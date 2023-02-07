Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Green Bay responds to 'secret recording' accusationsJM McBrideGreen Bay, WI
Man Finds Girlfriend Having Sex With Her Friend, Kills Both WomenWilliamGreen Bay, WI
Opinion: Green Bay has had some Great, but not Always Likeable QuarterbacksLarry E LambertGreen Bay, WI
Rob's Import Repair Relocates to Appleton, WI for Better Customer ServiceJot BeatAppleton, WI
Matt Miller Mock Draft Projects Packers to Draft 2 High-IQ PlayersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Prioritizes Officers’ Mental Health with Guest Musician Frank Ray
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police department is making mental health a priority for its officers starting with a guest speaker on Thursday. Country music artist Frank Ray is used to people listening to him. But, on Thursday, he was the listener for police officers in Green Bay.
Outagamie Conservation Club to Host Vintage Snowmobile Races
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A new tradition is coming to Outagamie County. The Outagamie Conservation Club will be hosting its first pro-vintage race this weekend. Despite the lack of snow, around 150 snowmobilers are expected to compete. After canceling its annual Sno-Mo-ATV Race event last month because of...
Change Is Coming For Green Bay Film Festival
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Green Bay Film Festival is making some changes as it returns to the city this year. For its 13th anniversary, the festival is completely changing its format to spread the cinematic fun throughout the year. Rather than having a single-day event, the festival...
St. Norbert College Names Next President
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — St. Norbert College has selected its next leader. According to an email to the campus community, Laurie Joyner will be introduced as the college’s ninth president on Friday. Joyner is currently president of St. Xavier University in Chicago, a role she has held...
Funeral for Slain MKE Police Officer Happening Monday
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving is being remembered in the city he served and across the state of Wisconsin. Jerving’s funeral will be held on Monday. Until then, a Milwaukee Police Department honor guard will watch over his casket at a Brookfield funeral home until the time of the funeral.
Warm Weather Impacts Opening Day of Sturgeon Spearing
OSHKOSH, WI (WLUK) — Warmer than normal temperatures may have kept many people off the ice for opening day of the 2023 Sturgeon Spearing Season. The Department of Natural Resources says there was about half the amount of shacks on the ice compared to last year’s opener. In...
Overnight Electrical Fire in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An electrical fire in Oshkosh badly damaged the roof of a home. Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of W. New York Avenue around 9:30 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of a vacant two-story home. The...
Green Bay Police Deploying Additional Officers for OWI Enforcement on Super Bowl Sunday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department will be deploying additional officers for a special Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) enforcement on Sunday, February 12 at 8 p.m. Officers will be monitoring for signs of impaired driving while on patrol throughout the city until Monday, February 13,...
City of Green Bay Addresses Microphone Usage in City Hall
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The City of Green Bay has released information regarding security systems at City Hall. The city says their security system is lawful and commonplace. Similar technology has been in place in the Green Bay Police Department’s lobby for nearly a decade. There are...
Man Charged in Double Murder Case Returns to Brown County
GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — The man charged in a double murder case from two weeks ago in Green Bay has been booked into the Brown County Jail, according to online records. Richard Sotka, 48, is charged with fatally stabbing Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered January 29th at a duplex on Elkay Lane on the city’s east side.
Person of Interest in Appleton Homicide Remains Hospitalized After Crash
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The person of interest in an Appleton homicide remains in stable condition at a hospital following a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities were looking for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting on the city’s east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
Appleton Man Sentenced to Prison After Stabbing Man in Neck
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Michael Miller was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing another man in the neck. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, according to a court official.
Appleton Restructures Plan for Vosters Park After Community Voices Concerns
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The city of Appleton is hoping to move forward with its redevelopment plan for Vosters Park to get rid of dead and dying trees. But the efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by neighbors who have brought their concerns forward. “Their plan and the only bid...
ACLU Official Weighs In On City Hall Surveillance Flap
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A senior official with the American Civil Liberties Union tells FOX 11 audio surveillance at Green Bay’s city hall is unlike anything he’s heard of before. “This is the first sort of city hall or political location that I’ve heard doing something...
