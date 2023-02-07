ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 300 N Jim Miller Rd

On February 10, 2023, at around 6:00 pm Dallas Police responded to the 300 block of N. Jim Miller Road for a body found in a vacant lot. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found the body of an unknown adult male. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office...
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 220 Overton Road

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Dallas Police responded to the 220 block of E. Overton Road, for a report of a body found behind a dumpster. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot to the head. The man died at the scene. The...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

2 years after I-35 pileup, families of victims' still searching for answers

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been exactly two years since the deadly pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth took the lives of six people and injured dozens more."Prankster to the max, funny as ever, sincere, loving, family man," said Bobbie Hector.That's how Bobbie Hector and Patsy McCormick describe their brother Michael Wells. Michael was one of the six people who died in the over 130-vehicle pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth on February 11, 2021 after freezing rain and sleet left roads across North Texas slick and icy. "This was such a preventable accident and such a senseless death...
FORT WORTH, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Police Bogart 24 Pounds of weed in Carrollton, Texas

Wow, that is a lot of marijuana! Looks like there are going to be some disappointed customers in Carrolton in the coming weeks. Police posting pictures of their latest drug busts are fairly common these days, with the Carrolton Police Department being no exception. Take a look at their latest tweet.
CARROLLTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Believed to Have Fatally Shot Twin Daughters, 12, Before Killing Himself

A Navarro County man is believed to have fatally shot his twin daughters Thursday before killing himself, the sheriff's department says. According to a statement from Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner, deputies were dispatched to a welfare call 18000 block of Northwest 3360, in the Brushie Prairie community of Frost, after a woman said she heard a gunshot inside her home.
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Triple Murder Suspect’s Father Found Guilty

A man charged with a triple murder in Garland has been found guilty by a jury after both sides wrapped up their arguments this Friday morning. The jury deliberated for roughly four hours, according to WFAA, weighing carefully the pieces of evidence that had been brought before them over the course of this four-day trial.
GARLAND, TX
WFAA

Jury finds dad guilty of capital murder for driving son away from Garland store after allegedly shooting, killing 3 teens

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — A Dallas County jury has found a North Texas father guilty of capital murder for his role in the shooting death of three teens in Garland. The jury deliberated for about four hours in the murder trial for Richard Acosta Jr., who was accused of being the getaway driver for his son, Abel Acosta, after Abel allegedly shot and killed three teenagers at a Texaco convenience store in December of 2021.
GARLAND, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 5700 Duncanville Road

On Thursday, February 9, 2023, around 7:00 am, Dallas Police responded to the 5700 Duncanville Road regarding a shooting call. When officers arrived a male victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died. Further investigation determined Pedro Ramirez, 20, shot...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving 18-wheeler in Dallas

DALLAS - One person is dead and another is in serious condition following a crash along Central Expressway in Dallas early Saturday morning. The wreck happened at about 1:30 a.m., when an SUV and an 18-wheeler collided along the highway, near Lovers Lane. There were people trapped inside the SUV,...
DALLAS, TX
The Center Square

Texas couple charged in 10 juvenile fentanyl poisonings, including 3 deaths

(The Center Square) – A couple from north Texas has been charged in connection with 10 fentanyl poisonings of juveniles, three of which were fatal, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton says. “To deal fentanyl is to knowingly imperil lives,” U.S. Attorney Leigha Simonton said in a news release. “To deal fentanyl to minors – naive middle and high school students – is to shatter futures. These defendants’ alleged actions are simply despicable. We can never replace the three teenagers...
CARROLLTON, TX
