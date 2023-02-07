Read full article on original website
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $754 Million Jackpot
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $754 million.
Check your lottery tickets – Somebody in the state just won $31 million
Somebody is a whole lot wealthier just by purchasing a lottery ticket. That’s according to the officials of the Mega Millions’ lottery game.The drawing for Tuesday, January 31 had exactly one jackpot winner. The winning ticket—worth a life-changing $31 million—was sold in Massachusetts. The jackpot prize has a cash option of $16.5 million.
Single Ticket Holder Who Won Record $2.04 Billion Powerball Last Year Hasn't Claimed Prize Yet
The winner has one year from the November drawing to claim the winnings, according to California state law Someone in California has a huge prize with their name on it, but their identity remains a mystery. In November, one lucky ticket in Altadena, Calif. correctly matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot: a record-breaking $2.04 billion. Per state law, the winner has one year from the drawing to claim the prize, but no one has come forward with the winning ticket yet, according to The CW station KTLA. RELATED: Grandfather of 10...
The richest woman in Wisconsin
"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
Daylight saving time 2023: When do we change our clocks and spring forward?
When do we spring ahead? Daylight saving time will be here soon.
Another massive retail store closing in Minnesota
According to local reports, a major retail store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Minnesota early next month. Read on to learn more. Recently the major retail store chain Best Buy announced that it would be closing a number of its store locations throughout the country, including this one, in early March. Unfortunately, Minnesota isn't exempt from these closures.
Country Star Abruptly Cancels Iowa Show
Fans were left frustrated after one country star's last minute show cancellation. Country music legend Tanya Tucker had big plans of hitting the road in 2023. Unfortunately, those plans had to be put on pause due to some serious concerns. Tucker ended up postponing two of her upcoming shows one...
Ice Fisher in Minnesota Gets a Surprise Visitor While Trying to Catch Fish
The little guy stopped by to say hello!
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Powerball ticket worth nearly four million sold
A Powerball lottery ticket was sold at a Fontana convenience store in Southern California on Monday night. The five-digit ticket, but without the Powerball number was worth $3 million 987 249 as announced by the California Lottery.
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Fergus Falls, Minnesota Without Stopping At The Fabled Farmer
You really should not be permitted to drive through Fergus Falls without paying a visit to The Fabled Farmer, a truly must-stop Minnesota restaurant. Belive us – you won’t be disappointed. The Fabled Farmer’s Facebook page for information about specials and other updates. After your meal, mosey on...
Best place to retire? This state just beat Florida, according to a new study
Where do you want to spend your hard-earned retirement? Where will it go the furthest? And where will you be the happiest and most comfortable as you age and your priorities change?. It’s many of the questions posed when determining where the best state to retire will be. Thankfully...
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Iowa Is Worth A Trip To The Country
The western border of Iowa can be a lonely place to drive. To the south, you’ve got Council Bluffs bordering Omaha, and up north you’ve got Sioux City – but in between, you’ve got about a hundred miles of nothing along the Nebraska border. It’s enough to make a driver hungry – not just for food, but for a friendly face. Fortunately, when you come across the small town of Onawa, you’ll know you’re home. That’s where you’ll find Frannie’s Cafe, a long-time Onawa institution that has changed names a few times. What hasn’t changed at this rural restaurant in Iowa is the great food, the reasonable prices, and the friendly atmosphere. So come on into Frannie’s Cafe, take a load off, and enjoy all that this small roadside cafe has waiting for the whole family on a leisurely drive.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Minnesota With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Hamburguesas El Gordo, as its name implies, is a Minnesota Mexican restaurant that serves up not only superb street food but some simply outstanding burgers, as well. Visit Hamburguesas El Gordo’s Facebook page for hours, location information and any special features they may be offering. If it’s nice out, grab your food to go and enjoy it at nearby Minnehaha Regional Park, where you can also visit the state’s tallest urban waterfall.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
13 Foods Experiencing Shortages in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois in 2023
Expect to See Shortages of These 13 Items at Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout the United States. One of the freakiest times in my life was when I walked into a grocery store in Minnesota back in April 2020. I thought I was in a Marvel movie and Thanos came and not only took all the people but also took all of the bread, meat, cereal, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and anything canned other than lima beans...wait, there was one can of those.
Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa
A Minnesota man who collected tens of thousands of tires in northern Iowa without proper permits has been fined $10,000 by the state Department of Natural Resources. Acting on an anonymous complaint in March 2022, a DNR officer went to an acreage west of Intestate Highway 35 near the Minnesota border and found a “significant […] The post Man fined for stockpiling 95,000 tires in northern Iowa appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS
A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
Record $2.04B Powerball jackpot remains unclaimed: What if the winner never comes forward?
It has been three months since a ticket matched the winning Powerball numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot, and we still don't know who the winner is - and what if we never do?
