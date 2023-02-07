Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How Much Money Americans Saved at Every Age in 2022
In 2022, Americans reported saving an average of $5,011, with millennials reporting the greatest overall savings of $6,043. In fact, 54% of adults met or exceeded their 2022 savings goals, a recent Wealth Watch survey conducted by New York Life found. The survey profiled 4,410 Americans on their annual savings, financial concerns, debts and 2023 financial goals.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Betting on the Super Bowl? Here's How It Will Affect Your Tax Bill
If you win money betting on the Super Bowl this weekend, don't spend it all at once — you'll have to pay taxes on those earnings. The money you win through gambling — whether that's through gambling sites or apps, casinos, raffles or fantasy sports leagues — is considered taxable income by the Internal Revenue Service. The fair market value of non-cash prizes is taxed, too.
