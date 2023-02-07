ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Before Opening Near South Side High School, City Must Support Existing Schools In The Area, 4th Ward Candidates Say

By Jamie Nesbitt Golden
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Lincoln Square Aldermanic Candidates Talk Bike Safety, Crime And Favorite Restaurants At Neighborhood Forum

LINCOLN SQUARE — Candidates vying to represent the 40th Ward in City Council detailed policy proposals around policing, transportation and property taxes for neighbors this week. Incumbent Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) and challengers Christian Blume and Jane Lucius appeared at the Wednesday night forum at Amundsen High School. The...
CHICAGO, IL
Mark Star

Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family

With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
CHICAGO, IL
With No Opponents At Forum, 26th Ward Candidate Jessie Fuentes Talks Gentrification, Mental Health And More

HUMBOLDT PARK — A forum for the 26th Ward aldermanic race turned into a campaign event Friday — since only one candidate showed up. Vying for the open 26th Ward seat is community activist and leader Jessie Fuentes, 26th Ward Democratic committeeperson Angee Gonzalez Rodriguez and DJ Julian “Jumpin” Perez. Veteran Ald. Roberto Maldonado dropped out of the race last month.
CHICAGO, IL
CPD: Woman shot in the head at party in Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to […]
CHICAGO, IL
Sauganash Elementary Parents Want To Make A Busy School Intersection Safer

SAUGANASH — Concerned Northwest Side parents are pushing for safety upgrades at a busy intersection in Sauganash, where they say drivers routinely endanger kids on their way to school. The intersection of West Peterson Avenue and North Kilpatrick Avenue is a main feeder to Sauganash Elementary School, 6040 N....
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform

CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 59, stabbed in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was stabbed early Friday morning in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the victim was in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue when two men pulled up to him in a black sedan, got out and stabbed him with a sharp object.
CHICAGO, IL
Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say

A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
CHICAGO, IL
Missing Northwestern Student Peter Salvino, Whose Body Was Found In Lake Michigan, Drowned, Officials Say

LINCOLN PARK — A Northwestern University student whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan in December drowned, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled. The body of Peter Salvino was pulled from the harbor at 2400 N. Cannon Drive on Dec. 21, officials said. There had been a high-profile search to find the 25-year-old after he went missing after leaving a party days earlier.
CHICAGO, IL

