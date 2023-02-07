Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery chain to open third store in Frisco as grocery war heats up in North TexasAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
Three Collin County Students Named Regeneron Science Talent Search Scholars
Recently, students from the Collin County area were selected among the top 300 scholars for the Regeneron Science Talent Search. Two Plano students — Shriya Bhat from Plano East Senior High School and Brian Zhou from Plano West Senior High School — in addition to Allen High School’s Veda Kutagula were all announced as scholars for the nationwide contest.
Collin College Announces New Automotive Training Program For Fall 2023
Collin College has announced that it will be offering a brand new automotive training program later this year. Called the Technician Training and Education Network (T-TEN) program, the new automobile-centered training program will be offered at Collin College’s Technical Campus in Allen, Texas, beginning in the Fall 2023 semester.
Fentanyl Dangers Discussed At Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD Meeting
Following the arrest of a couple charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD held a meeting for parents to address fentanyl poisoning. The couple is believed to be allegedly linked to a string of overdoses that occurred between September 2022 and February 2023, when nine students from R.L. Turner High School and Dewitt Perry and Dan F. Long Middle Schools, ages ranging from 13 to 17, suffered from overdoses due to fentanyl-laced oxycontin pills.
Faster Internet Coming To The City Of McKinney
Quicker internet speeds will soon become a reality for every resident in McKinney, Texas. The McKinney city council announced that it has approved of an agreement with telecom company SiFi Networks to install its open-access fiber network in every neighborhood across the city. As a result of the agreement, SiFi...
City Of Frisco Tries To Reduce Concerns From Residents
As previously reported by Local Profile, Frisco’s plan for a new Universal theme park stirred concerns among its residents. Following a town-hall-style meeting held on Jan. 11 at Trent Middle School after the announcement, on Saturday the Frisco Chamber of Commerce organized a meeting to address the concerns raised by residents.
The Dallas Morning News To End Spanish-Language Publication
On Monday, the staff members of Al Día were told they will be reassigned to different teams in the newsroom and would no longer create Spanish-language content. Al Día has been covering the Hispanic community in North Texas for nearly two decades. “It’s unfortunate that a prominent Spanish-language...
How To Make The Perfect Cup Of Coffee
This article originally appeared in our January/February 2023 edition of Local Profile. Browse the whole issue to make sure you start the new year on the right foot by checking the 23 things to make 2023 the best year ever. Keep your New Year’s resolutions on track and take a look at what local leaders do to be the best at home, at work and in the community.
Top 8 Date Ideas For Valentine’s Day
This article originally appeared in our January/February 2023 edition of Local Profile. Browse the whole issue to make sure you start the new year on the right foot by checking the 23 things to make 2023 the best year ever. Keep your New Year’s resolutions on track and take a look at what local leaders do to be the best at home, at work and in the community.
The Top 5 Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County
Enjoy some family-friendly fun this week in Collin County. From a timeless musical to a neighborhood night out complete with a movie for the kiddos to a whodunnit play, you won’t run out of things to do. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.
Carrollton Couple Arrested After Lethal Fentanyl Overdoses
On February 6, a Carrollton couple was federally charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. police investigation allegedly linked them to ten overdoses, of which three were fatal, that occurred between September 2022 and February 2023. According to the criminal complaint that led to the charges, Luis Eduardo Navarrete, 21, and...
Local Profile
Plano, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 0