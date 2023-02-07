Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Heyman believes Roman Reigns’ legacy is on the line at WrestleMania 39
At this point, Roman Reigns’ legacy as one of the greatest champions in WWE history is more or less cemented, right? He’s held the Universal title for longer than anyone else, with his current reign nearly 700 days longer than any other wrestler in history, according to Cagematch, and his 26 successful defenses becoming more and more impressive with each passing match.
MVP names the NXT star he’d love to add to the Hurt Business
After spending weeks trying to get back on the right side of Bobby Lashley and then accompanying the seemingly re-formed duo of Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin down to the ring on RAW, it really seems like MVP is looking to get back into the Hurt Business business. While such a reunion likely won’t happen […] The post MVP names the NXT star he’d love to add to the Hurt Business appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Undertaker hangs with Kevin Hart in Super Bowl 57 commercial
Ah the Super Bowl, an event that typically has very little to do with WWE, professional wrestling, or any sport other than football, but every now and again, the two words collide in a way that is not only fun to watch but elevates both products immensely. Case and point,...
Liv Morgan names her biggest competition at Elimination Chamber
After securing a win alongside Raquel Rodriguez in a make-shift tag team match against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, Liv Morgan and her partner went to the back for an interview with Megan Morant for the WWE SmackDown LowDown. Asked about what it will be like to go from teammates to enemies in a little […] The post Liv Morgan names her biggest competition at Elimination Chamber appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tony Khan embraces the war between WWE and AEW
While Tony Khan doesn’t always plaster his face on television in the same way as other professional wrestling promoters, at his heart, he’s a showman. The second-generation sports owner has built up a true contender to WWE in AEW, has broken through the “forbidden door” – under case – to bring inter-brand wrestling to the masses, and all the while, has been willing to talk about his process, at least somewhat, in interview form. Appearing on The Dan Le Batard Show, Khan discussed how WWE has “crossed the line” and attempted to tamper with the contracts of some of his stars and how that has and hasn’t affected AEW’s on-screen product.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0