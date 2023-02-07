Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
8 Ways to Take Screenshots on Windows 10 and 11
Microsoft no longer sells Windows 10, but you can still use the operating system until Microsoft stops supporting it in October 2025. Afterwards, you'll have to switch to Windows 11. One thing both operating systems have in common is they each offer a few ways to take screenshots. Taking screenshots...
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: How Do the Flagship Phones Compare?
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Feb. 1 during the company's Unpacked event, but that doesn't mean you have to get the upgrade. Last year's Galaxy S22 is now available with a $100 price drop. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs, like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
CNET
Multitask With Ease: This Adjustable Stand for Your Device Is Just $7
Free up your hands so you can watch content, charge your device or multitask and stay connected with this universal adjustable stand from Nulaxy. Amazon has slashed the price on this item by 52%, meaning you'll pay $7 if you buy now. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later.
CNET
iPhone 'Ultra' Could Be Released in 2024, Report Says
Apple could add a new, more expensive iPhone tier to its lineup, called "Ultra," according to a Feb. 5 Bloomberg report. The new tier of iPhone would be placed above the Pro and Pro Max iPhone models and could be released alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in 2024, the report said.
CNET
Apple's 10th-Gen iPad Returns to Record Low Price With $50 Off at These Retailers
Apple makes some of the best tablets on the market, but they aren't the cheapest options around so it's usually well worth hopping on an iPad deal if you see one. One such deal applies to Apple's latest entry-level iPad right now with a variety of retailers taking $50 off its regular price. The 10th-gen iPad is down to just $399 for the 64GB model at Amazon, Best Buy and Target. Other configurations, including higher-capacity models and cellular-equipped variants, are also seeing the huge savings.
CNET
Watch Super Bowl 2023 Today for Free: Start Time, TV Channel and Streaming
We're just hours away from the kickoff of Super Bowl LVII. The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, along with the commercials, the movie trailers and Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime show, are probably destined for spot on your television. Did you know you can stream it all live for free, no matter where you live?
CNET
Want Unreleased iOS Features? Join Apple's Beta Software Program
With each iOS software update Apple releases, iPhone users can usually expect new features to come to their iPhone. Apple usually pushes out new updates once every month or two, but if you don't want to wait that long, you can sign up to be a part of Apple's Beta Software Program.
CNET
Google Drive or Gmail Almost Full? Here's How to Clean Them Out
Google has some of the most popular digital services in Google Drive and Gmail. According to Axios, Google Drive had 2 billion active users as of 2020, and CNBC reported Gmail had 1.5 billion active users in 2019. Google gives you a combined 15GB of storage space for free for...
CNET
Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Can Run Rings Around Google Search
It's a gutsy move for Microsoft to challenge utterly dominant Google with its AI-boosted Bing search engine, but the results look promising to me. I tried the same queries on Google and the new Bing to see how well the latter search engine lives up to Microsoft's bold claims and if it matches the wow factor that came with the ChatGPT AI chatbot.
CNET
Get a Thoughtful, Personalized Gift With This Massive Mixbook Sale
While the old adage "it's the thought that counts" still rings true, personalized gifts are always a treat. If you're looking for a special gift for a loved one, consider customizing something with Mixbook. The site allows you to take your personal photos to make photo books, wall calendars, cards, home decor and more. And right now you Mixbook has discounted everything by up to 40%, making it that much easier to afford a truly personalized memento. Even better, you can get an additional 10% off when you use promo code YAYGIFT at checkout (though some exclusions apply). This offer is available now through Monday, Feb. 13.
CNET
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 at Its Lowest Price Yet
Tablets hit a sweet spot between phones and computers. They aren't as bulky as traditional laptops, nor are they as small as phones. They're incredibly versatile and portable, able to transform into a laptop when you attach a Bluetooth keyboard or mouse. If you're searching for a new tablet and...
CNET
Will Hogwarts Legacy Run on Your Laptop?
The praise for Hogwarts Legacy, a new game set in the Harry Potter universe, is near-universal (albeit prefaced by the controversy over J.K. Rowling's inflammatory comments about transgender people). Out now, the game is available on nearly every modern console system, and also for Windows, where you can get it via Steam or the Epic Games Store.
CNET
Snag Big Bargains on New Apple Products at Woot
If you're an Apple fan then you know the company's products come at premium prices -- and good deals can be hard to come by, especially from Apple directly. However, right now Woot has new open-box iPads, MacBooks and iPads available at a discount. The items will ship in original...
CNET
Twitter Gets Scolded by EU Over Its Disinformation Report
The European Commission singled out Twitter in a statement Thursday, saying the social media company fell short on providing sufficient information about its efforts to fight disinformation on the platform. The EU's 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation had been signed by 34 major platforms as of June, including Twitter,...
CNET
Amazon Prime's Newest Perk Adds Discount Prescriptions: Everything You Can Get
The world's largest online retailer in January released its latest feature for Amazon Prime members -- a monthly prescription drug service called RxPass that provides generic medications for more than 80 ailments, all for $5 a month. The new perk is the latest in a long line of lesser known Amazon Prime benefits.
CNET
Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown Has Come: Everything to Know
The end of free Netflix password sharing has come: On Wednesday, the streaming service began rolling out a system that charges fees for "extra member" subaccounts when people outside one household use the same membership, launching in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain. More countries, including the US, are expected to get the new charges as the initiative rolls out globally.
CNET
Save Big on Refurbished Samsung TVs at Woot
When it comes to shopping for a new TV, our general advice is that bigger is usually better than newer. If you can live with a used model, shopping for refurbished TVs is one of the best ways to get a stunning screen in your home for less. And right now, Woot has a selection of factory-reconditioned Samsung TVs that you can pick up for hundreds off their usual price. This sale runs through Feb. 28, but Woot usually has a pretty limited supply of used models, and we expect some TVs to sell out well before the end of the month. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.
CNET
After Hack, Reddit Urges You to Enable 2FA
Reddit on Thursday confirmed it was hacked and said some internal documents, code and business systems were exposed. In a post on the Reddit site, the company stressed that site users' passwords and accounts were safe, but it used the attack as an opportunity to remind people to protect their Reddit account.
CNET
Apple's Jony Ive Crowns King Charles With Coronation Logo
We'll call it the iCrown. Sir Jony Ive, former Apple chief design officer and Steve Jobs compadre, is now the man behind the official emblem for the coronation of King Charles. On Friday, the royal family's website unveiled the emblem, which was created by Ive and his LoveFrom design collective....
CNET
Apple Keyboard Settlement: See if You're Owed Up to $395
If you've owned a MacBook in the past few years, Apple may owe you part of a $50 million settlement intended to resolve complaints about its keyboards. A class-action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges that Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective, but "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
Comments / 0