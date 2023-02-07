While Tony Khan doesn’t always plaster his face on television in the same way as other professional wrestling promoters, at his heart, he’s a showman. The second-generation sports owner has built up a true contender to WWE in AEW, has broken through the “forbidden door” – under case – to bring inter-brand wrestling to the masses, and all the while, has been willing to talk about his process, at least somewhat, in interview form. Appearing on The Dan Le Batard Show, Khan discussed how WWE has “crossed the line” and attempted to tamper with the contracts of some of his stars and how that has and hasn’t affected AEW’s on-screen product.

7 HOURS AGO