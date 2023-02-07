JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]

JACKSONVILLE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO