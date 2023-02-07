ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, IA

North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!

An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
Report: Eastern Iowa Airport negotiating to buy rural Swisher property after well tests positive for chemicals linked to airport firefighting operations

The Eastern Iowa Airport is negotiating to buy a rural Swisher property after its well tested positive for chemicals used to fight fuel fires on runways. That’s according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette, which reports airport officials are in talks with Paul and Nikki Hynek of Walford Road to either purchase their land or provide the family with a new well. The family’s home sits just south of the airport.
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island

Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
Two Iowa Hunters Kill 'Rare' Mountain Lion While Hunting Coyotes Because Mountain Lions Have 'No Legal Status' in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that two "lawfully licensed hunters" shot and killed a beautiful female mountain lion in Johnson County. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that the "rare mountain lion never caused safety issues for residents or livestock." Mountain lions have "no legal status" in Iowa, so there is no law against killing them.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
Lindale Mall | Shopping mall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Lindale Mall is an enclosed regional shopping mall on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, United States. Lindale is anchored by Von Maur. Outparcel properties include a free-standing Hy-Vee supermarket (closed January 2022) and Jo-Ann (occupying a former movie theater), as well as several restaurants, including The Boulder Tap House, Arby's, Five Guys Burgers, Cheddars, Panda Express, Red Lobster, and Chick-Fil-A.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road

An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
Cedar Falls Mayor Makes Surprising Announcement

In politics, you have to constantly be thinking months or even years ahead if you want to stay on top. One Cedar Falls politician is making plans for the next stage of his career. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green dropped a huge statement earlier this week. In 2021, Green won...
30-year cold case: Iowa college student’s body found in MO

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been 30 years since the body of Tammy J. Zywicki, an Iowa college student, was discovered on the side of a rural section of Interstate 44 in Southwest Missouri. To this date, the kidnapping and murder of Zywicki, remains unsolved. But today (2/10) the Sheriff of Lawrence County spoke about […]
This Fascinating Iowa Island Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Over A Decade Now

Waterloo, Iowa is a popular tourist destination with a rich cultural scene and some beautiful natural destinations. Located on the banks of the Cedar River, you’ll find many charming spots for camping and fishing during the warmer months – but there’s one spot that very few people go anymore. Sans Souci Island, an abandoned island in Iowa, used to be one of Waterloo’s many vacation destinations. It was home to a hotel, and countless tourists sailed over every year. But after a series of floods, those days are long past – and nature has begun the slow process of reclaiming Sans Souci Island. Unlike many abandoned spots, it is not considered dangerous and can be accessed by foot, so you can discover its secrets for yourself.
People Are Going Crazy Over The Handmade Kolaches At This Small Iowa Cafe

Have you ever had a Kolache? These small Czech pastries have built a cult following around Iowa, thanks to their delicious components – a light, glazed yeast dough topped or filled with an assortment of jams or custards. You can usually find no shortage of them on sale in Cedar Rapids’ Czech Village – but to find the best Kolaches in Iowa, you’ll want to head to the small town of Urbandale, on the outskirts of Des Moines and about two hours from Cedar Rapids. That’s where you’ll find Coaches Kolaches, a tiny cafe that takes the classic dessert and gives it an over-the-top modern twist. Made fresh daily, this cafe is always experimenting with new flavors of Kolache that not only pay tribute to the original but fuses it with a distinctly American sensibility that has the locals coming back time and time again.
Mexican Drug Dealer Convicted In Iowa

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A jury in federal court in Cedar Rapids has convicted a drug dealer found with 200 pounds of meth and 23-pounds of fentanyl. Investigators say 31-year-old Luis Carlos Corral Lopez of Sonora, Mexico faces up to 10-years in prison when he's sentenced. Evidence at trial showed Lopez was sent by a Mexican drug cartel to Waterloo to run the organization's meth operation between 2020 and last year.
One dead following Cedar Falls crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of West Cedar Wapsi Road and Leversee Road in Cedar Falls. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 10:20 Saturday night. Officials say a car traveling north on Leversee road ran the stop sign and was...
Two people killed, one hurt in southwest Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A crash between two vehicles resulted in the deaths of two people Saturday evening, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:06 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of a crash at the intersection of Williams Boulevard SW and Wiley Boulevard SW. Officers arrived and located a sedan and a pickup truck that had collided.
Two hurt, one critically in Cedar Falls rollover crash

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — An early morning crash in Cedar Falls left two people hurt. Authorities tell us the driver is expected to recover while their passenger is now fighting for their life. It happened just before 2:30am Sunday morning at the intersection of Highway 58 and Ridgeway Road...
Two killed in Cedar Rapids traffic accident

Two people have died in a Cedar Rapids traffic accident. According to Cedar Rapids Police, just after 5:00 Saturday night first responders were called to the intersection of Williams Blvd and Wiley Blvd SW for a two-vehicle accident involving a sedan and pickup truck. The passengers in the sedan, an 81-year-old female and 75-year-old male, were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
