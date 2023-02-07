Data Center World 2023 Adds Futurist Kian Gohar as Keynote Speaker

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

Data Center World, the leading global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals, today announces futurist Kian Gohar will deliver a keynote address. Data Center World is AFCOM’s annual global gathering and will take place May 8-11, 2023, in Austin, TX. Register to attend here.

Gohar inspires organizations to build engaged teams to thrive in a world of hybrid work. He is the founder of Geolab, an innovation research and leadership development firm focused on coaching, strategy, and design, and a former executive director of the XPRIZE Foundation and Singularity University. Gohar has coached the leadership teams of dozens of Fortune 500 companies, unicorns and startups on disruptive innovation, exponential technologies, leadership and the future of work. He also co-authored the bestselling book “Competing in the New World of Work” with Keith Ferrazzi.

Data Center World Conference Program

The four-day Data Center World program provides technology professionals with unparalleled education to stay at the forefront of the highly complex data center industry. The Conference program offers more than 55 sessions from over 80 speakers, keynote presentations from industry thought leaders, as well as case studies, tech talks and workshops, covering essential topics such as edge computing, colocation, hyperscale, predictive analytics and more.

Conference tracks include:

Emerging IT & Data Center Technologies

Design, Build, Operate, Control

Colocation, Hyperscale, and Cloud Innovation

Sustainability & Mission Critical Facilities Management

To learn more about the Data Center World Conference Program, click here.

“We are excited to have Kian Gohar deliver the keynote address at Data Center World. His innovative ideas will offer our attendees new insights on how technology trends will change the future of their organizations,” said Liz Cruz, Conference Director, Data Center World. “Our conference program provides the most up-to-the-minute industry education for data center professionals managing the rapidly changing technology landscape. And the event offers opportunities to explore the products and services that can optimize a data center strategy and network with industry peers. We look forward to bringing the industry together this spring.”

Data Center Manager of the Year Award

Data Center World today launches the new Data Center Manager of the Year award. The program recognizes one exceptional leader in the data center industry. The winner will be announced at Data Center World 2023. Click here to enter a submission. The deadline for submissions is March 31.

Data Center World Event Highlights

The Expo Hall will feature more than 150 exhibitors showcasing the latest industry solutions. Select exhibitors include: Eaton, Vertiv, Phoenix Contact USA, ScaleMatrix, Legrand, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave, Armstrong Fluid Technology, Dassault Systemes Americas Corp, BCS Data Center Operations and Enchanted Rock Solutions.

will feature more than 150 exhibitors showcasing the latest industry solutions. Select exhibitors include: Eaton, Vertiv, Phoenix Contact USA, ScaleMatrix, Legrand, Sumitomo Electric Lightwave, Armstrong Fluid Technology, Dassault Systemes Americas Corp, BCS Data Center Operations and Enchanted Rock Solutions. The Omdia Analyst Summit , themed around the topic of Sustainability in Practice, takes place on May 8. Global technology research firm, Omdia, will present the one-day conference featuring the latest technology adoption trends and market forecasts, and a deep dive into sustainability practices. Click here to learn more and to register.

, themed around the topic of Sustainability in Practice, takes place on May 8. Global technology research firm, Omdia, will present the one-day conference featuring the latest technology adoption trends and market forecasts, and a deep dive into sustainability practices. Click here to learn more and to register. The Data Center Innovation Challenge will pit data center technology innovators against each other and judges will determine the companies with the best opportunity for success.

will pit data center technology innovators against each other and judges will determine the companies with the best opportunity for success. The second annual Power Up Program educates and mentors students currently in technical or electrical fields of study. Over forty students will attend the program that includes: a Data Center 101 class; small group sessions to speak one-on-one with professionals representing a variety of data center roles; tips and tricks for interviews and on-the-job behavior; and access to the expo floor. The goal of the program is to open the industry to a new generation.

Data Center World will offer unlimited networking opportunities targeted at data center professionals.

About Data Center World

Data Center World is the global conference for data center facilities and IT professionals. It offers premier education, abundant networking, and the broadest access to best-in-class vendors. Designed to help data center and IT infrastructure professionals with challenging issues, Data Center World presents top quality knowledge without bias towards a specific vendor product or service. CIO Dive named Data Center World one of the top technology conferences to attend in 2023. Data Center World 2023 will be held May 8-11, 2023 in Austin, Texas. Data Center World is produced by Informa Tech.

About AFCOM

AFCOM advances data center and IT professionals by delivering comprehensive and vendor-neutral education and peer-to-peer networking to its members around the world. Through forward-looking research, AFCOM supports thousands of IT, operations, facilities, builders/designers and vendors working in the data center and IT infrastructure industry. In serving the data center industry for more than 40 years, AFCOM has earned recognition as the market leader in educating, connecting and guiding the data center community.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We’re an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

