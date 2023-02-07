Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
NFL Superstar Announces Retirement
After a long, storied career, one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the National Football League has decided to call it a career. Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green has decided to announce his retirement from the National Football League after 12 seasons. A.J. Green made his announcement on his Instagram page, stating the following after saying he will keep the announcement short:
Former Steelers Player, Pittsburgh Sports Legend Has Died At 80
The football world has just learned about the death of a Steelers icon this Thursday. According to Pittsburgh anchor Ryan Recker, longtime Steeler Paul Martha has passed away at 80 years old. More than just a Steelers' legend, though, Martha was an unbelievably important figure in ...
Tennessee Titans Make History With Latest Coaching Hire
The Tennessee Titans revealed who will lead the team's offense next season, as head coach Mike Vrabel promoted passing game coordinator Tim Kelly to the offensive coordinator role vacated by the fired Todd Downing. But that isn't the Titans coaching hire that most around the NFL have taken notice ...
WATCH: Terry Bradshaw Takes Brutal Shot at Russell Wilson While Discussing Sean Payton’s New Gig
Terry Bradshaw, the NFL Hall of Famer and long-time Fox Sports analyst, isn’t a big fan of Russell Wilson. Bradshaw... The post WATCH: Terry Bradshaw Takes Brutal Shot at Russell Wilson While Discussing Sean Payton’s New Gig appeared first on Outsider.
JJ Watt Reveals The NFL Team He's Rooting For After Retirement
J.J. Watt will transition from NFL superstar to fan after concluding a tremendous career. The defensive lineman retired following a decade with the Houston Texans and two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. After hanging up his cleats, he's focusing his support on another team. "Absolutely, I'm a ...
Heinz History Center to Display Franco Harris’ Super Bowl Rings
Beginning Friday and running through January of next year, the Heinz History Center will display five rings that belonged to Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris. Four Super Bowl rings and a Pro Football Hall of Fame ring will be in the museum’s “Super Steelers” exhibit as part of an installation that remembers Harris’ life and career.
Former Panther, Steeler, Penguins Exec. Paul Martha Passes Away at 80
A pivotal name not just for the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the city's sports history died at the age of 80.
Sean Payton Addresses Terry Bradshaw's Kyler Murray Comments With Kay Adams
Sean Payton on Kay Adams' show discussing Terry Bradshaw's interview yesterday.
Sean Payton Refutes Terry Bradshaw Claim
Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and current NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw recently proclaimed in an interview that new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not want the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job because of quarterback Kyler Murray. On Altitude Sports 92.5, Bradshaw said, “Arizona? Nah. No. That quarterback, he didn’t...
J.J. Watt joins Steeler Nation after retirement
Now that J.J. Watt has wrapped up a Hall of Fame career where he played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals he can finally be himself. Watt can finally admit he’s a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Watt was on the Pardon My Take podcast in his first interview...
Terry Bradshaw Makes Morbid Joke About Dying On-Air at FOX
Terry Bradshaw was in extra quippy form this week as he talked to reporters covering the Super Bowl. The NFL... The post Terry Bradshaw Makes Morbid Joke About Dying On-Air at FOX appeared first on Outsider.
Former Steelers player, 49ers executive Paul Martha dies at 80
Former Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh announced. He was 80. The Steelers selected the University of Pittsburgh product in the first round of the 1964 draft. The Bills made him a ninth-round choice in the AFL draft that same year.
