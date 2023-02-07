Read full article on original website
Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) Shares Gap Up to $10.31
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semper Paratus Acquisition. A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,914,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AFTR. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 103,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Kforce in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Kforce by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kforce by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kforce by 193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Position Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $579,000 Stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 7,815 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)
Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Andersons worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC
SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Barclays PLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 220 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Virtu Financial LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)
Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Other hedge...
Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 3,910 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)
Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Several other hedge funds...
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 62,100 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) by 419.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Honest worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 63,661 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,889.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Quantbot Technologies LP Has $86,000 Stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)
Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,098 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Raymond James & Associates Purchases New Stake in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Marker Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,906.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
