Mandan – “Living The Dream?” – Umm Absolutely ( Gallery )
One can only dream, right? Have you ever driven by a huge mansion in Bismarck or Mandan and wondered what it would be like to live there?. Well listen, we are allowed our dreams, and for about 99% of us, that's all it will ever be. However, if you ever win big in the lottery, If I were you I would take a tour of some of the mansions available in the Mandan area - Here is a quick example of a place that WAS on sale just last May.
(WATCH) ‘Dateline’ NBC: Examines Murder Of North Dakota Woman
A murder case so chilling, that happened 16 years ago in 2006, shocked North Dakota and still does to this day is being re-examined and aired on National TV. Friday night viewers will be tuned into this special All-New 2-hour "Dateline" on NBC. The famous correspondent, Keith Morrison, will explore the killing of 22-year-old Mindy Morgenstern, a New Salem High School graduate and then student attending Valley City State University.
In Bismarck -Valentine’s Day Came Early For An Amazing Young Man
I have some new heroes in town... ...and I want to take a couple of minutes to share them with you. To me, there is no argument for the saying "North Dakota Nice", I can write a book on all the wonderful examples of it in the 9 years I have lived out here. They come in all shapes and sizes too, however, their hearts beat the same.
Boat Ownership In America: Where Does North Dakota Rank?
I don't know about you, but all of these 30s and 40-degree temperatures have me thinking about spring fishing. Yep, spring fever means the maiden voyage on the Missouri River and chasing those tasty walleyes. For me anyway. Let's face it. We love our boats and pontoons in Bismarck Mandan....
North Dakota In The Eye Of A Winter Storm Of Biblical Proportions?
I ran across some weather models from a meteorologist in Fargo, North Dakota that show a major winter storm for the Great Plains next week. The article on WDAY shows a model that was run on Monday and then again on Tuesday (yesterday). The model for Monday was very alarming...
How To Tell If Someone Is Rich In North Dakota
Want to know how you can spot the upper echelon of North Dakota? Here are a few signs a person has "Money, money, money." -- Obligatory ABBA reference. Farming and ranching is one of the most prosperous gigs in this state. I'd never turn my nose up to a farmer or rancher; they are sitting on acres and acres of land, and that costs a boatload of money. That's not to mention the equipment, livestock, and other investments they've made. The money that goes into and comes out of farming is obscene. Obscene in a good way.
WOW! You’ll Spend More Buying THIS In ND Than Most Other States
Valentine's Day is coming up; we're running around, trying to get boxes of chocolates, dinner reservations, and stuffed bears for our loved ones. There's one other essential thing you need to make Valentine's Day complete; that's flowers, of course. --Roses, to be exact. We all know a good bouquet of...
Here’s Why Some North Dakota Homes Have Red Porch Lights
You may not know this, but to many, porch light colors actually mean different things. Green porch lights might be a salute to our local veterans, blue porch lights might be for Autism awareness or even be in support of our local police officers. What Do Red Porch Lights Mean?
A Refreshing Peek At A New Place Coming Soon In Mandan
Like I have said many times before, I'm all about moving forward, progress. This is exactly what I was talking about not too long ago. I was talking to a friend here in town and he was telling me how he just couldn't understand how anyone, any business would even attempt to consider opening up a new place here in Bismarck and Mandan. "With all the places that have closed for good over the last couple of years, it doesn't seem smart to even try..." That was his opinion, and many others seem to have the same thought on social media. My point to him, and I've always said this, is that BisMan shouldn't be afraid to move forward, and strive for progress. As in new and different possibilities of places here in town. That's exactly what is going on here in Mandan.
7 Things You’ll Only Understand If You Are From North Dakota
I obviously never would have given this much thought 9 years ago... ...but it's so true. Like every State I guess, North Dakota has its ways of doing things, its ways of life so to speak. I mean in California, you come to expect to see ugly Hawaiian shirts and people feasting on fish tacos while sipping on a Corona beer. I am from San Diego, California and it will be 9 years this March since I moved to Fargo. I feel qualified enough to bring you this list I have observed. I'm sure you have many more to add to this:
Bismarck Business Expands & Moves Into A New Space
It seems every week we hear about a new store or business opening in the mall. There are so many new things popping up, and it's great to see. Something else that's equally exciting and should be celebrated, is when a local business expands/grows. That's exactly what just happened. Great...
Chance To Buy A Piece Of Bismarck History Before It’s Too Late
There is no price tag on memories, and when you get a chance to buy a piece of history you won't worry about the cost. March 8th of this year will be a sad day for many Bismarck and Mandan residents, for when you talk about closure, this is surely it. Sadly we are all getting used to the trend of reading about and seeing restaurants and businesses close for good after years of service here in town. One such place was providing entertainment and good cheer for almost three decades - Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse over at 118 S 3rd St.- There were at one time four Bucks in operation around North and South Dakota - January 11th, 2023 was the final night of the very last Bucks ( in Bismarck ) and people here in BisMan are still talking about it. Whether you were a fan of this place or not, you have to acknowledge the pain it must have caused the general manager and one of the co-owners Brad Erickson to make the final decision to close its doors for good.
BisMan- What IRKS You The Most When You Are Driving?
Take a couple of seconds and STARE at the cover picture of this article. Do you feel the angst? The frustration? I don't know who the man is in the photo, I have no idea WHERE or WHO the photographer was, HOWEVER, I am willing to bet that the dude is not pissed off by something he is listening to on the radio! It's a clear example of an emotion that about 99.9% of us have experienced at one point or another - behind the wheel of an automobile. ( not a passenger in the front or backseat ). Lastly about the photo, that LOOK can be seen all across the country.
The Top-Selling Item North Dakotans Are Buying On Amazon Is…Odd
A lot of us use and depend on Amazon for our shopping; have you ever wondered what North Dakotans are buying from the marketplace the most?. Maybe you haven't, and that's fair. In any case, I have, and I'm prepared to share this information with you. I found a study...
Bomb Threat At This Bismarck, North Dakota Business Thursday
According to a press release from the Bismarck Police Department, a bomb threat was called into a very popular shopping destination in Bismarck. The south Bismarck Walmart location located at 2717 Rock Island Pl was the business that received the bomb threat. Bismarck Police responded to the call from south...
YUM! Bismarck Mandan Restaurants To Cater Your Super Bowl Party
Let's be real. Time is always in short supply. Shopping takes time. Hosting a party, holiday or gathering takes time. And to be honest, hoping that the money spent on the food we all love for said special times is a stress that can be the straw that broke the camel's back.
If ND Bill Passes – Is This Too Dangerous On the Highways?
By reading the title of this story, you can surely expect some controversy, but those with the "Heavy Foot" won't mind one bit... ...after all, I'm sure you have heard the old phrase "Leadfoot" when it comes to driving a motor vehicle, no matter what the speed limit, someone will always push the gas "pedal to the medal" to go faster - that's just human nature for many drivers on the road. So check this out, North Dakota may soon see speed limit signs change on the highways, and for those of you that STILL ( and I find it hard to believe but it's true ) remain lazy OR just refuse to wear a seat belt, there is a bill in effect that will handle that situation.
