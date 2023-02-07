Before Opening Near South Side High School, City Must Support Existing Schools In The Area, 4th Ward Candidates Say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Walmart Closing 3 More Stores in Chicago, Local Shoppers Are UpsetBryan DijkhuizenChicago, IL
Two hearts, one love: A story of second chances and crossed destiniesBassey BYChicago, IL
A one-time payment of $500 can be yours if you apply now with new programJake WellsChicago, IL
Experts Say This Illinois City is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenIllinois State
Related
blockclubchicago.org
Lincoln Square Aldermanic Candidates Talk Bike Safety, Crime And Favorite Restaurants At Neighborhood Forum
LINCOLN SQUARE — Candidates vying to represent the 40th Ward in City Council detailed policy proposals around policing, transportation and property taxes for neighbors this week. Incumbent Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) and challengers Christian Blume and Jane Lucius appeared at the Wednesday night forum at Amundsen High School. The...
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago family
With the increasing prices of food, shelter, clothing, and energy, it has become too difficult for many of us to live comfortably in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago even if we know that these are economic hubs of the country. A significant number of employment opportunities remain available and the hourly wage is also good at some companies.
blockclubchicago.org
With No Opponents At Forum, 26th Ward Candidate Jessie Fuentes Talks Gentrification, Mental Health And More
HUMBOLDT PARK — A forum for the 26th Ward aldermanic race turned into a campaign event Friday — since only one candidate showed up. Vying for the open 26th Ward seat is community activist and leader Jessie Fuentes, 26th Ward Democratic committeeperson Angee Gonzalez Rodriguez and DJ Julian “Jumpin” Perez. Veteran Ald. Roberto Maldonado dropped out of the race last month.
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Mayoral Candidates Promise To Raise Wages For Early Childhood Educators, But Differ On How To Do It
CHICAGO — Chicago’s mayoral candidates say the city needs to increase wages for early childhood educators, make child care affordable for families, collaborate with local providers and state agencies to make funding easier, and even allow child care providers to move into public schools that are underenrolled. The...
CPD: Woman shot in the head at party in Garfield Park
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to […]
Suspect steals CTA vehicle, crashes it in the South Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after someone stole a CTA vehicle Sunday morning in Dearborn Park on the South Side. Around 6 a.m., police said the suspect threw an unknown object at the vehicle's window while it was in the 1400 block of South State Street. "According to preliminary...
blockclubchicago.org
Sauganash Elementary Parents Want To Make A Busy School Intersection Safer
SAUGANASH — Concerned Northwest Side parents are pushing for safety upgrades at a busy intersection in Sauganash, where they say drivers routinely endanger kids on their way to school. The intersection of West Peterson Avenue and North Kilpatrick Avenue is a main feeder to Sauganash Elementary School, 6040 N....
Chicago crime: Police release images of 5 suspects in robbery, attack on CTA Red Line platform
Police have released the pictures of five people wanted for attacking and robbing a man at a CTA Red Line station.
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy families
How much do you think your salary should be to live comfortably in Chicago with your family? A report reveals that the annual income of a Chicago-based person needs to be around $57,000. It means you must be getting $20+ an hour and should have a full-time job.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 38, shot on Blue Line platform
CHICAGO - A man was shot on a CTA Blue Line platform during the Friday evening commute on Chicago's Near West Side. The 38-year-old was on the Illinois Medical District platform around 5:42 p.m. when someone started talking to him before they pulled out a handgun and shot him in the foot, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 59, stabbed in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - A 59-year-old man was stabbed early Friday morning in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side. Police say the victim was in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue when two men pulled up to him in a black sedan, got out and stabbed him with a sharp object.
Chicago police superintendent on his way out: Report
Aides to embattled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown have begun preparing a “legacy document” of his accomplishments and goals, apparently laying the groundwork for his exit, a source told the Sun-Times.
cwbchicago.com
Boys, ages 15 and 16, had a rifle and a pistol on the Red Line downtown, Chicago police say
Chicago — Two juvenile boys, riding the Red Line in downtown Chicago at 1 a.m., were carrying a rifle and a pistol when Chicago police officers stopped them for smoking on a train car, according to CPD. The cops were patrolling the State-Lake platform early Thursday when they saw...
'Don’t try and treat me like I’m some child': Emotions run high at latest Chicago mayoral candidate forum
Three weeks away from Chicago’s municipal election, eight candidates vying for the mayor’s office lobbed numerous personal attacks against each other during a combative televised forum covering their stances on public safety, education and more.
32-year-old man fatally shot in the head while sitting in car
A man was shot to death while sitting in his car in Little Italy on the Near West Side. The man, 32, was in his car about 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street when two men walked up to him and one opened fire, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed women inside downtown parking garages, Chicago police say
A 16-year-old boy is charged with mugging three women during separate robberies inside downtown Chicago parking garages, according to Chicago police. We first told you about the robbery pattern last week. Now, CPD says they arrested the teenager on Thursday afternoon to face charges. He is accused of punching, pepper-spraying,...
Chicago mayor race: New poll shows statistical dead heat between Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas
With less than three weeks until the election, new polling numbers show a statistical dead heat in the race for Chicago mayor.
Missing Northwestern Student Peter Salvino, Whose Body Was Found In Lake Michigan, Drowned, Officials Say
LINCOLN PARK — A Northwestern University student whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan in December drowned, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled. The body of Peter Salvino was pulled from the harbor at 2400 N. Cannon Drive on Dec. 21, officials said. There had been a high-profile search to find the 25-year-old after he went missing after leaving a party days earlier.
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in Chatham alley, police say
A man was shot and killed in a South Side alley, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
School bus operator who ran over and killed kid in Park Forest did not have a valid license, police say
PARK FOREST, Illinois - The school bus operator who ran over and killed a child in Park Forest in January did not have a legal license at the time, police said, and will be facing a misdemeanor charge. Connor Kasmarski, 7, was hit on Walnut Street after school on January...
Comments / 1