Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
An Eastern Carolina man walks for 24 hours to raise money for cancer resources
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The old saying goes that you can’t really understand another person’s experience until you’ve walked a mile in their shoes. But for the second year, an Eastern Carolina man is walking for 24 hours for a good cause that affects many people across the east.
Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina residents join state legislators for a town hall discussion on mental health
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Many filled the East Carolina Heart Institute Auditorium Thursday night for an in-depth discussion on mental health. People like Rose Bogue were given the opportunity to speak directly to a panel of state legislators, about their personal experiences with the illness. “I moved to North Carolina, to...
WITN
UPDATE: Firefighters efforts at Wayne Co. Salvage facility continue
DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters continue to monitor and contain the burning of an Eastern Carolina industrial facility through the night after 17 fire departments were on the scene of the fire early Saturday morning. Officials say Wayne County 911 received a call at 1:27 A.M. about a large fire...
WITN
Officers need your help to find this missing Goldsboro teen
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for a missing teen last seen Monday night. Ke’Mora Harris, 14, stands 5′4″ and weighs 90 pounds. Her last known location was in the 900 block of Popular Street. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Goldsboro Police...
WITN
UPDATE: Firefighters at Wayne Co. Salvage facility working through night to keep fire contained
DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters continue to monitor and contain the burning of an Eastern Carolina industrial facility through the night after 17 fire departments were on the scene of the fire early Saturday morning. Officials say Wayne County 911 received a call at 1:27 A.M. about a large fire...
WITN
Police find homemade bombs, chemicals in Washington locations
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars after police say he had the ingredients to make weapons of mass destruction. Washington police got a tip Thursday night that sparked their officers and the State Bureau of Investigations to search Joseph Hardison’s former homes. They found several homemade...
WITN
Neighbors shocked after Washington man is charged with having bomb-making materials
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is continuing to follow the story of a man charged with having materials to make bombs. 45-year-old Joseph Hardison of Washington is charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction after police found homemade explosives and other explosive chemicals used to make those dangerous items at the man’s former apartment and workplace.
WITN
Newest Greene Co K9 alerts lead to drug arrest
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina sheriff is singing the praises of a four-legged deputy in the force’s latest drug arrest. Around 1:30 Monday morning, deputies pulled over Stefan Blixt, 35, in Snow Hill. A K9, Sasha, alerted deputies to methamphetamines in the vehicle. Blixt was charged...
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
North Carolina woman appears in court after allegedly beating, killing her granddaughter
Patricia Ricks said very few words after being wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair and she sat mostly in silence while the judge told her what she is charged with.
WITN
Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting
PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
WITN
Man sentenced for two bank robberies including one in Greenville.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Vance County man is heading to federal prison for robbing two banks, one of those in Greenville. Stanley Kearney was sentenced Thursday in Wilmington to more than 15 years in prison after a guilty plea in federal court. The BB&T on Stantonburg Road was robbed...
WITN
Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
WITN
Police chief updates Rocky Mount officer-involved shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police said a stolen vehicle suspect was shot at least once in the leg after he opened fire on two police officers Thursday afternoon. Chief Robert Hassell gave a detailed briefing today on the shooting behind the Oakwood Shopping Center on Eastern Avenue.
WITN
Deputies search for missing Onslow Co woman
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman is missing and are asking for your help to find her. Adriana Rood, 30, was last seen in blue jeans and a black jacket leaving Ramsey Rd heading in the Jacksonville direction. She is a white woman standing about 5 feet...
WITN
Woman killed in Ayden crash
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
cbs17
Franklin County man charged after gun pointed at water corporation workers, police say
LAKE ROYALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged after Lake Royale Company police said he pointed a gun at water corporation employees. Police were dispatched Monday to a disturbance on Mahto Drive where water corporation employees were attempting to shut off service to a home. That’s when...
Bertie County sheriff issues notice of man missing since 2022
WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCT) — Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone M. Ruffin is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was reported missing in June of 2022. Kendrick Maurice Williams was reported missing on June 21, 2022, in the area of his home at 430 G. Governors Road in Windsor. Williams is 6-foot-1 and 170 […]
WITN
Autopsy provides new details in deadly stabbing at high school in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy released this afternoon provides more details on a deadly stabbing last year inside a high school in Jacksonville. Saddique Melvin died on September 1st after being stabbed in a second-floor hallway at Northside High School. Another student was injured in the attack. Police initially...
Comments / 1