Fifteen percent. Yes, only 15% of the 188,000 and more social workers in the U.S. are Black women. This may be a shock to some but it’s an accepted challenge to those who carry the touch within the profession daily. It truly takes a special person to have a social work career and Nicole Crawford-Sumerall is a licensed, clinical social worker who is making waves to help others in her home state of Kentucky. “Social work is my passion. It’s challenging yet rewarding, but it’s still my calling,” she explains.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO