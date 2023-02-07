FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been exactly two years since the deadly pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth took the lives of six people and injured dozens more."Prankster to the max, funny as ever, sincere, loving, family man," said Bobbie Hector.That's how Bobbie Hector and Patsy McCormick describe their brother Michael Wells. Michael was one of the six people who died in the over 130-vehicle pileup on Interstate 35 in Fort Worth on February 11, 2021 after freezing rain and sleet left roads across North Texas slick and icy. "This was such a preventable accident and such a senseless death...

