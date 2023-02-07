ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger

Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Announces Retirement

After a long, storied career, one of the best wide receivers to ever play in the National Football League has decided to call it a career. Seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green has decided to announce his retirement from the National Football League after 12 seasons. A.J. Green made his announcement on his Instagram page, stating the following after saying he will keep the announcement short:
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Heinz History Center to Display Franco Harris’ Super Bowl Rings

Beginning Friday and running through January of next year, the Heinz History Center will display five rings that belonged to Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris. Four Super Bowl rings and a Pro Football Hall of Fame ring will be in the museum’s “Super Steelers” exhibit as part of an installation that remembers Harris’ life and career.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Sean Payton Refutes Terry Bradshaw Claim

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and current NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw recently proclaimed in an interview that new Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton did not want the Arizona Cardinals head coaching job because of quarterback Kyler Murray. On Altitude Sports 92.5, Bradshaw said, “Arizona? Nah. No. That quarterback, he didn’t...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Former Steelers player, 49ers executive Paul Martha dies at 80

Former Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh, the University of Pittsburgh announced. He was 80. The Steelers selected the University of Pittsburgh product in the first round of the 1964 draft. The Bills made him a ninth-round choice in the AFL draft that same year.
PITTSBURGH, PA

