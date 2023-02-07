ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

The Saginaw News

Saginaw man, 39, killed in early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County

MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have confirmed a Saginaw man was killed in an early morning six-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County’s Monitor Township. The first crash on the freeway occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when a westbound 2003 Dodge Dakota struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75. The Dakota’s 39-year-old driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
BAY COUNTY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Man Dies in Arenac County Ice Incident

An Arenac County man is dead after the UTV he was in fell through the ice last Friday. Emergency responders were called to Forest Lake in Moffatt Township for reports of a person who fell through the ice around 3:00 p.m. They found an enclosed side-by-side with only the front wheels and bumper visible above the water. The driver of the vehicle had managed to escape call for help, but the passenger was still trapped inside.
ARENAC COUNTY, MI
Morning Sun

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday morning

Freezing rain changing to snow is forecast for parts of mid-Michigan early Thursday, particularly in northern Isabella and further north. Overnight there will be freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. around US-10. A light glaze is expected which could impact morning travel. On Thursday, rain and snow is...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Man in ‘critical condition’ after single snowmobile crash

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Sheriff’s Office was called to a single person snowmobile crash on Saturday afternoon. According to Alger County Sheriff’s Office, a 53-year-old male from Au Gres, MI was traveling northbound on Trail #7 near County Road 440 in Alger County. He did not make a turn and crashed into a tree.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Body recovered from Michigan dam

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities recovered the body of a man found stuck in a dam. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 59-year-old Tony Bigelow. His body was lodged in the intake port of a dam in Richfield Township. He was found more than 20 feet below the grate on top of the dam.
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing woman found dead in wooded area

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities with the Clare County Sheriff's Office found a missing woman deceased in a wooded area on Saturday, WEYI reported. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported missing on Jan. 17. She was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake-area on Jan. 9. According...
CLARE COUNTY, MI

