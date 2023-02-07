Quiznos Announces the Return of a Seasonal Favorite and Introduces a Twist with the Spicy Sriracha Cheesesteak

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Quiznos, an innovator in the quick-service restaurant industry building a better sub since 1981, is introducing the Spicy Sriracha Cheesesteak and bringing back the Classic Philly Cheesesteak. The seasonal favorite among guests and a new option with an unexpected and bold twist will arrive in stores on February 7.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005172/en/

The Spicy Sriracha Cheesesteak and the Classic Philly Cheesesteak (Photo: Business Wire)

Pushing the boundaries of what’s expected to deliver quality food with flavors that can’t be found anywhere else, the Spicy Sriracha Cheesesteak is made with thinly sliced Philly-style steak, melted mozzarella cheese, spicy sriracha mayo, sautéed peppers and onions, and sliced jalapeños, making an ideal meal for anyone craving an extra kick. Quiznos’ Classic Philly Cheesesteak is made with thinly sliced Philly-style steak, extra melted mozzarella cheese, sautéed peppers and onions, and banana peppers.

“Quiznos has always been known for inventive, chef-inspired recipes and surprising guests with twists on beloved favorites while providing flavors they know and love,” said Mike Gieseman, Vice President of Culinary and Innovation. “We are so excited to bring back the comfort of a guest favorite and introduce our new take, with a global twist, on the Philly Cheesesteak that offers a unique way to experience a classic flavor.”

The Classic Philly Cheesesteak and the Spicy Sriracha Cheesesteak are available February 7 starting around $10 at participating Quiznos locations in Canada while supplies last.

About Quiznos

Founded in 1981, Denver-based Quiznos is a chain restaurant designed for today’s busy consumers who are looking for a high-quality, tasty, freshly prepared alternative to traditional fast-food restaurants. With locations across the United States and 32 countries, Quiznos is one of the world’s premier quick-service restaurant chains and pioneer of the toasted sandwich. Quiznos restaurants offer creative, chef-inspired sandwiches, subs and salads using premium ingredients. Rewarding fans through Quiznos loyalty app, Toasty Points, guests can earn and redeem points for free Quiznos menu items at participating locations. For more information, please visit quiznos.com/toastypoints or www.quiznos.com, connect with Quiznos on Facebook or follow on Twitter or Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005172/en/

CONTACT: Marie Espinel

The LAKPR Group

mespinel@lakpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA COLORADO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Quiznos

PUB: 02/07/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 10:03 AM