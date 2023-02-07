ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

BAE Systems’ U.S. Shipyards Recognized for Safety Leadership by Signal Mutual

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fmoSK_0kfBqgjB00

NORFOLK, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--

For the second year in a row, BAE Systems, Inc.’s Ship Repair business has been recognized by Signal Mutual as a top company for safety. The prestigious Signal Mutual Industry Safety Leadership award was presented to BAE Systems, one of only five companies to receive it, during the industry group’s annual conference in Salt Lake City this week.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005424/en/

BAE Systems Ship Repair VP and GM Paul Smith and S.H.E. Director Noushin Sprossel received an Industry Safety Leadership Award from Signal Mutual as one of five U.S. shipyard companies to be recognized for superior safety performance last year. (Credit: BAE Systems)

In presenting the award, Signal Mutual noted that, in 2022, BAE Systems had a noteworthy safety culture because of the leadership’s clear visibility and engagement of with employees. Signal Mutual also noted that BAE Systems’ focus on safety in its shipyards resulted in a low frequency rate of claims compared to industry standards, no excessive loss cases, and no fatalities for more than two years.

“Shipyards can be hazardous. However, our leaders’ commitment to empowering all employees to declare a ‘Stop Work’ when they see something out of order is critical to ensuring that our teammates complete their work and return home safely every day,” said Paul Smith, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ship Repair. “This award instills pride within us as industry leaders, and it inspires us to continue protecting each other and setting high standards for those who work alongside us.”

BAE Systems employs nearly 3,000 people across three shipyards in California, Florida, and Virginia who work alongside thousands of U.S. Navy personnel, commercial vessel owners, subcontractors and vendors who are also based at the sites.

“Everyone in the team is empowered and trusted to be a safety, health, and environmental leader,” said Noushin Sprossel, Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) director for BAE Systems Ship Repair. “Our tremendous progress towards achieving SHE excellence and recognition for our performance reflects our commitment to make the safety and health of our workforce a priority.”

Signal Mutual is an organization that provides workers’ compensation services to about 300 high-performing organizations in the maritime industry, including nearly 100 shipyard companies.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005424/en/

CONTACT: Karl Johnson, BAE Systems

Mobile: 757-375-5086

karl.d.johnson@baesystems.com

www.baesystems.com/US

@BAESystemsInc

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA VIRGINIA UTAH FLORIDA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONTRACTS DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY DEFENSE SECURITY SATELLITE MARITIME HUMAN RESOURCES TRANSPORT AEROSPACE MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: BAE Systems, Inc.

PUB: 02/07/2023 10:00 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 10:01 AM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New York lets COVID-19 health care mask requirements lapse

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials said they will allow COVID-19-related masking requirements for staff and visitors in hospitals and other health care facilities to lapse on Sunday. Acting Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said that while the pandemic is not over, “we are moving to a transition.” “As we do, and with safe and effective vaccines, treatments, and more, we are able to lift the state’s masking requirement in health care settings,” McDonald said in a statement. The decision announced Thursday comes as governments continue to relax rules enacted during the most intense days of the pandemic.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable St. Johns County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 10, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Stonecrest, its latest new, single-family home community situated off Race Track Road in St. Johns County. The new homes at Stonecrest are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths. Stonecrest is zoned for highly rated St. Johns County schools, and future community amenities will include a playground and pool. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230210005092/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable St. Johns County. (Photo: Business Wire)
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Montana lawmakers amend proposed transgender harassment bill

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana lawmakers on Thursday amended a proposed bill that opponents criticized as letting students avoid punishment for intentionally misgendering or deadnaming their transgender peers. Under the changed legislation, schools would be allowed to discipline those who refer to transgender students by their birth name or birth gender when such behavior rises to the level of bullying. Opponents argued that the modified bill just creates a gray area that allows harassment and leaves schools with no way to discipline it until it meets the state’s legal definition of bullying. The House Judiciary Committee passed the amended legislation 13-6, a day after hearing from dozens of opponents who testified that the measure would increase bullying and harassment of students already struggling to fit in.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, declining to be more specific to protect anonymity. She said fire department staff was able to tend to the child in less than 90 seconds.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
The Associated Press

Texas AG settles with former aides who reported him to FBI

DALLAS (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four former staffers who accused him of corruption in 2020, igniting an ongoing FBI investigation of the three-term Republican. Under terms of a preliminary lawsuit settlement filed Friday, Paxton made no admission of wrongdoing to accusations of bribery and abuse of office, which he has denied for years and called politically motivated. But Paxton did commit to making a remarkable public apology toward some of his formerly trusted advisers whom he fired or forced out after they reported him to the FBI. He called them “rogue employees” after they accused Paxton of misusing his office to help one of his campaign contributors, who also employed a woman with whom the attorney general acknowledged having an extramarital affair. Both sides signed a mediated agreement that was filed in the Texas Supreme Court and will be followed by a longer, formalized settlement.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Fatal stabbing reported at Minnesota high school

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A 15-year-old male student was fatally stabbed at a high school in St. Paul on Friday, and a 16-year-old boy was arrested, police said. The victim and suspect were both students at Harding High School, police Sgt. Mike Ernster said. Investigators were working to determine what led up to the stabbing. Ernster said the preliminary investigation indicates that no one else was involved. The school district said on Twitter that it locked down the high school at about 11:45 a.m. “due to a serious incident.” School was dismissed and students were sent home at about 1:20 p.m. All evening and weekend school events have been canceled.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Associated Press

Robert Morris wins 71-64 against Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Michael Green III scored 24 points as Robert Morris beat Purdue Fort Wayne 71-64 on Sunday. Green also contributed five assists for the Colonials (12-15, 7-9 Horizon League). Kahliel Spear added 12 points while shooting 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons (15-12, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 23 points, four assists and two steals. Bobby Planutis added 15 points and seven rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne. Ra Kpedi had nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks. ___
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
638K+
Post
678M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy