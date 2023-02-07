ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anjali Sivaraman's age and everything you need to know about the Class star

By Lucy Buglass
 2 days ago

Anjali Sivaraman has made an impression on TV fans lately as she's a popular member of the Indian Netflix series Class .

In the series, Anjali plays Suhani Ahuja, one of the core members of the Class cast and the daughter of a wealthy businessman. She's different from her peers and her brother, however, as she's kinder to newcomers and those who are from different backgrounds.

Suhani quickly befriends a scholarship student named Dheeraj Kumar Valmiki (Piyush Khati), who started attending Hampton International Academy after his former school burned down.

With Anjali Sivaraman being a big part of Class and all the drama that unfolds throughout the first season, here's what you should know about the actress.

Anjali Sivaraman's age

Anjali Sivaraman is 25 years old. She was born and raised in Mumbai, India, and she has one sister named Aditi Sivaraman.

As well as acting, Anjali is a model and singer. She has appeared on the cover of Elle India and starred in a number of short films throughout her career, as well as commercials such as one for Tinder India.

When is Anjali Sivaraman's birthday?

Anjali was born on 17 October 1997. Her star sign is Libra.

How tall is Anjali Sivaraman?

Anjali Sivaraman is 5 foot 8 inches tall (1.7m).

What else has Anjali Sivaraman been in?

As well as starring in Class , Anjali played the role of Anuja in the Netflix film Cobalt Blue and has starred in the short films Jenny and It's Complicated . She has five acting credits so far.

According to her Instagram, Anjali is represented by Dharma Cornerstone Agency, which has been promoting her work in Class alongside another actor they represent.

So far, we don't know about any upcoming projects but given the success of Class, we might end up seeing even more from Anjali further down the line. Watch this space!

How can we watch Anjali Sivaraman in Class?

The eight part drama Class is available exclusively on the streaming service Netflix, and can be watched in the US and the UK.

Class is based on the original Spanish series Elite , which is also available to watch on Netflix. There are six seasons in total.

