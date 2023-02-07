Read full article on original website
Mercedes-Maybach's First-Ever Plug-In Hybrid Revealed
Mercedes-Maybach has announced the company's first-ever plug-in hybrid model with the upcoming S580e. It marks a new direction for the ultra-luxury company and is in line with Mercedes greater goals of becoming an environmentally conscious automaker. It's somewhat surprising that it has taken Maybach this long to debut a plug-in...
Lamborghini Convoy Heats Up Italian Alps For 2023 Edition Of Esperienza Neve
Lamborghinis aren't typically enjoyed in snowy, icy environments where temperatures dip to below zero degrees Fahrenheit, but this is exactly what guests at the Italian manufacturer's Esperienza Neve event experienced recently. Held in Livigno, a town and ski resort in the Italian Alps close to the Swiss border, this is the eighth year that the Automobili Lamborghini program has ended up in this gorgeous location.
Manhart Introduces Surprisingly Subtle 626 HP BMW M4
If the standard BMW M4 Competition isn't exciting enough, perhaps the Manhart MH4 600 is the sports coupe of your dreams. The German tuner has worked its magic on the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, boosting outputs to 626 horsepower and 576 lb-ft of torque, permitting some stunning performance. Manhart claims the MH4 600 can race from 0 - 124 mph in a mere 10.5 seconds.
Scioto Coupe Is A Stunning Track Weapon Inspired By 1960s Sports Cars
If you've got more than $115,000 to burn and you're looking for a track-focused sports car, the Scioto Coupe from Fields Auto Works may be a fine choice. With retro-inspired looks, the Scioto is an ode to sports and race cars of days gone by. The profile harks back to the '60s Le Mans racers, and the front end shares a resemblance with the Ford GT. There's also a hint of the Nissan R390 (a 24 Hours of Le Mans veteran) in the rear profile and overall shape. While it gains inspiration from several sources, there's no denying it's quite the looker.
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Plug-in Hybrid First Look Review: Plug In To Luxury
For the first time in half a decade, a plug-in hybrid GLE will come to the US. The last PHEV GLE was the 2018 GLE 550e, and that car had a V6 turbo plug-in hybrid setup. Now, Mercedes-Benz gives us a proper PHEV GLE: It's called the GLE 400e and comes packing a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder plug-in hybrid engine that provides a total of 381 horsepower. It joins the GLE lineup just in time for its 2024 facelift and price-wise, it will slot in between the GLE 450 and the GLE 580. There aren't that many PHEV SUVs in the mid-size premium class, with nothing comparable from Audi or Genesis at the moment, so the GLE 400e's natural rivals will be the Volvo XC90 Recharge and the BMW X5 xDrive45e. However, an updated and much improved 2024 xDrive50e is around the corner as part of the dramatically refreshed new 2024 BMW X5 lineup, and the Merc would have to beat that too. Considering the PHEV Bimmer's substantially improved specs, the GLE 400e is facing a tough battle.
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport First Look Review: So Long VR6
The updated Volkswagen Atlas and its Cross Sport sibling represent a move towards a more sophisticated and premium product, according to the manufacturer. The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport thus boasts a substantial refresh that sees the cabin enhanced, the spec sheet fleshed out, and a new 2.0-liter turbo engine that promises better performance and improved fuel economy. Buyers in the USA can expect a more elegant interior with premium materials and enhanced technology, with the former comprising high-quality materials even on the door cards and the latter seeing a 12-inch infotainment display made standard cross the range. Is the stylish, sportier version of the Atlas a worthy purchase? We think there are a few reasons it might be.
America's Biggest Automakers Are Looking To Cut Costs Big Time
Two of America's biggest automakers, Ford and General Motors, will be tightening their respective purse strings as they head into 2023 - but for different reasons, reports Automotive News (AN). With a recession looming, now is not the time to ignore the financial books, especially if you're a car company....
Mercedes Celebrates 22 Millionth Mercedes-Benz Vehicle To Roll Out Of Sindelfingen In Germany
The Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant in Germany has been in operation since 1915 and has built the 22 millionth vehicle since it started keeping records in 1946. The landmark car is an EQS 580 4MATIC in Manufaktur Hyacinth Red Metallic paint. Sindelfingen also produces all variants of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, Mercedes is particularly proud of how quickly different models and drive variants were integrated into the running line without too much disruption. Deliveries of the S-Class rose to over 90,000 units in 2022, an increase of 5% over 2021. Mercedes produced 19,200 EQS models in 2022.
ECD Automotive Design's Latest Defender Is A Drop-Top With LS3 V8 Power
ECD Automotive Design has dropped its latest one-of-one classic Land Rover Defender builds with an LS3 engine swap, a black convertible roof, and gloss Subaru Sunshine Orange paint. It's the longer wheelbase 110 model, so there's room in the back for the side-mounted jump seats, making this the perfect summer family and friends off-roader.
