Nitro, Ranger, And Triton Boats Announce New Payouts For Fishing Tournaments

Photo by Keith Szafranski/Getty Images

3 of the biggest bass fishing boat brands in the country recently announced even bigger payouts for tournament anglers as part of their updated contingency program. Nitro, Ranger, and Triton boats are all included under the Bass Pro Shops umbrella which is owned by the legendary Johnny Morris. Morris founded Bass Pro Shops back in 1972. The huge cash prizes were recently announced in a press release from Bass Pro Shops.

The winner of the 2023 Bassmaster Open Angler of the Year Award as well as the MLF Toyota Series Champion will both receive $50,000 bonuses from the 3 boat brands. Those boatmakers will also be delivering $8,000 cash bonuses on top of existing prize pools for more than 250 other fishing tournaments across the country.

However, it is important to note that to be eligible for the cash prizes, the anglers must be fishing out of a Triton, Ranger, or Nitro boat that they purchased within the last 4 years. Bass Pro Shops has a long history of supporting and incentivizing participation in amateur bass fishing tournaments in addition to the pro circuits. In 2021, Bass Pro Shops held an amateur series tournament, the U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships, exclusive to its boat owners with a payout of more than $4.6 million in cash and prizes.

One Of The Biggest Names In Bass Fishing Supports New Payment Plan

Kevin VanDam, one of the greatest competitive bass fishermen of all time shared his thoughts on the new funding structure. “These new programs are great news for tournament anglers! They’re the best contingency programs currently on the market with more eligible tournaments, higher payouts, and free-to-enter. They’re paying you to win!”

Bass Pro Shops Hosting U.S. Open Bowfishing Tournament

On April 29-30th, Bass Pro Shops will also be hosting the U.S. Bowfishing Open. It’s the world’s largest bowfishing event. The first-place winner will take home $30,000. The overall prize purse for the tournament is valued at $100,000. The Bass Pro Shops in Nashville Tennessee will be the tournament’s headquarters. Tournament participants will check in at that location on the evening of Saturday the 29th. They will fish through the night and return to weigh in their fish at Bass Pro Shops on Sunday the 30th.

This is the 9th annual rendition of the event. Sponsors for the event include Oneida Eagle Bows, Tracker Boats, Tracker Off Road, Muzzy, Cabela’s, TrueTimber Camo, Archenemy, AMS Bowfishing, Cajun Bowfishing, Outrigger Outdoors, and Under Armour. Teams that enter to participate in the tournament will also be automatically registered to win a brand-new bowfishing rig from Tracker Boats.

Participants will compete in varying locations across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Mississippi. Official tournament waters include: