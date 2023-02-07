ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
ceoworld.biz

Technical know-how is no longer enough

Human skills, often referred to as soft skills, define how we engage with others and often include leadership, communication, critical thinking, and problem-solving, to name a few. Many other cognitive and socio-emotional skills come into play, and these skills often provide the foundation pivotal for high emotional Intelligence or EQ.
ceoworld.biz

Advice for M&A success in 2023

While it didn’t reach the record highs of 2021, 2022 continued to exceed historical levels for M&A activity — PwC even predicted that it would still end up as one of the strongest years on record. Perhaps this sounds surprising since so many companies cut back significantly on...
ceoworld.biz

Understanding the collective people dynamic of your organization

Purpose can be all too easily forgotten when you are faced with competing priorities and the day-to-day hustle of business as a leader. Yet it shouldn’t be. Purpose is why we do what we do; the reason we get up every morning. It is also an enabler of strategy and business success. The research backs this up – purpose-driven organizations out-perform the stock market by 120% and increase employees’ productivity by 225%.
ceoworld.biz

CEO Spotlight: Mike Koumartzakis, CEO of Figamegroup.com & Corporatefigame.com

Post-COVID-19 pandemic Corporate travel is steadily bouncing back, and the demand for corporate trips is on the rise again. The Figame Group offers its services in this direction under the supervision of its CEO, Mike Koumartzakis. «Figame» in the Greek language means «let’s go», an urge to those interested in...
ceoworld.biz

The World Changes as the Population Reaches 8 Billion

We’ve reached a major world population milestone: 8 billion people. It’s no secret that the population on Earth is growing fast. Every year more methods to reduce deaths are developed. It’s a fast moving time, where the internet majorly changes every two years, systems are automated, AI is being developed. The world is not only growing every year, but is developing even faster.

