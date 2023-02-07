ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

L3Harris Selected to Train All Pilots for Japan’s Leading Airline

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDRVK_0kfBqkG500

CRAWLEY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) announced today its selection by Japan’s largest airline, All Nippon Airways Co. Ltd., to train its next generation of pilots.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005843/en/

All Nippon Airlines students will train on aircraft like the Diamond DA42 at Cranfield Training Center in England. Flight students will attend L3Harris’ 60-week, single-engine and multi-engine flight training and ground school in England before returning to Japan to complete their Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau license. (Photo: Business Wire)

The agreement builds on a decades-long pilot training and simulator relationship between L3Harris and one of ANA’s subsidiaries, Peach Aviation. That training relationship will now expand as L3Harris will provide pilot training for All Nippon Airways and its group airlines.

“This agreement shows the confidence ANA has in the quality of L3Harris’ training capabilities,” said David Coward, Vice President and General Manager, Airline Academy, L3Harris. “The ANA Group already entrusts us to train its pilots for Peach Aviation and now we will play an even more important role in preparing pilots for its flagship carrier.”

Beginning in March 2023, the initial group of All Nippon Airlines students will attend the 60-week, single-engine and multi-engine flight training and ground school in England before returning to Japan to complete their Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau license.

“L3Harris has a history for producing highly skilled future pilots,” said Takeshi Yamagishi, Vice President, ANA Flight Operations Center Quality Planning. “By using its quality locations and training facilities we can ensure we are well prepared for future growth.”

All Nippon Airlines ranks in the top 15 airlines worldwide by annual revenue. L3Harris’ has supplied All Nippon Airlines with flight training devices since the 1980s, with the first pilot training agreements signed between the two in 2018.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005843/en/

CONTACT: Simon Ayling

Commercial Aviation

Simon.Ayling@L3Harris.com

+44 7741 626708Paul Swiergosz

L3Harris Corporate

Paul.Swiergosz@L3Harris.com

321-378-5631

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES UNITED KINGDOM JAPAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC EUROPE FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY ENGINEERING HOMELAND SECURITY AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT AIR DEFENSE TRANSPORT OTHER TECHNOLOGY CONTRACTS WHITE HOUSE/FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OTHER MANUFACTURING SECURITY

SOURCE: L3Harris Technologies

PUB: 02/07/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 10:01 AM

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Air India seals record order for about 500 jets from Airbus, Boeing -sources

BENGALURU/PARIS (Reuters) -Air India has sealed a jumbo deal for about 500 new planes worth more than $100 billion at list prices, in what could become the single largest order by any airline as it seeks to reinvent itself under its new owners, industry sources told Reuters. The deal, split...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
msn.com

Steel cut on third ballistic missile submarine

Work to build the UK nuclear deterrent programme's latest submarine has started. The first steel for the vessel Warspite has been cut at BAE Systems' shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria. It is the third of four new Dreadnought class submarines being built to carry Trident ballistic missiles at an estimated cost...
US News and World Report

Gigapresses - the Giant Die Casts Reshaping Car Manufacturing

TRAVAGLIATO, Italy (Reuters) - By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of...
POLITICO

China’s ballooning headache in Europe

Ahoj and welcome to the second Global Insider dispatch from Team Europe. This is Stuart Lau, EU-China correspondent, coming to you from the Czech Republic. I sat down with Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský to see why his country is fast becoming Taiwan’s bestie — and China’s big headache.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ars Technica

SpaceX completes a hot fire test of its massive Super Heavy rocket [Updated]

Update, 4:45 pm ET: Well, they did it. At around 3:15 pm local time in South Texas, SpaceX ignited its Super Heavy rocket for a "full duration" test of its Raptor engines. According to SpaceX founder Elon Musk, the launch team turned off one engine just prior to ignition, and another stopped itself. Still, he said 31 of 33 engines would have provided enough thrust to reach orbit. This is a huge milestone for SpaceX that potentially puts the company on track for an orbital test flight during the second half of March or possibly early April.
TEXAS STATE
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 Pilot tells the story of when he revealed Blackbird’s True Top Speed

‘At some point in the evening, the F-111 guys began to press me, in a good-natured way, for classified information about the SR-71. Probably the most frequently asked Blackbird question is-how high and how fast does it really fly?’ Gil Bertelson, former SR-71 Blackbird pilot. No reconnaissance aircraft in...
maritime-executive.com

Australia Orders Port to Dock Cargo Ship for Engine Repairs

Authorities in Australia have moved to avert a potential environmental incident by ordering a port authority in Western Australia to allow a stricken cargo vessel to dock for repairs. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said that it has issued a legal direction to the Albany Port Authority to allow the ICS Silver Spirit, a cargo ship that was experiencing engine failure and at risk of grounding, to enter the port for repairs.
The Hill

The SEC takes aim at America’s golden goose

Innovation is America’s greatest advantage in our tech competition with China, but a small rule change in Washington could inadvertently hobble our innovation edge and seriously erode our standing in the world. Technology translates directly into geopolitical power and, as a result, bipartisan leaders are pouring billions of dollars in U.S. government funding into everything…
WASHINGTON STATE
Maiya Devi Dahal

Embracing Defeat: Japan In The Wake Of World War II

This article discusses the aftermath of World War II in Japan, focusing on how the Japanese people reacted to the devastation caused by the war and the U.S. occupation. - "Embracing Defeat: Japan in the Wake of World War II" is a book by John W. Dower that examines this period from the viewpoint of both Japanese and American sources. The book is filled with astonishing documentary photos and contemporaneous graphic art that gives an unprecedented view into twentieth century Japanese society.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy