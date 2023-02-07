Read full article on original website
Related
ceoworld.biz
The key skills of every Strategic Communication professional
Dear friends, every time I start writing a new article, I wonder if you are considering a career in strategic communication and if you would like to learn some of the skills needed to succeed. If something like this really happens, then I dedicate this article to you! So let’s discuss the essential skills that all strategic communication professionals must have in order to succeed.
Recognizing and Addressing Emotional Disconnection in Relationships
The signs your partner is planning on breaking up with you may already be there. “Quiet Quitting,” or “doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary,” became all the rage as more and more people were experiencing poor work-life balance, burnout, and low job satisfaction.
Biden Says the Economy Was So Bad During COVID That Cellphones, Refrigerators Got Laid Off from Their Jobs
During his State of the Union address on Tuesday, President Joe Biden stated that the disease outbreak's impact on the economy was so severe that even mobile phones and refrigerators were laid off from their jobs.
Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle
Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
Opinion: How To Set Boundaries With a Narcissistic Partner
Setting boundaries with a narcissistic partner can be a difficult and overwhelming task, but it is crucial for maintaining your mental and emotional well-being. Narcissists tend to manipulate, control, and exploit those around them for their benefit, and without clear boundaries, you may find yourself constantly being taken advantage of and feeling drained.
ceoworld.biz
Technical know-how is no longer enough
Human skills, often referred to as soft skills, define how we engage with others and often include leadership, communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving, to name a few. Many other cognitive and socio-emotional skills come into play, and these skills often provide the foundation pivotal for high emotional Intelligence or EQ.
Opinion: The Benefits of Living in the Present Moment and Practicing Gratitude
Living in the present moment and practicing gratitude can profoundly affect our mental and emotional well-being. These simple habits can help us reduce stress and anxiety, increase happiness, and build stronger relationships.
Opinion: Dealing with Narcissistic In-Laws and Family Members
Dealing with narcissistic in-laws and family members can be a challenging experience. Narcissistic behavior, characterized by a sense of entitlement, a lack of empathy, and a need for admiration, can create a toxic and damaging environment in personal relationships. When dealing with narcissistic in-laws and family members, it is important to have a strategy in place that protects your emotional well-being and ensures that you maintain healthy boundaries.
sheenmagazine.com
Waking Up With Purpose And A Passion For Helping Others
Fifteen percent. Yes, only 15% of the 188,000 and more social workers in the U.S. are Black women. This may be a shock to some but it’s an accepted challenge to those who carry the touch within the profession daily. It truly takes a special person to have a social work career and Nicole Crawford-Sumerall is a licensed, clinical social worker who is making waves to help others in her home state of Kentucky. “Social work is my passion. It’s challenging yet rewarding, but it’s still my calling,” she explains.
psychologytoday.com
What Unwritten Rules Are You Creating at Work?
Recognize that the expectations placed on you as a leader are larger than on those below you. If you don't specifically state your expectations, employees will try and read between the lines. Be explicit about how and when work can be completed. Give employees as much autonomy as possible to...
The Science of Social Skills: How to Develop Confidence and Connections
People who are shy are often mistaken for being cold, aloof, or awkward. Even though shyness is a common trait, there’s still a societal tendency to tell people how not to be shy — as if it’s a personality trait greatly in need of correction to properly navigate the world. Yet, no one would think of telling a socially gregarious person how to be a bit more reserved.
How to Cultivate Emotional Intelligence as a Strategic Leader
The benefits of emotional intelligence in the workplace and how to develop it to enhance your leadership skills and business strategy.
ceoworld.biz
Understanding the collective people dynamic of your organization
Purpose can be all too easily forgotten when you are faced with competing priorities and the day-to-day hustle of business as a leader. Yet it shouldn’t be. Purpose is why we do what we do; the reason we get up every morning. It is also an enabler of strategy and business success. The research backs this up – purpose-driven organizations out-perform the stock market by 120% and increase employees’ productivity by 225%.
ceoworld.biz
Re-Engineering Value on the Cloud: Moving From Solutions to Platforms to Ecosystems
As businesses become more digital-first, the need for composable ecosystems increases. These ecosystems must deliver quality, cost, and value to help improve business velocity and productivity. Understanding the different types of ecosystems and how to leverage each ecosystem to achieve its business goals is a good place to start. Digital...
The Power of Intimacy: Building Connection in Long-Term Relationships
Intimacy is a vital component of a healthy and fulfilling relationship. It encompasses not just physical closeness but emotional, mental, and spiritual connection. Building intimacy takes effort, vulnerability, and a willingness to communicate openly and authentically.
ceoworld.biz
Why Continuous Digital Transformation is Necessary to Improve the B2B Buying Journey
As brands begin the process of continual digital transformation, there are several factors that need to be considered in order to provide successful solutions for common B2B pain points. Innovative ideas are great, but only if the company can operationalize it successfully. This article outlines steps you can take to begin instituting your digital transformation with a customer-centric focus.
The House of Bratz Experience: Souhayla’s Approach to Beauty
Every woman has their definition of beauty. It is subjective to who we are, where we grow up, and what we believe. Perfection is in the eye of the beholder, and there is one beauty clinic that aims to live up to every woman’s personal standards of beauty. That is no other than the House of Bratz.
Opinion: The Art of Communication: Tips and Tricks for Better Relationships
We've all heard the saying, "It's not what you say but how you say it." Communication is a crucial aspect of our daily lives and plays a significant role in forming and maintaining relationships. Whether in our personal or professional lives, how we communicate can make or break a relationship. Here are some tips and tricks to improve your communication skills for better relationships.
Ask Yourself These 5 Questions to Find (or Create) a Job You Love
Don't wait for the job you love. Learn how to identify and create the job you love.
boldsky.com
Why Do Kids Need To Socialise? Does It Improve Their Communication Skills?
The development of your baby's social skills is closely connected to their overall development, so it's important to start socialising with other children at a young age. In simple terms, socialising is interacting with other people. Developing social skills and forming connections at a young age is important because they...
Comments / 0