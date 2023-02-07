ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions hire J.T. Barrett, announce 6 other coaching moves

The offseason is upon us, and the Detroit Lions though we will have to wait a little bit longer for them to start adding and subtracting players, they have already started to make some moves when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that they have made multiple coaching moves, including hiring former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett as one of their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Here are the coaching moves that were announced just moments ago.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Detroit Pistons: This player has likely played his final game in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons started the trade season as one of the hottest names in the league, but trade rumors have since cooled around players like Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. That doesn’t mean that some team won’t come out of nowhere with an offer big enough to entice the Detroit Pistons, but it will take a big return, as the Pistons hope to be “great next year” and will need some impact veterans to do it.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Detroit Pistons: More potential fallout from the Kyrie Irving trade

The Detroit Pistons and the rest of the NBA are still waiting for the aftershocks of the Kyrie Irving trade that rocked the league and sent the mercurial superstar to Dallas. Christian Wood is one player who could be affected by the move, and was almost part of it himself. Wood is in the middle of what has become a solid NBA career. So far this season, his first in Dallas, he is playing nearly 30 minutes a night, and contributing over 18 points and eight boards a game. He’s also shooting over 38 percent from downtown and playing strong brand of shot-blocking defense. Although he was initially brought off the bench when he began his tenure with the Mavericks to start the 2022-23 campaign, he managed to work his way into the starting lineup, and demonstrate to some that he was a capable second star to Luka Doncic. However, the stars have realigned with Dallas’s recent acquisition of Kyrie Irving? What does this mean for Wood?
Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver’s worst move in Detroit

Even though it hasn’t translated to wins, most would agree that Troy Weaver’s time as GM of the Detroit Pistons has been a success so far. He took over a team with little talent, no assets and a bloated payroll, and though they are still horrible, there are signs of relief on the horizon. He hopefully has his franchise player in Cade Cunningham, has exciting pieces in Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren and players like Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, who should at least be rotation players in the NBA for a long time (though the book is still out on that one).
Detroit Lions Rookie Adrian Hutchinson Wins Prestigious Award

Detroit Lions pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson has won the 2022 Pepsi Rookie of the Year award, per per Pride Of Detroit. The former Michigan legend was drafted second overall by the Detroit Lions had a fantastic rookie season. Hutchinson finished the 2022 season with 52 tackles, 9.5 sacks and three interceptions.
Detroit Pistons: Emoni Bates surging up draft boards after monster stretch

The Detroit Pistons will have two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, one that they are hoping is the #1 overall and one that would currently be 32nd if the draft were held today. It wasn’t all that long ago when that 32nd pick would have gotten them nowhere near a very highly touted prospect coming out of high school. As a matter of fact, 247 Sports ranked him #5 in the 2021 draft class, where he trailed only Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero, Shaedon Sharpe and Jaden Hardy.
Detroit Pistons 2023 trade deadline: Latest trade rumors, buzz

There was a flurry of moves in the late hours before the NBA trade deadline, but none of them involved the Detroit Pistons, at least not directly. The Lakers finally made a trade, acquiring three players in exchange for Russell Westbrook and one of their much-hyped first-round picks. This potentially removes one of the suitors for Bojan Bogdanovic, who the Lakers were reportedly asking about again last night before swinging their deal. They still have another first-round pick in 2029, so until the deadline passes, you can’t rule them out.
How the Kevin Durant trade affects the Detroit Pistons

The NBA trade deadline is just hours away but we’ve already seen a trade that will affect the Detroit Pistons along with just about every team in the NBA. Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns in a move that will have some ripple effects at the trade deadline and beyond.
