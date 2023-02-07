Read full article on original website
Molly-Mae says she could smell her own poo while giving birth
Molly-Mae Hague has candidly shared all the details about welcoming her daughter into the world, including the fact she pooed during birth. The Love Island runner-up and her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, announced the birth of their first child Bambi last month. The 23-year-old parents have shared updates since becoming parents...
Molly-Mae shows off her post-baby body just three weeks after giving birth
Molly-Mae Hague has given followers a glimpse of her post-baby body three weeks after giving birth to daughter Bambi. The influencer posted a 'Get Ready With Me' style video on her Instagram Stories today (10 February) before she took Bambi out for a stroll. Take a look here:. Showing fans...
Stacey Solomon announces she's welcomed a baby girl
Huge congratulations to Stacey Solomon, who has welcomed her fifth child. Stacey, 33, and husband Joe Swash announced the happy news on social media, telling followers that their baby girl has arrived. Stacey shared the news after writing on Instagram that she 'wasn't quite prepared for the crazy quick whirlwind'...
Molly-Mae fans will be shocked when they find out how much baby's new pram cost
Molly-Mae Hague took her newborn baby out for some fresh air this week in a pram which carries an eye-watering price tag. The new mum, 23, welcomed her daughter Bambi last month and since announcing her arrival on Instagram, she has kept her 7.1 million followers up to date with adorable updates.
Jessie J shows off bump as she returns to Brit Awards after revealing her baby's gender
Jessie J has rocked up on the Brit Awards red carpet flaunting her bump, shortly after revealing her baby's gender. Just before arriving in her eye-catching red dress, the 'Price Tag' singer revealed on Instagram that she is expecting a boy and also teased a new track called 'The Award Goes To'.
Woman left devastated after husband refuses to forgive her for farting in front of him once
A woman has been left devastated after farting in front of her husband, with the unnamed man refusing to forgive her. We've all had the occasional moment when an unexpected fart has slipped out in front of a group of people. That is embarrassing, sure. But one place where you...
Emotional Shemar Moore takes newborn daughter to visit beloved mum's grave
Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore had an emotional day as he and girlfriend Jesiree Dizon took their newborn daughter to the grave of his beloved mum. Moore took his weeks-old daughter Frankie to the grave of his mum Marilyn, who died in February 2020 at the age of 76. He...
Woman left insulted after being asked to appear on ‘Too Ugly For Love’ and ‘The Undateables’
A woman who went viral after sharing her facial birthmark has said she’s turned down an offer to appear on The Undateables. Lexxie Harford, went viral back in 2015 after she shared a make-up-free and unedited selfie showing off her birthmark on Imgur and racked up more than 100,000 likes.
Maria Menounos announces she's expecting first child after 'decade of trying'
Maria Menounos has announced that she is expecting a child after a long time of trying to conceive with her husband. The 44-year-old TV presenter and her husband Keven Undergaro will become parents for the first time later this year, PEOPLE reports, after having spent 10 years trying ‘everything’.
Dad slammed after he 'lashed out' at nurse who didn't allow him to change son's date of birth
A dad has been slammed after he 'lashed out' at a nurse who wouldn't allow him to change his son's date of birth. Unfortunately, even if you are the biological parent of your child, you don't have the authority to move space and time. But one bloke gave it his...
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
Lip reader shares what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during 'fight' at the Grammys
As with every year, the Grammys was full of entertainment, awkward acceptance speeches, and tense celebrity moments. And 2023's show was no different, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck certainly brought the drama. At the event that took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February), the...
News presenter announces she's getting a divorce on live TV as she slams Valentine's Day
A news anchor dropped the ultimate bombshell by revealing she's getting a divorce during an anti-Valentine's Day rant. Watch the footage below:. In what may come as a huge respite for all the singletons out there ahead of 14 February, Julie Banderas slammed Valentine’s Day live on TV. The...
John Legend shares heartwarming way he gives Chrissy 'a break' from caring for newborn
Last month, singer John Legend welcomed his third child, daughter Esti Maxine, with his wife Chrissy Teigen. The couple already have two young ones - Luna Simone (six) and Miles Theodore (4). Esti's birth was a little bit complicated for Legend and Teigen, with the mum having to go through...
Rihanna confirms she's pregnant following incredible Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna has confirmed she's pregnant following her Super Bowl Halftime Show. The singer blew everyone away with her incredible performance, which went for 13 minutes and covered more than a decade and a half of her music. But everyone was speculating that she was pregnant due to her outfit. The...
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband
A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Gemma Collins says she had heart attack symptoms as ambulance is called to her home
Gemma Collins revealed that she thought she was having a heart attack which led to an ambulance being called to her home last night. On Tuesday (7 February), Collins - who found fame on ITV reality series The Only Way is Essex - took to her Instagram to share the scary shock she'd had the previous night which left her fearing for her life.
Kristen Bell admits she tells her young daughters that ‘daddy is an addict’
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are notoriously open and honest both with their fans and with their children. The celeb couple have no secrets and are more than happy to lay everything out on the table, and that means telling her daughters Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 8, that their 'daddy is an addict'.
Rihanna took a second out of her Super Bowl Halftime Show to promote Fenty Beauty
Rihanna has taken the stage for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show and, in typical Bad Gal RiRi style, has used her massive performance to promote her own beauty brand, Fenty. The Barbadian singer took to the stage with over 200 million people watching around the globe, with her brand managers across her makeup, skincare, and lingerie brands going into overdrive.
Mum left stunned after realising what the plastic on formula boxes is for
A mum was left shook, and honestly probably a little bit annoyed, after discovering what the little piece of plastic on the inside of a baby formula container is for - right after taking her baby off milk. Gillian Mitchell told her TikTok followers that she's just spotted a genius...
