Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Quality wins set the stage for thrilling stretch run
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 10, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: JOHN GLENN 49, ALMA 47.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Cass City’s championship celebration will have to wait
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 9, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: CARO 54, CASS CITY 42.
MLive.com
All Saints drastically turns the tables to climb into first-place tie in NCTL
Bay City All Saints had a different look about it. And, now, so too do the North Central Thumb League Stripes Division standings.
25 people rescued from ice floes on Lake Michigan and Huron
Twenty-five people were rescued from ice floes on two Great Lakes this week, prompting a warning from the Coast Guard about unsafe and changing conditions. The Coast Guard rescued 11 people, including six children, from the Green Bay ice off Sherwood Point near Sturgeon Bay, Wisc., on Monday evening, Feb. 6.
Tiny Michigan village’s demolition plans may be small but could be a huge difference-maker
LENNON, MI -- The scope of the demolition that’s being pursued in Lennon isn’t enough to get noticed in a bigger city, but in a little village that’s less than one square mile, the potential change in the commercial landscape couldn’t be bigger. Officials for the...
Police identify Saginaw man killed in pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man killed in a recent early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Burke W. McCain, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. 10 the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8. About 6:40 a.m., McCain struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75.
Saginaw man, 39, killed in early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have confirmed a Saginaw man was killed in an early morning six-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County’s Monitor Township. The first crash on the freeway occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when a westbound 2003 Dodge Dakota struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75. The Dakota’s 39-year-old driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
kisswtlz.com
Man Dies in Arenac County Ice Incident
An Arenac County man is dead after the UTV he was in fell through the ice last Friday. Emergency responders were called to Forest Lake in Moffatt Township for reports of a person who fell through the ice around 3:00 p.m. They found an enclosed side-by-side with only the front wheels and bumper visible above the water. The driver of the vehicle had managed to escape call for help, but the passenger was still trapped inside.
Morning Sun
Freezing rain forecast for Thursday morning
Freezing rain changing to snow is forecast for parts of mid-Michigan early Thursday, particularly in northern Isabella and further north. Overnight there will be freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. around US-10. A light glaze is expected which could impact morning travel. On Thursday, rain and snow is...
WLUC
Man in ‘critical condition’ after single snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single person snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon. According to Alger County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old male from Au Gres, MI was traveling northbound on Trail #7 near County Road 440 in Alger County. He did not make a turn and crashed into a tree.
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
Judge denies bond requests for men accused of killing 3-year-old Flint boy
FLINT, MI – After another adjournment delayed court proceedings for four people charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy killed in a suspected drive-by shooting on Flint’s north side in October 2020, attorneys for the men asked a Genesee County judge for bonds. The judge’s response? “Hell...
WILX-TV
Body recovered from Michigan dam
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities recovered the body of a man found stuck in a dam. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 59-year-old Tony Bigelow. His body was lodged in the intake port of a dam in Richfield Township. He was found more than 20 feet below the grate on top of the dam.
16-month-old found in ditch lived in ‘deplorable’ conditions prior to death, police report says
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI – Weeks prior to his body being found in a ditch along a Genesee County road, a 16-month-old boy spent many of his nights sleeping in a closet on the second floor of a house in disrepair. The living situations in the Mt. Morris Township...
UpNorthLive.com
Missing woman found dead in wooded area
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities with the Clare County Sheriff's Office found a missing woman deceased in a wooded area on Saturday, WEYI reported. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 17. She was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake-area on Jan. 9. According...
Comments / 0