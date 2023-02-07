Read full article on original website
One motorcyclist killed, another injured in Lawson Road shooting
MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on Lawson Road after one motorcyclist was shot and killed and another was injured Saturday morning. At approximately 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, February 11, 2023, the Mesquite Police Department responded to Lawson Road, just north of Interstate...
fox4news.com
Investigation connects suspects in drive-by that injured 8-year-old to Fort Worth beating
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for two suspects connected to a brutal beating and a drive-by shooting that injured an 8-year-old in North Richland Hills. Police said the aggravated assault happened in early December while a man and his friend were walking along Morton Street in Fort Worth.
3 arrested, 1 wanted after victim seriously injured in robbery in Fort Worth, police say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Three suspects are in custody, and one is wanted in connection with an aggravated robbery that resulted in serious injuries for a victim in Fort Worth, officials say. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWDP) said after two of the suspects were involved in a drive-by...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 300 N Jim Miller Rd
On February 10, 2023, at around 6:00 pm Dallas Police responded to the 300 block of N. Jim Miller Road for a body found in a vacant lot. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the body of an unknown adult male. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office...
fox4news.com
Dallas police arrest 3 men for attempted carjacking in which suspect was shot
DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested three men in connection with an attempted carjacking back in December that resulted in one of the suspects being shot. The shooting happened back on December 30, 2022, in the 5600 block of Lovers Lane, between Inwood and the Dallas North Tollway, just west of University Park.
Man killed on I-20 near Weatherford identified
A Henderson County man has been identified as the one who was struck and killed in traffic on I-20 near Weatherford Wednesday night. DPS investigators said a man was killed while running across the east-bound side of 20 near the Brock exit.
Lewisville police make arrest, confiscate stolen catalytic converters
Lewisville police are offering to return stolen catalytic converters they confiscated Thursday. After a pursuit that included spiking the tires of the suspect’s car, officers made at least one arrest.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 220 Overton Road
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
2 years after I-35 pileup, families of victims' still searching for answers
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been exactly two years since the deadly pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth took the lives of six people and injured dozens more."Prankster to the max, funny as ever, sincere, loving, family man," said Bobbie Hector.That's how Bobbie Hector and Patsy McCormick describe their brother Michael Wells. Michael was one of the six people who died in the over 130-vehicle pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth on February 11, 2021 after freezing rain and sleet left roads across North Texas slick and icy. "This was such a preventable accident and such a senseless death...
Texas police sound warning about imposters posing as officers pulling drivers over
Police in Dallas, Texas warned citizens of a string of incidents last month where suspects impersonating police officers attempted to pull people over in fake squad cars.
Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas
Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself
A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
fox4news.com
Carrollton suspect accused of leading fentanyl ring that led to deaths of students appears in court
CARROLLTON, Texas - One of the two people arrested for reportedly dealing deadly drugs to middle and high school students faced a judge in federal court Friday. The drugs were tied to ten overdoses in Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD. Magaly Mejia Cano waived her right to a probable cause hearing. Cameras...
dallasexpress.com
Triple Murder Suspect’s Father Found Guilty
A man charged with a triple murder in Garland has been found guilty by a jury after both sides wrapped up their arguments this Friday morning. The jury deliberated for roughly four hours, according to WFAA, weighing carefully the pieces of evidence that had been brought before them over the course of this four-day trial.
Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 5700 Duncanville Road
On Thursday, February 9, 2023, around 7:00 am, Dallas Police responded to the 5700 Duncanville Road regarding a shooting call. When officers arrived a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. Further investigation determined Pedro Ramirez, 20, shot...
fox4news.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle that had been towed, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Dallas police are asking the public for help after a body was discovered inside a car that had been towed. DPD says the man's body was found in the backseat of the car on Halifax Street. He had at least one gunshot wound. The death has been ruled...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14-Year-Old Sentenced to 26 Years for Shooting, Killing Man at Fort Worth Grocery Store
A 14-year-old has been sentenced to 26 years for shooting and killing a man outside of a Fort Worth grocery store last summer. In the eight months since Spenser Slavik, 36, was killed, his friend Travis Dehorney still has questions. “I ask God every day why he sent someone to...
fox4news.com
1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a crash along Central Expressway in Dallas early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at about 1:30 a.m., when an SUV and an 18-wheeler collided along the highway, near Lovers Lane. There were people trapped inside the SUV,...
Texas couple charged in 10 juvenile fentanyl poisonings, including 3 deaths
(The Center Square) – A couple from north Texas has been charged in connection with 10 fentanyl poisonings of juveniles, three of which were fatal, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton says. “To deal fentanyl is to knowingly imperil lives,” U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said in a news release. “To deal fentanyl to minors – naive middle and high school students – is to shatter futures. These defendants’ alleged actions are simply despicable. We can never replace the three teenagers...
