chiefs
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Super Bowl LVII will feature two No. 1 seeds facing off in a matchup filled with fun storylines, sibling rivalries, and two superstar quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia. A win for Andy Reid and the Chiefs puts this team...
WHAS 11
This is the university with the most players at Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX — The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of football in the world and only the best players ever get to experience it. The path to an NFL Championship begins at the collegiate level, when players get their first real dose of what it means to play football at a higher level.
WHAS 11
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Saved Most of His NFL Salary, Talks Wedding Planning With Sharelle Rosa (Exclusive)
Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson earned $48 million over a stellar 11-year career in the NFL. What's perhaps even more impressive is the fact that the former wide receiver says 80 percent of that salary is still in his bank account. Speaking to ET's Kevin Frazier at SiriusXM's Radio Row at the...
WHAS 11
38-year Colts fan wins Jim Irsay's Super Bowl tickets
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is full of diehard Colts fans, but John Bratton might have many beat. He was rooting for the Indianapolis Colts before they even existed, way back when he was in junior high. "I remember telling my mom at the time, 'If Indianapolis gets a team, I'm...
WHAS 11
Super Bowl babies! Chiefs' Nick Allegretti welcomes twins
WASHINGTON — No matter who wins the Super Bowl this year, one player already has something big to celebrate — and he may not be the only one. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti's wife Christina gave birth to healthy twin girls early Sunday morning in Chicago, the team confirmed to the Associated Press. Even though he was across the country, Allegretti was able to keep his wife company via FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel.
WHAS 11
How to watch the Super Bowl without cable
GLENDALE, Ariz. — This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII. This year, the big game features a historic matchup and a halftime show from Rihanna. With more people than ever ditching traditional cable in favor of streaming services,...
WHAS 11
Here's how much NFL players make for playing in the Super Bowl
GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Super Bowl win is what every pro football player dreams of, but the title comes with more than just glory. Making it to the NFL's championship game also comes with a guaranteed bonus in players' paychecks. Teams have an extra incentive to make it to...
WHAS 11
Damar Hamlin Thanks 'Savior' Trainer Who Gave Him CPR on the Field in First Interview Since Cardiac Arrest
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is giving his first interview since his shocking sudden cardiac arrest on the field in January. In a teaser for an upcoming interview with former NFL pro and Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, the 24-year-old football player speaks about assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who administered CPR on him that day on the field.
WHAS 11
Chris Stapleton performs national anthem at Super Bowl
The Super Bowl is officially underway after Chris Stapleton hit the stage to sing the national anthem. The country music star performed a smooth, heartfelt rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" as a huge American flag was unfolded and held by dozens of people in red and blue. Some listeners were visibly tearing up, notably Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and starting center Jason Kelce.
WHAS 11
No. 19 Miami gets 93-85 win over Louisville
CORAL GABLES, Fla — Nijel Pack scored 22 points and No. 19 Miami beat Louisville 93-85 on Saturday night. Five days following its dominant 22-point home win over Duke, Miami (20-5, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) could not shake off the conference’s last-place team until Pack’s 3-pointer with 2:44 remaining made it 82-72. Pack shot 8 of 14, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.
