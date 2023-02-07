A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 451.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

