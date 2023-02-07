Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
KCJJ
Report: Eastern Iowa Airport negotiating to buy rural Swisher property after well tests positive for chemicals linked to airport firefighting operations
The Eastern Iowa Airport is negotiating to buy a rural Swisher property after its well tested positive for chemicals used to fight fuel fires on runways. That’s according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette, which reports airport officials are in talks with Paul and Nikki Hynek of Walford Road to either purchase their land or provide the family with a new well. The family’s home sits just south of the airport.
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
A Hidden Secret Lies Underneath This Iowa Town
It's a small town with deep roots. In fact, some of those deep roots can be found underneath the town itself. It's a special place that only a few have been lucky enough to see up close. A Town on Top of a Town. From the outside, Independence looks like...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
eaglevoice.com
Iowa City campus closing: President announces move to Regional Center in Coralville
Kirkwood Community College President Dr. Lori Sundberg recently announced the closing of the Iowa City Campus. Starting in the Fall of 2023, the campus will relocate to the Kirkwood Regional Center at the University of Iowa in Coralville. In an e-mail to students, Sundberg stated, “The college came to this...
tourcounsel.com
Lindale Mall | Shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Lindale Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States. Lindale is anchored by Von Maur. Outparcel properties include a free-standing Hy-Vee supermarket (closed January 2022) and Jo-Ann (occupying a former movie theater), as well as several restaurants, including The Boulder Tap House, Arby's, Five Guys Burgers, Cheddars, Panda Express, Red Lobster, and Chick-Fil-A.
The Best Pizza Places in the Corridor for National Pizza Day 2023
Today is February 9th, which is also known as National Pizza Day!. On a day dedicated to pizza, we took a look at reviews on Yelp and Trip Advisor to figure out some of the top pizza places here in the Corridor. Here are five of the highest-rated pizza restaurants in the Cedar Rapids area:
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
Cedar Falls Mayor Makes Surprising Announcement
In politics, you have to constantly be thinking months or even years ahead if you want to stay on top. One Cedar Falls politician is making plans for the next stage of his career. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green dropped a huge statement earlier this week. In 2021, Green won...
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about […]
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Iowa Island Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now
Waterloo, Iowa is a popular tourist destination with a rich cultural scene and some beautiful natural destinations. Located on the banks of the Cedar River, you’ll find many charming spots for camping and fishing during the warmer months – but there’s one spot that very few people go anymore. Sans Souci Island, an abandoned island in Iowa, used to be one of Waterloo’s many vacation destinations. It was home to a hotel, and countless tourists sailed over every year. But after a series of floods, those days are long past – and nature has begun the slow process of reclaiming Sans Souci Island. Unlike many abandoned spots, it is not considered dangerous and can be accessed by foot, so you can discover its secrets for yourself.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe
Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
iheart.com
Mexican Drug Dealer Convicted In Iowa
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A jury in federal court in Cedar Rapids has convicted a drug dealer found with 200 pounds of meth and 23-pounds of fentanyl. Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Carlos Corral Lopez of Sonora, Mexico faces up to 10-years in prison when he's sentenced. Evidence at trial showed Lopez was sent by a Mexican drug cartel to Waterloo to run the organization's meth operation between 2020 and last year.
KCRG.com
One dead following Cedar Falls crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of West Cedar Wapsi Road and Leversee Road in Cedar Falls. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 10:20 Saturday night. Officials say a car traveling north on Leversee road ran the stop sign and was...
KCRG.com
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between two vehicles resulted in the deaths of two people Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:06 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Boulevard SW and Wiley Boulevard SW. Officers arrived and located a sedan and a pickup truck that had collided.
cbs2iowa.com
Two hurt, one critically in Cedar Falls rollover crash
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — An early morning crash in Cedar Falls left two people hurt. Authorities tell us the driver is expected to recover while their passenger is now fighting for their life. It happened just before 2:30am Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 58 and Ridgeway Road...
KCJJ
Two killed in Cedar Rapids traffic accident
Two people have died in a Cedar Rapids traffic accident. According to Cedar Rapids Police, just after 5:00 Saturday night first responders were called to the intersection of Williams Blvd and Wiley Blvd SW for a two-vehicle accident involving a sedan and pickup truck. The passengers in the sedan, an 81-year-old female and 75-year-old male, were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
