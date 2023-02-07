ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Firefighters efforts at Wayne Co. Salvage facility continue

DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters continue to monitor and contain the burning of an Eastern Carolina industrial facility through the night after 17 fire departments were on the scene of the fire early Saturday morning. Officials say Wayne County 911 received a call at 1:27 A.M. about a large fire...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Officers need your help to find this missing Goldsboro teen

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a missing teen last seen Monday night. Ke’Mora Harris, 14, stands 5′4″ and weighs 90 pounds. Her last known location was in the 900 block of Popular Street. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Goldsboro Police...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Police find homemade bombs, chemicals in Washington locations

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after police say he had the ingredients to make weapons of mass destruction. Washington police got a tip Thursday night that sparked their officers and the State Bureau of Investigations to search Joseph Hardison’s former homes. They found several homemade...
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Neighbors shocked after Washington man is charged with having bomb-making materials

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is continuing to follow the story of a man charged with having materials to make bombs. 45-year-old Joseph Hardison of Washington is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after police found homemade explosives and other explosive chemicals used to make those dangerous items at the man’s former apartment and workplace.
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Newest Greene Co K9 alerts lead to drug arrest

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina sheriff is singing the praises of a four-legged deputy in the force’s latest drug arrest. Around 1:30 Monday morning, deputies pulled over Stefan Blixt, 35, in Snow Hill. A K9, Sasha, alerted deputies to methamphetamines in the vehicle. Blixt was charged...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
PINETOPS, NC
WITN

Man sentenced for two bank robberies including one in Greenville.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Vance County man is heading to federal prison for robbing two banks, one of those in Greenville. Stanley Kearney was sentenced Thursday in Wilmington to more than 15 years in prison after a guilty plea in federal court. The BB&T on Stantonburg Road was robbed...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Police chief updates Rocky Mount officer-involved shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said a stolen vehicle suspect was shot at least once in the leg after he opened fire on two police officers Thursday afternoon. Chief Robert Hassell gave a detailed briefing today on the shooting behind the Oakwood Shopping Center on Eastern Avenue.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Deputies search for missing Onslow Co woman

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman is missing and are asking for your help to find her. Adriana Rood, 30, was last seen in blue jeans and a black jacket leaving Ramsey Rd heading in the Jacksonville direction. She is a white woman standing about 5 feet...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Ayden crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Bertie County sheriff issues notice of man missing since 2022

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing in June of 2022. Kendrick Maurice Williams was reported missing on June 21, 2022, in the area of his home at 430 G. Governors Road in Windsor. Williams is 6-foot-1 and 170 […]
BERTIE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy