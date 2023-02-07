Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Pension-style program being considered for volunteer firefighters
Comedian Steven Wright told a story about going to a 24-hour market. “When I got there, the guy was locking the front door. I said, ‘Hey, the sign says you’re open 24 hours. He said, ‘Yeah, but not in a row.’”. That’s sort of what it’s...
Commercial Dispatch
Fired, rehired, wrecked and working in two cities
Over the last four months of Garland Ward’s employment as McComb police chief, he was fired, rehired and involved in a single-car accident in his police unit. Though Ward’s hire was reportedly approved weeks ago as a new assistant chief for the Columbus Police Department, he didn’t let McComb leaders know that until Friday.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: The Architectural Legacy of James Lull
James Lull was a Vermont-born, Philadelphia-trained architect who was responsible for many of the most impressive buildings in mid-19th century Columbus. He introduced to Columbus the correct formal use of Greek Revival style in the design of structures. The Columbus First Baptist Church, for which he began design work in 1835, was considered one of the most beautiful churches in the South. The brick dormitory he designed for the Columbus Female Institute in 1860 is one of the first High Victorian Gothic style buildings constructed in America. It survives as Calloway Hall on the Mississippi University for Women campus.
Commercial Dispatch
Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball Patron Ticket Night is Thursday
Patron tickets to the Junior Auxiliary of Columbus 2023 Charity Ball will be available for purchase on Thursday, from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Junior Auxiliary Hut located at 1000 Park Circle, adjacent to Lee Park in Columbus. The 73rd Annual Charity Ball will be held at the Trotter...
Commercial Dispatch
Red Cross looks to triple its volunteer numbers
Imagine a fire ravaging your home. Everyone makes it out alive, but the structure and most of your possessions are lost. You are left wondering where you will go and what will happen next. Then a hand reaches out and places itself on your shoulder. A voice says, “It’s going...
Commercial Dispatch
Stepping into the role: Derek Aaron becomes the first director for Oktibbeha County museum
When Derek Aaron retired after 30 years of teaching, he was not content to sit idle. He searched for opportunities to fill his time and settled on one after seeing a newspaper advertisement. The ad was searching for an executive director for the Oktibbeha County Heritage Museum in Starkville. “I...
Commercial Dispatch
Officer injured in drive-by shooting Friday
It was just after 1 a.m. Friday when a Columbus woman living in a neighborhood off of 14th Avenue was awakened by her granddaughter to make sure she was OK. The woman, who spoke to The Dispatch later that day but asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, was told there had been a shooting just behind her house. When she looked outside, she couldn’t even count the number of police vehicles on Railroad Street just beyond the backdoor.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 2-12-23
A rose to Col. Justin Grieve, Commander of the 14th Flying Training Wing at Columbus Air Force Base, for his plans to provide greater access to the base and its airmen through an increase in open-to-the-public meetings and tours of the base. Grieve revealed his intentions during a Wednesday luncheon of the Base Community Council, saying he wants to hold eight such meetings over the next 12 months as well as provide more tours of CAFB, which he said will allow citizens to get to know the airmen on a more personal basis and learn about CAFB’s facilities, operations and mission. Providing public access to military facilities is, obviously, a sensitive topic. It would be easy enough to restrict public access to a minimum. Instead, Grieve is determined to provide as much access as possible without compromising the base’s security. In doing so, Grieve’s plans will further strengthen the relationship between CAFB and our community. We are proud of the important work our airmen and staff are doing at CAFB and are naturally fascinated by it. Thanks, Commander Grieve, for allowing the community more access that allows us to better understand and appreciate the important work CAFB is performing for our nation.
Commercial Dispatch
Clay man hits $900K lottery pay dirt
WEST POINT — A Clay County man walked into a SprintMart in West Point on Tuesday and purchased five Mississippi Match 5 lottery tickets, something of a regular errand for him. One of those tickets turned out to be worth $905,168, making him the game’s biggest jackpot winner since...
Mississippi small town shooting ends with one dead, another in custody
A shooting in Amory has left one man dead and another in custody, police said. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Amory police received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The reported shooting was at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street in the small Mississippi town. Police report...
Commercial Dispatch
Community Calendar for the week of 2-12-23
■ Concert: MSU’s Famous Maroon Band will present a concert at 2 p.m. in Bettersworth Auditorium in Lee Hall on campus. Will feature performances by the symphonic band, concert band and campus band. Admission is free. Monday, Feb. 13. ■ Concert: Join The W Department of Music to celebrate...
wtva.com
Murder arrests made in Macon
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the murder of London Rupert in Macon. Macon Police Chief Davine Beck identified the suspects as Deambershae Bush, 20, and a 17-year-old whom he would not name because of the individual’s age. They both face first-degree murder....
wtva.com
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
Commercial Dispatch
19th year of Starkville Rotary Classic Rodeo draws 333 contestants from 23 states
STARKVILLE — On Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Horse Park sat empty with the ghost of rodeo future whispering into the air of what is to come — excitement as a cowboy hangs on to his bull for eight long seconds, laughter as the night’s barrelman entertains the crowd and neighs from the horses locked in on their next target.
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Tupelo Man Arrested On Fentanyl, Gun Charges
On February 2, the Tupelo Police Department pulled over a man for a traffic stop on Raspberry Street. Alleged fentanyl, alleged marijuana, and a stolen handgun, were seized during the stop. North Mississippi Narcotics Agents arrested 24-year-old Depaul Armond McGaughy for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and...
Commercial Dispatch
Larry Porter
Larry Porter COLUMBUS — Larry Porter, 62, died Feb. 3, 2023. Funeral Services were at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Canaan M.B. Church. Burial followed at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation was from 5-6 p.m. Friday, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus was in charge of arrangements. Mr. Porter was born Feb. 3, 1961, in Columbus, to the late Harriet Taylor Porter. He was a graduate of Caldwell High school and was formerly employed as a cook with Wendy’s and at.
wtva.com
Amory man charged with murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34. The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street. Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered. A weapon has been...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
