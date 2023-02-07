Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
SCT to present ‘Terms of Endearment’
Starkville Community Theatre is gearing up for its upcoming performance of “Terms of Endearment.”. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16-18, 2 p.m. on Feb. 19 and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23-25. All performances take place at the Playhouse on Main, 108 East Main Street in Starkville. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 2-12-23
■ Concert: MSU’s Famous Maroon Band will present a concert at 2 p.m. in Bettersworth Auditorium in Lee Hall on campus. Will feature performances by the symphonic band, concert band and campus band. Admission is free. Monday, Feb. 13. ■ Concert: Join The W Department of Music to celebrate...
Commercial Dispatch
Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball Patron Ticket Night is Thursday
Patron tickets to the Junior Auxiliary of Columbus 2023 Charity Ball will be available for purchase on Thursday, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Junior Auxiliary Hut located at 1000 Park Circle, adjacent to Lee Park in Columbus. The 73rd Annual Charity Ball will be held at the Trotter...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: The Architectural Legacy of James Lull
James Lull was a Vermont-born, Philadelphia-trained architect who was responsible for many of the most impressive buildings in mid-19th century Columbus. He introduced to Columbus the correct formal use of Greek Revival style in the design of structures. The Columbus First Baptist Church, for which he began design work in 1835, was considered one of the most beautiful churches in the South. The brick dormitory he designed for the Columbus Female Institute in 1860 is one of the first High Victorian Gothic style buildings constructed in America. It survives as Calloway Hall on the Mississippi University for Women campus.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 2-12-23
A rose to Col. Justin Grieve, Commander of the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base, for his plans to provide greater access to the base and its airmen through an increase in open-to-the-public meetings and tours of the base. Grieve revealed his intentions during a Wednesday luncheon of the Base Community Council, saying he wants to hold eight such meetings over the next 12 months as well as provide more tours of CAFB, which he said will allow citizens to get to know the airmen on a more personal basis and learn about CAFB’s facilities, operations and mission. Providing public access to military facilities is, obviously, a sensitive topic. It would be easy enough to restrict public access to a minimum. Instead, Grieve is determined to provide as much access as possible without compromising the base’s security. In doing so, Grieve’s plans will further strengthen the relationship between CAFB and our community. We are proud of the important work our airmen and staff are doing at CAFB and are naturally fascinated by it. Thanks, Commander Grieve, for allowing the community more access that allows us to better understand and appreciate the important work CAFB is performing for our nation.
Commercial Dispatch
Lifestyles Brief: MSU Honors College to present Black History Month lecture
In celebration of Black History Month, the Shackouls Honors College at Mississippi State University will be presenting its third and final Orators Lecture Series of 2022-23 school year at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, in the Forum Room-C401, located in Griffis Hall on the campus of MSU. The speaker will be...
Commercial Dispatch
Stepping into the role: Derek Aaron becomes the first director for Oktibbeha County museum
When Derek Aaron retired after 30 years of teaching, he was not content to sit idle. He searched for opportunities to fill his time and settled on one after seeing a newspaper advertisement. The ad was searching for an executive director for the Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum in Starkville. “I...
Commercial Dispatch
Pension-style program being considered for volunteer firefighters
Comedian Steven Wright told a story about going to a 24-hour market. “When I got there, the guy was locking the front door. I said, ‘Hey, the sign says you’re open 24 hours. He said, ‘Yeah, but not in a row.’”. That’s sort of what it’s...
Commercial Dispatch
Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt
WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
Commercial Dispatch
19th year of Starkville Rotary Classic Rodeo draws 333 contestants from 23 states
STARKVILLE — On Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Horse Park sat empty with the ghost of rodeo future whispering into the air of what is to come — excitement as a cowboy hangs on to his bull for eight long seconds, laughter as the night’s barrelman entertains the crowd and neighs from the horses locked in on their next target.
Commercial Dispatch
MUW men crush Warren Wilson College in battle of Owls
Mississippi University for Women’s Pohl Gymnasium was host to a large group of Owls on Saturday as its men’s basketball squad squashed Warren Wilson College, which shares the same nickname as The W, 95-55. It was MUW’s fourth game this season with 90 points or better. The...
Commercial Dispatch
Logan Burges, Brandon Thompson round out Caledonia boys soccer’s 2023 signees
CALEDONIA — Caledonia High School soccer’s senior class has a lot to show for itself this season as both teams reached the playoffs and, all told, five players signed to play at the next level. The final two signees of the 2023 class signed their National Letters of...
Commercial Dispatch
Larry Porter
Larry Porter COLUMBUS — Larry Porter, 62, died Feb. 3, 2023. Funeral Services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Canaan M.B. Church. Burial followed at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-6 p.m. Friday, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus was in charge of arrangements. Mr. Porter was born Feb. 3, 1961, in Columbus, to the late Harriet Taylor Porter. He was a graduate of Caldwell High school and was formerly employed as a cook with Wendy’s and at.
Commercial Dispatch
Fired, rehired, wrecked and working in two cities
Over the last four months of Garland Ward’s employment as McComb police chief, he was fired, rehired and involved in a single-car accident in his police unit. Though Ward’s hire was reportedly approved weeks ago as a new assistant chief for the Columbus Police Department, he didn’t let McComb leaders know that until Friday.
Commercial Dispatch
Rollie Frye
SULLIGENT, Ala. — Rollie Clayton Frye, 90, died Feb. 8, 2023, at Generations of Vernon in Vernon, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Otts Funeral Home, with Ben Vernon officiating. Burial will follow at Fulton Bridge Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Officer injured in drive-by shooting Friday
It was just after 1 a.m. Friday when a Columbus woman living in a neighborhood off of 14th Avenue was awakened by her granddaughter to make sure she was OK. The woman, who spoke to The Dispatch later that day but asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, was told there had been a shooting just behind her house. When she looked outside, she couldn’t even count the number of police vehicles on Railroad Street just beyond the backdoor.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State softball loses two straight at Paradise Classic after 3-0 start
MSU (3-2) lost 2-0 to the Hawkeyes and 1-0 to the Seawolves at the Florida Atlantic Paradise Classic in Boca Raton, Florida. The Bulldogs allowed all three runs on two-out errors by third baseman Paige Cook — an overthrow at first base to plate two runs in the Iowa game and a fielding error against Stony Brook to score the game’s lone run.
Commercial Dispatch
Noxubee County girls down Amory, advance to championship game
AMORY – Everything flowed nicely for the Noxubee County girls basketball team Thursday afternoon. A dominant offensive performance for the Tigers helped them take a 51-29 win over Amory, propelling them to another shot at competing in the MHSAA Class 3A, Region 4 championship game. “We basically wanted to...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville boys win MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 championship in dominant fashion
STARKVILLE — The Jackets were ready for revenge. Last season, Starkville boys basketball and Tupelo faced off in the MHSAA Class 6A, Region 1 championship on the Golden Wave’s home floor, and the Yellow Jackets walked away with heads held low. That night, nearly a year to the...
Commercial Dispatch
Projecting Mississippi State baseball’s 2023 opening day lineup
STARKVILLE — Baseball season is fast approaching. Mississippi State gets its 2023 season underway Feb. 17 against VMI at Dudy Noble Field, the start of a three-game series with the Keydets. The Bulldogs will be looking to put some distance between them and their last-place finish in the Southeastern...
Comments / 0