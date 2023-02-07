ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
WHAS 11

This is the university with the most players at Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of football in the world and only the best players ever get to experience it. The path to an NFL Championship begins at the collegiate level, when players get their first real dose of what it means to play football at a higher level.
GLENDALE, AZ
WHAS 11

38-year Colts fan wins Jim Irsay's Super Bowl tickets

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis is full of diehard Colts fans, but John Bratton might have many beat. He was rooting for the Indianapolis Colts before they even existed, way back when he was in junior high. "I remember telling my mom at the time, 'If Indianapolis gets a team, I'm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WHAS 11

Super Bowl babies! Chiefs' Nick Allegretti welcomes twins

WASHINGTON — No matter who wins the Super Bowl this year, one player already has something big to celebrate — and he may not be the only one. Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Nick Allegretti's wife Christina gave birth to healthy twin girls early Sunday morning in Chicago, the team confirmed to the Associated Press. Even though he was across the country, Allegretti was able to keep his wife company via FaceTime from the lobby of the team hotel.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WHAS 11

How to watch the Super Bowl without cable

GLENDALE, Ariz. — This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII. This year, the big game features a historic matchup and a halftime show from Rihanna. With more people than ever ditching traditional cable in favor of streaming services,...
GLENDALE, AZ
WHAS 11

Here's how much NFL players make for playing in the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Super Bowl win is what every pro football player dreams of, but the title comes with more than just glory. Making it to the NFL's championship game also comes with a guaranteed bonus in players' paychecks. Teams have an extra incentive to make it to...
ARIZONA STATE
WHAS 11

Damar Hamlin Thanks 'Savior' Trainer Who Gave Him CPR on the Field in First Interview Since Cardiac Arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is giving his first interview since his shocking sudden cardiac arrest on the field in January. In a teaser for an upcoming interview with former NFL pro and Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, the 24-year-old football player speaks about assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington, who administered CPR on him that day on the field.
OHIO STATE
WHAS 11

Chris Stapleton performs national anthem at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is officially underway after Chris Stapleton hit the stage to sing the national anthem. The country music star performed a smooth, heartfelt rendition of "The Star Spangled Banner" as a huge American flag was unfolded and held by dozens of people in red and blue. Some listeners were visibly tearing up, notably Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and starting center Jason Kelce.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

No. 19 Miami gets 93-85 win over Louisville

CORAL GABLES, Fla — Nijel Pack scored 22 points and No. 19 Miami beat Louisville 93-85 on Saturday night. Five days following its dominant 22-point home win over Duke, Miami (20-5, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) could not shake off the conference’s last-place team until Pack’s 3-pointer with 2:44 remaining made it 82-72. Pack shot 8 of 14, including 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.
LOUISVILLE, KY

