Bulls vs. Grizzlies preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are fresh off a 128-104 victory on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs to win their third-straight game led by a combined 43 points and 27 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 106-103 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, their third-straight loss as Ja Morant missed the game due to right wrist soreness.

How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 7

Tuesday, Feb. 7 Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT

8:00 p.m. EDT Location: FedEx Forum Memphis. TN

FedEx Forum Memphis. TN Channel: NBCS Chicago

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Patrick Williams (right ankle) is probable. Alex Caruso (left midfoot) is questionable. Javonte Green (right knee) is out.

Grizzlies: Steven Adams (right knee) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

Guard – Ayo Dosunmu

Guard – Zach LaVine

Forward – DeMar DeRozan

Forward – Patrick Williams

Center – Nikola Vucevic

Memphis Grizzlies

Guard – Ja Morant

Guard – Desmond Bane

Forward – Dillon Brooks

Forward – Santi Aldama

Center – Jaren Jackson Jr.

