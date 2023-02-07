Police: Man recorded stealing Cartier sunglasses from Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — Police are searching for a man who they say stole three pairs of Cartier sunglasses from a jewelry store in Polaris Fashion Place.

The suspect entered Luxe Jewelers around 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 4 and asked to see sunglasses in a display case, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The employee pulled out three pairs of sunglasses, allowing the suspect to hold each pair one at a time.

(Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

When the suspect flashed cash and asked to hold all three pairs at once, the employee refused and the suspect reached across the counter and grabbed two pairs. He then grabbed the third pair from the employee’s hands and ran out of the store.

The suspect appears to be between ages 25 to 35. Police are asking anyone with information to call 614-724-4689.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.