Philips unveils its brand new OLED and LCD TVs for 2023

Philips has lifted the lid on its 2023 slate of TVs, featuring new OLEDs, its ‘Xtra’ series and Ambilight LCD TVs, all powered by its latest 7th Gen P5 processor.

First up is the OLED+908 (due autumn 2023), which will arrive in 55-, 65- and 77-inch sizes and the latest META OLED panel that also features in LG and Panasonic’s flagship OLED entries. Powered, of course, by the 7th Gen P5 AI processor, it will also feature an integrated 3.1 80W sound system from Bowers & Wilkins sound system and Philips’ three-sided Next Gen Ambilight system.

The Meta OLED, as the screen tech is being dubbed, features a Micro Lens Array layer that reduces the amount of light deflected away from the screen, and with a META brightness boosting algorithm, peak HDR brightness can reach a scorching 2100 nits in certain context.

Philips’s latest processor offers an improved V2 version of its Ambient Intelligence that allows for real-time adjustment of brightness, gamma and colour response of the display for the best performance regardless of whether you’re watching in a bright or dimly lit room.

A change from previous years is the move to Google TV, with its more intuitive interface and home screen that places a greater emphasis on personalized content than Android TV.

The step-down OLED808 adds a new screen size to its roster with a 42-inch model joining the 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inche screen sizes. It also features the Ambient Intelligence V2 and the OLED EX panel (for the 55-inch sizes and above), hitting 1000 nits for its HDR performance.

Philips OLED808

Gaming has been further improved across all the OLED models, with Dolby Vision 4K 120Hz compatibility along with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync support.

The Mini LED models have been rebranded as ‘The Xtra Series’ made up of the 9308 Mini LED (55- and 65-inches) and 9008 (which adds a 75-inch size). For the 9308, there’s the 7th Gen P5 processor, a 120Hz screen that can produce 1000 nits of brightness. A 64W 2.1 Bowers & Wilkins Front Sound system provides the sound and Ambilight is available in its three-sided form. The 9808 covers similar ground but has a 40W 2.0 system for sound.

Finally, onto the more affordable LCD sets in The One Performance series. There are two models – the 8808 and 8508 – and both feature the 7th Gen P5.

The 8808 comes in 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75- and 85-inch, while the 8508 has fewer sizes in 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch. Both sets come with “high quality WCG panels” with the 8808 sporting a 120Hz panel and the 8508 downgraded to 60Hz but features DLG and HRS technology to deliver the smoothness and sharpness expected of a native 120Hz screen. Google TV is the interface of choice for these two screens as well.

No price has been announced for any of the model but the OLED+908 is expected to arrive on the market in the latter half of 2023, and “The One” Performance TVs are expected sooner in Q2 2023.