TEASED: Our First Look At Ford's F-150 Lightning Supertruck Stars Daniel Ricciardo
Ford's CEO Jim Farley has given Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull's marketing driver, a sneak peek of "some really special EV performance demonstrators," including a new concept variant of the Ford F-150 Lightning that we haven't yet met. The tweet from Ford's head honcho confirmed our prior suspicions that such a truck was on the way, but his wording has left us wondering what else might be revealed in the coming months.
SPIED: This Is Our First Look At The 2024 Audi Q7 Facelift
It's winter testing season for Europe's automakers, and the latest new car to be spied undergoing development is the facelifted 2024 Audi Q7. This is somewhat surprising, as the Q7 was predicted to be replaced by an all-new model to carry it through the next few years, considering all internal combustion engines in the automaker's lineup are to be phased out by 2033. Instead, it seems that Audi will allow the existing version to soldier on with some minor updates, at least in terms of styling. We do not yet know if any changes will be coming to the powertrains, but if so, it's possible that hybrid assistance will be prominent.
New Evidence Suggests Toyota Is Building A Century SUV To Compete With The BMW X5
Rumors suggesting that Toyota will soon introduce a Century SUV are gaining traction, with Nikkei Asia(NA) reporting that the automaker will launch its latest range-topper by the end of the year. If you're not aware, the Century nameplate is legendary in luxury car circles and is affixed to Toyota's finest...
Scoop: Land Rover's Latest Lighting Patent Comes With A Disco Mode
Not even the highest-resolution cameras can adequately display the area behind an SUV in low-light conditions, but CarBuzz discovered a new patent Land Rover filed at the World Intellectual Property Organization that may eliminate this problem in future models like a facelifted Defender or Range Rover Velar. The solution proposed...
Next-Generation Mercedes eSprinter Production Is Already Delayed
The next generation of the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter van will not launch in late 2026 as originally planned and will instead see a summer 2028 debut. The news comes from Automotive News on the heels of the reveal of the 2023 eSprinter (pictured), a heavily modified version of the Sprinter Cargo Van. The next-gen eSprinter, however, will utilize a new modular platform called VAN.EA. It's being designed and engineered to accommodate medium and large fully electrified commercial vans.
The Rolls-Royce Spirit Of Ecstasy Was Nearly Inspired By Nike
The famous Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy is celebrating her 112th birthday, and she's still looking pretty fine, it has to be said. Rolls-Royce first filed intellectual property rights for the mascot on 6 February 1911, and ever since, she's been associated with grace, elegance, and wealth. She is also the most famous mascot of them all.
2017-2022 Porsche Panamera And 2020 Bentley Continental GT Could Catch Fire
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced two separate recalls for the same problem within the VW Group, specifically an issue with an external coolant pump on 2017-2022 Porsche Panamera and 2020 Bentley Continental models. Curiously, older Continental models are not noted. The problem stems from a sealing...
Chrysler CEO Hints It May No Longer Need Sedans
CarBuzz spoke to Chrysler boss Chris Feuell at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show and one of the first questions we had for her was the future status of sedans and, unfortunately, it's possible Chrysler is done with the segment. "Chrysler may not be needed in this segment [in the future]," Feuell said. "A lot of customers have migrated to other segments because of the practical package efficiency of SUVs and crossovers."
Stellantis Is Out To Make A Splash At Chicago Auto Show
The Chicago Auto Show takes place this weekend, giving eager car fans the first opportunity to get up close and personal with Stellantis' new battery-electric concept vehicle, the Ram 1500 Revolution, among other things. The concept comes packed with many useful features we hope to see in the final product, so it's worth your time to see them in the metal.
Volkswagen's Upcoming Truck Will Not Be 100 Percent Combustion
Volkswagen North America CEO Pablo Di Si told CarBuzz at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show that the brand's upcoming pickup truck will not have a pure combustion engine, meaning it will either be a hybrid or plug-in hybrid when it goes on sale. When will that be, exactly? Di Si could not provide a precise date but did confirm that VW will "be looking at opportunities for pickups later this year, specifically in Q3 and Q4."
See The Bugatti W16 Mistral Meet Mediterranean The Wind That Inspired Its Name
Bugatti has revealed new images of its stunning W16 Mistral, which aims to take the fight to the Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster and become the fastest roadster in the world. The beautiful snaps were captured in the perfect setting: the Cote d'Azur of southern France, where one of the dominant winds is that which gave the hypercar its name. The mistral wind is one of eight that envelop the Mediterranean Sea, blowing from the Rhone River valley through the towns along the coast and into the Gulf of Lion in the northern Mediterranean. The wind can be felt all through the year in southern France, but its power becomes more intense near the end of winter. Similarly, we're sure that each of the 99 buyers who choose to take the W16 Mistral beyond 260 mph will find the billowing air more intense the nearer they get to the engine's redline.
