Green Bay, WI

wtaq.com

Outagamie Conservation Club to Host Vintage Snowmobile Races

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A new tradition is coming to Outagamie County. The Outagamie Conservation Club will be hosting its first pro-vintage race this weekend. Despite the lack of snow, around 150 snowmobilers are expected to compete. After canceling its annual Sno-Mo-ATV Race event last month because of...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Change Is Coming For Green Bay Film Festival

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Film Festival is making some changes as it returns to the city this year. For its 13th anniversary, the festival is completely changing its format to spread the cinematic fun throughout the year. Rather than having a single-day event, the festival...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

St. Norbert College Names Next President

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — St. Norbert College has selected its next leader. According to an email to the campus community, Laurie Joyner will be introduced as the college’s ninth president on Friday. Joyner is currently president of St. Xavier University in Chicago, a role she has held...
DE PERE, WI
wtaq.com

Funeral for Slain MKE Police Officer Happening Monday

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving is being remembered in the city he served and across the state of Wisconsin. Jerving’s funeral will be held on Monday. Until then, a Milwaukee Police Department honor guard will watch over his casket at a Brookfield funeral home until the time of the funeral.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtaq.com

Warm Weather Impacts Opening Day of Sturgeon Spearing

OSHKOSH, WI (WLUK) — Warmer than normal temperatures may have kept many people off the ice for opening day of the 2023 Sturgeon Spearing Season. The Department of Natural Resources says there was about half the amount of shacks on the ice compared to last year’s opener. In...
STOCKBRIDGE, WI
wtaq.com

Overnight Electrical Fire in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An electrical fire in Oshkosh badly damaged the roof of a home. Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of W. New York Avenue around 9:30 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of a vacant two-story home. The...
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

City of Green Bay Addresses Microphone Usage in City Hall

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Green Bay has released information regarding security systems at City Hall. The city says their security system is lawful and commonplace. Similar technology has been in place in the Green Bay Police Department’s lobby for nearly a decade. There are...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Man Charged in Double Murder Case Returns to Brown County

GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — The man charged in a double murder case from two weeks ago in Green Bay has been booked into the Brown County Jail, according to online records. Richard Sotka, 48, is charged with fatally stabbing Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered January 29th at a duplex on Elkay Lane on the city’s east side.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Person of Interest in Appleton Homicide Remains Hospitalized After Crash

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The person of interest in an Appleton homicide remains in stable condition at a hospital following a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities were looking for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting on the city’s east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Appleton Man Sentenced to Prison After Stabbing Man in Neck

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Michael Miller was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing another man in the neck. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, according to a court official.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

ACLU Official Weighs In On City Hall Surveillance Flap

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A senior official with the American Civil Liberties Union tells FOX 11 audio surveillance at Green Bay’s city hall is unlike anything he’s heard of before. “This is the first sort of city hall or political location that I’ve heard doing something...
GREEN BAY, WI

