Memphis, TN

Bulls vs. Grizzlies preview: How to watch, TV channel, start time

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls hit the road to take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Bulls are fresh off a 128-104 victory on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs to win their third-straight game led by a combined 43 points and 27 rebounds from Nikola Vucevic and Andre Drummond.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 106-103 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, their third-straight loss as Ja Morant missed the game due to right wrist soreness.

Check out when and where you should tune in to see the matchup below.

How To Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, Feb. 7
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. EDT
  • Location: FedEx Forum Memphis. TN
  • Channel: NBCS Chicago

Notable Injuries

Bulls: Patrick Williams (right ankle) is probable. Alex Caruso (left midfoot) is questionable. Javonte Green (right knee) is out.

Grizzlies: Steven Adams (right knee) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Chicago Bulls

  • Guard – Ayo Dosunmu
  • Guard – Zach LaVine
  • Forward – DeMar DeRozan
  • Forward – Patrick Williams
  • Center – Nikola Vucevic

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Guard – Ja Morant
  • Guard – Desmond Bane
  • Forward – Dillon Brooks
  • Forward – Santi Aldama
  • Center – Jaren Jackson Jr.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

