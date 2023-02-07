ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Nitro, Ranger, And Triton Boats Announce New Payouts For Fishing Tournaments

By Brett Stayton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5TWD_0kfBqCRV00
Photo by Keith Szafranski/Getty Images

3 of the biggest bass fishing boat brands in the country recently announced even bigger payouts for tournament anglers as part of their updated contingency program. Nitro, Ranger, and Triton boats are all included under the Bass Pro Shops umbrella which is owned by the legendary Johnny Morris. Morris founded Bass Pro Shops back in 1972. The huge cash prizes were recently announced in a press release from Bass Pro Shops.

The winner of the 2023 Bassmaster Open Angler of the Year Award as well as the MLF Toyota Series Champion will both receive $50,000 bonuses from the 3 boat brands. Those boatmakers will also be delivering $8,000 cash bonuses on top of existing prize pools for more than 250 other fishing tournaments across the country.

However, it is important to note that to be eligible for the cash prizes, the anglers must be fishing out of a Triton, Ranger, or Nitro boat that they purchased within the last 4 years. Bass Pro Shops has a long history of supporting and incentivizing participation in amateur bass fishing tournaments in addition to the pro circuits. In 2021, Bass Pro Shops held an amateur series tournament, the U.S. Open National Bass Fishing Amateur Team Championships, exclusive to its boat owners with a payout of more than $4.6 million in cash and prizes.

One Of The Biggest Names In Bass Fishing Supports New Payment Plan

Kevin VanDam, one of the greatest competitive bass fishermen of all time shared his thoughts on the new funding structure. “These new programs are great news for tournament anglers! They’re the best contingency programs currently on the market with more eligible tournaments, higher payouts, and free-to-enter. They’re paying you to win!”

Bass Pro Shops Hosting U.S. Open Bowfishing Tournament

On April 29-30th, Bass Pro Shops will also be hosting the U.S. Bowfishing Open. It’s the world’s largest bowfishing event. The first-place winner will take home $30,000. The overall prize purse for the tournament is valued at $100,000. The Bass Pro Shops in Nashville Tennessee will be the tournament’s headquarters. Tournament participants will check in at that location on the evening of Saturday the 29th. They will fish through the night and return to weigh in their fish at Bass Pro Shops on Sunday the 30th.

This is the 9th annual rendition of the event. Sponsors for the event include Oneida Eagle Bows, Tracker Boats, Tracker Off Road, Muzzy, Cabela’s, TrueTimber Camo, Archenemy, AMS Bowfishing, Cajun Bowfishing, Outrigger Outdoors, and Under Armour. Teams that enter to participate in the tournament will also be automatically registered to win a brand-new bowfishing rig from Tracker Boats.

Participants will compete in varying locations across Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, and Mississippi. Official tournament waters include:

  • Barkley Lake Dam to Old Hickory Dam
  • Ohio River, from its confluence with the Mississippi to the 65 bridge in Louisville, Kentucky
  • Lake Guntersville
  • Nickajack Lake
  • Wheeler Lakei
  • Pickwick Lake
  • Chickamauga Lake
  • Kentucky Lake

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Shania Twain Is Completely Unrecognizable With New Blonde Hair Look

New year, new album, and new look! country music superstar Shania Twain rocked some beautiful blonde locks while celebrating the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Thursday (February 2nd). Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows. Following the party, Twain took to her Instagram to...
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Speaks Out About Marriage to ‘Yellowstone’ Actress

A little over six months after he exchanged vows with Yellowstone actress Allison Dunbar, Sons of Anarchy star Ron Perlman is ready to open up about their marriage. While speaking to PEOPLE, the Sons of Anarchy actor revealed more details about the relationship with Dunbar. He started seeing the Yellowstone beauty prior to the COVID-19 pandemic and five months after he filed for divorce from his first wife, Opal Stone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore

NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
Outsider.com

Michael Jordan Isn’t Going to Like This LeBron James Comment

Well, LeBron James attempted to be diplomatic when asked who he thought was the greatest NBA player of all time — but Shaquille O’Neal didn’t let that slide. Now, the league’s all-time scoring leader is going to start a debate about himself and Michael Jordan. Tuesday...
Outsider.com

JonBenet Ramsey Case: Newly-Discovered Docs Reveal Major DNA Evidence

More than 26 years after JonBenet Ramsey was murdered in her Boulder, Colorado home, newly-discovered documents reveal major DNA evidence in the famous unsolved case. According to Fox News, the newly-surfaced documents are from the early investigation into the then 6-year-old’s death. The documents reveal that DNA evidence was found on JonBenet’s clothing as well as under her fingernails. The DNA did not match any of those that were close to the case. Authorities have floated the possibility that JonBenet’s parents were involved in the little girl’s murder.
BOULDER, CO
Outsider.com

Mattress Mack Sends Message to Dak Prescott After Losing $2 Million Bet On Dallas Cowboys

The guy dubbed Mattress Mack lost $2 million when he bet that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys would beat the San Francisco 49ers. That’ll teach Mattress Mack, aka Jim Mcingvale, the friendliest millionaire in Houston, to place a hefty wager on a team in the Metroplex. First he lost a chunk on TCU against Georgia in the college football national title game. Now, it’s the Cowboys. He should stick to his Houston Astros.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

645K+
Followers
73K+
Post
271M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy