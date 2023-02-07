ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nyack, NY

New York students served ‘insensitive’ lunch on first day of Black History Month, principal says

By Mira Wassef
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sganT_0kfBoii100

NYACK, N.Y. (PIX11) — Nyack Middle School students were served chicken and waffles with a side of watermelon on the first day of Black History Month, causing the principal to apologize for the “insensitive” incident, according to a letter issued by the school last week.

The students were supposed to have Philly cheesesteaks, broccoli, and fresh fruit on Wednesday, but the school’s food provider, Aramark, served chicken and waffles and watermelon for dessert, Nyack Middle School Principal David Johnson said in the letter sent to parents.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

PIX11 News Headlines

“I am disappointed that Aramark would serve items that differed from the published monthly menu, especially items that reinforce negative stereotypes concerning the African-American
community,” Johnson said in the letter.

The principal called the menu “insensitive” and said he called Aramark to work out a way similar incidents could be avoided in the future. Aramark agreed to be more cognizant about what it plans to offer in its lunch menu, according to the letter.

In a statement, Aramark acknowledged the mistake and apologized to the Nyack community. The provider also said the menu was not intended as a cultural meal.

18-year-old wins $48 million on first-ever lottery ticket purchase

“The situation at that middle school was our mistake and never should have happened. It stands in direct contrast to who we are as a company and our longstanding commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. We have apologized for our mistake, and are working to determine how it happened and make sure it never happens again. We serve millions of meals every day and our team does an excellent job meeting the needs of the communities we serve,” an Aramark spokesperson said.

Johnson could not immediately be reached for further comment.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Members get reenergized with karaoke night at recreation center

FORT HAMILTON, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Members look forward to karaoke every Friday at the Fort Hamilton Senior Recreation Center. It not only gives them a chance to sing and dance but also gives them some quality time during, what may be, an isolating period in their lives. Billy Castiglie turns 96 next month and loves […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

New NYC reading curriculum focuses on phonics

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City public schools are getting hooked on phonics once again. It’s is a seismic shift back to an old-school way of learning to read after evidence showed that the basic methods for teaching children to read for the last 30 to 40 years was just not working well. Students […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC bodegas honored in art show at cafe in Queens

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Neighborhoods across New York City wouldn’t be the same without the local bodega.  The iconic corner stores are a convenient and comfortable place for many residents. An art show at a cafe in Ridgewood, Queens is honoring the spirit of the bodega.  Cypress Cafe is known as a neighborhood coffee shop with […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Local mechanic fixes van for Bronx nonprofit

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Bronx nonprofit was having a difficult time feeding families in need after its delivery van broke down. The Albanian American Open Hand Association has been in the Bronx for more than a decade. The nonprofit feeds 800 families a week, delivering all across the Bronx. However, its mission was sidelined […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Cozy recipes for celebrating Valentine’s Day at home

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For those who don’t want to go out this Valentine’s Day, you can still impress loved ones from the comfort of your home. Anna Hezel, a senior editor for Epicurious, joined New York Living on Friday with some cozy recipes for staying in. Watch the video player for more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E. rallied against gun violence

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of New York City mothers impacted by youth gun violence held a safety summit and family resource fair outside P.S. 154 in Manhattan on Saturday.  “Mayor [Eric] Adams, we need you to do whatever you can to protect our babies. Listen to the mothers,” said rally organizer Mona Davids. Harlem Mothers […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Can NYC truly build its way out of the housing crisis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With New York City getting more expensive and rents in Manhattan topping $5,000, the path to building more historic levels of housing remains unclear and bogged down in red tape. Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul hope to reform regulations and build hundreds of thousands of homes during the next […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where.   An official […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn roller skating rink opens

BROOKLYN (PIX11)— A new indoor roller skating rink opened in Brooklyn on Saturday. Roller Wave House BK is at the Atlantic Terminal Mall, right across from Barclays Center. It serves as a community hub, with programs for children and adults of all ages. Harry Martin, the founder and visionary behind the rink, hopes it will […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

La MaMa theater reopens in East Village after $24M renovation

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) – Three years and $24 million later, La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club in the East Village is back in business. The theater helped launch many successful careers for big stars like Bette Midler, Sam Shepard and Tony winner Andre De Shields, who said he thinks of La MaMa as a dinner […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

New marijuana dispensary opening in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Another marijuana dispensary is set to open in Manhattan, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday. The weed dispensary will operate under a license by The Doe Store, a subsidiary of the non-profit organization the Doe Fund. The retail shop, which will be called “Union Square Travel Agency: A Cannabis Store,” will be […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

NYC searching for solutions to the migrant crisis

NEW YORK (PIX11) —- PIX11 reporter Henry Rosoff and NEWS10 reporter Jamie Deline break down the big political news of the past week, including the State of the Union address and the migrant crisis in New York City. Watch the full panel discussion in the video player.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

64K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy