Fentanyl Dangers Discussed At Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Meeting

Following the arrest of a couple charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD held a meeting for parents to address fentanyl poisoning. The couple is believed to be allegedly linked to a string of overdoses that occurred between September 2022 and February 2023, when nine students from R.L. Turner High School and Dewitt Perry and Dan F. Long Middle Schools, ages ranging from 13 to 17, suffered from overdoses due to fentanyl-laced oxycontin pills.
CARROLLTON, TX
Faster Internet Coming To The City Of McKinney

Quicker internet speeds will soon become a reality for every resident in McKinney, Texas. The McKinney city council announced that it has approved of an agreement with telecom company SiFi Networks to install its open-access fiber network in every neighborhood across the city. As a result of the agreement, SiFi...
MCKINNEY, TX
City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents

As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
FRISCO, TX
The Dallas Morning News To End Spanish-Language Publication

On Monday, the staff members of Al Día were told they will be reassigned to different teams in the newsroom and would no longer create Spanish-language content. Al Día has been covering the Hispanic community in North Texas for nearly two decades. “It’s unfortunate that a prominent Spanish-language...
DALLAS, TX
How To Make The Perfect Cup Of Coffee

This article originally appeared in our January/February 2023 edition of Local Profile. Browse the whole issue to make sure you start the new year on the right foot by checking the 23 things to make 2023 the best year ever. Keep your New Year’s resolutions on track and take a look at what local leaders do to be the best at home, at work and in the community.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Top 8 Date Ideas For Valentine’s Day

This article originally appeared in our January/February 2023 edition of Local Profile. Browse the whole issue to make sure you start the new year on the right foot by checking the 23 things to make 2023 the best year ever. Keep your New Year’s resolutions on track and take a look at what local leaders do to be the best at home, at work and in the community.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Carrollton Couple Arrested After Lethal Fentanyl Overdoses

On February 6, a Carrollton couple was federally charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. police investigation allegedly linked them to ten overdoses, of which three were fatal, that occurred between September 2022 and February 2023. According to the criminal complaint that led to the charges, Luis Eduardo Navarrete, 21, and...
CARROLLTON, TX
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

