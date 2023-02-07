ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molly-Mae says she could smell her own poo while giving birth

Molly-Mae Hague has candidly shared all the details about welcoming her daughter into the world, including the fact she pooed during birth. The Love Island runner-up and her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, announced the birth of their first child Bambi last month. The 23-year-old parents have shared updates since becoming parents...
Molly-Mae shows off her post-baby body just three weeks after giving birth

Molly-Mae Hague has given followers a glimpse of her post-baby body three weeks after giving birth to daughter Bambi. The influencer posted a 'Get Ready With Me' style video on her Instagram Stories today (10 February) before she took Bambi out for a stroll. Take a look here:. Showing fans...
Stacey Solomon announces she's welcomed a baby girl

Huge congratulations to Stacey Solomon, who has welcomed her fifth child. Stacey, 33, and husband Joe Swash announced the happy news on social media, telling followers that their baby girl has arrived. Stacey shared the news after writing on Instagram that she 'wasn't quite prepared for the crazy quick whirlwind'...
Maria Menounos announces she's expecting first child after 'decade of trying'

Maria Menounos has announced that she is expecting a child after a long time of trying to conceive with her husband. The 44-year-old TV presenter and her husband Keven Undergaro will become parents for the first time later this year, PEOPLE reports, after having spent 10 years trying ‘everything’.
justpene50

Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband

A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Gemma Collins says she had heart attack symptoms as ambulance is called to her home

Gemma Collins revealed that she thought she was having a heart attack which led to an ambulance being called to her home last night. On Tuesday (7 February), Collins - who found fame on ITV reality series The Only Way is Essex - took to her Instagram to share the scary shock she'd had the previous night which left her fearing for her life.
Rihanna took a second out of her Super Bowl Halftime Show to promote Fenty Beauty

Rihanna has taken the stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show and, in typical Bad Gal RiRi style, has used her massive performance to promote her own beauty brand, Fenty. The Barbadian singer took to the stage with over 200 million people watching around the globe, with her brand managers across her makeup, skincare, and lingerie brands going into overdrive.
